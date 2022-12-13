Read full article on original website
alachuacounty.us
Alachua County Forever Expands Lake Alto Preserve
Alachua County Forever, the County’s environmental land acquisition program, has closed on the purchase of 2.58 acres from Lucretia Brooks. The closing was held on Friday, December 9, 2022, and involved the public-private partnership (critical to the County’s land conservation program). Funding for this acquisition was provided by the voter-approved Wild Spaces and Public Places one-half-cent sales tax.
WCJB
Newberry commissioners voted to deny proposal to create an open container ordinance
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposal to sip and shop in Newberry has been shot down. Commissioners Monday night voted three-to-two to deny a proposal to create an open container ordinance that would have allowed patrons of downtown businesses to drink beer during special events. After discussing the size of...
WCJB
Alachua Co. School District gets rid of “LGBTQ Support Guide” after pushback from FLDOE
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School District is getting rid of its LGBTQ support guide after Superintendent Shane Andrew got a letter from the Florida Department of Education saying the guide does not comply with Florida law. The letter is a result of the Parental Rights in Education...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACT to open section of Santa Fe River Preserve
Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) will open a new section of the 1,067-acre Santa Fe River Preserve to the public on Friday. A small ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Santa Fe Preserve South (along NW 254th Avenue) to celebrate the opening. Santa Fe River South will be open from...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD to host “A Night of Compassion” on Friday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Gainesville Police Department, Gainesville U.N.I.T.ED, have dedicated this month of December to gun violence awareness. We have collaborated with our neighbors to bring awareness to gun violence with the goal and focus on education, engagement, and mobilization towards reducing gun violence in our community.
WCJB
Westwood Middle School in Gainesville groundbreaking ceremony rescheduled due to weather
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The groundbreaking ceremony to make way for the new Westwood Middle School campus has been rescheduled due to inclement weather. Students and staff have currently been operating out of a transitional school on the south side of the campus since the beginning of the school year.
wuft.org
A tale of two cities: How two Florida towns are handling the tiny home movement
Want to live in a tiny house? Barb Diaz suggests marking off an 8-by-20-foot area in your garage – or some space similar – and living in it for 24 hours. Put a TV in it. Put a dresser in it. Set aside an even smaller space for a “bathroom.” Don’t leave it. If you can deal with all that, the tiny home life is for you, Diaz said.
WCJB
Food Pantry of Gilchrist County hosting food distribution in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County is hosting a food distribution on Thursday. The distribution starts around 10 a.m. The nonprofit organization says that this will be the only distribution for the month of December. After this distribution, the Pantry will be closed from December 19th...
WCJB
Progress being made in lawsuit between four Micanopy firefighters and the town of Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Negotiators may be closing in on a legal settlement between a group of firefighters and the town of Micanopy. Four firefighters filed a lawsuit against the town in August, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. Federal...
WCJB
GRU blames “labor shortage” for why 5,000 customers received late bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5,000 GRU customers did not get their November bills on time, and some still haven’t received theirs. “This is going on my second month I haven’t gotten my bill,” said Brenda Guerrero. She isn’t the only person in this situation. Emails to elected...
WCJB
Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD to hold two student shopping events
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will host two community events for the holidays: Shop with a Cop and Heroes and Helpers. Heroes and Helpers will happen first on Friday. GPD has partnered with Target for the event, and school resource officers identified student participants. The officers will pick up their students and meet in the Regal Cinemas parking lot at Butler Plaza.
wuft.org
Hawthorne Middle/High School has a new principal
When Ginger Stanford threw her graduation cap in the air and earned her high school diploma from Hawthorne High School in 1991, she knew she would come back to her high school after college. But she didn’t envision herself being the principal. Stanford’s family has lived in Hawthorne for...
fox35orlando.com
Meet live reindeer during the holidays at this Florida ranch
MORRISTON, Fla. - Before they take off on Santa's Christmas Eve trip around the world, a Florida farm is giving guests the chance to meet live reindeer this holiday season!. The Mayhem Ranch is hosting its second annual Winter Festival where guests can enjoy a variety of fun activities for the whole family. The ranch is located in Morriston, Florida – which is about a 30- minute drive from Ocala.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man sentenced for 2019 homicide at Waffle House on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Brian Rodgers led the prosecution team in State vs. Ezekiel Luke Hicks. On April 7, 2019, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Waffle House on Newberry Road following reports of shots fired. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Detectives identified and arrested Ezekiel Hicks, dob 10/27/93, for the unlawful killing of Craig Brewer. Hicks was arrested at his Gainesville residence. Alachua County Sheriff’s Detectives used video evidence along with eyewitness testimony that was successful in this case. Sentencing lasted two days, which allowed both victim impact statements and defense witnesses to address the Court.
WCJB
Gainesville Police announce they will place warning labels on vehicles at risk of theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers will be leaving orange slips of paper on windshields, but its not a parking ticket. Officers are checking vehicles and are leaving behind report cards on their security. Police say these notices are designed to encourage owners to lock their vehicles and avoid...
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver
Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
