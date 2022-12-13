ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

alachuacounty.us

Alachua County Forever Expands Lake Alto Preserve

Alachua County Forever, the County’s environmental land acquisition program, has closed on the purchase of 2.58 acres from Lucretia Brooks. The closing was held on Friday, December 9, 2022, and involved the public-private partnership (critical to the County’s land conservation program). Funding for this acquisition was provided by the voter-approved Wild Spaces and Public Places one-half-cent sales tax.
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACT to open section of Santa Fe River Preserve

Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) will open a new section of the 1,067-acre Santa Fe River Preserve to the public on Friday. A small ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Santa Fe Preserve South (along NW 254th Avenue) to celebrate the opening. Santa Fe River South will be open from...
ALACHUA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD to host “A Night of Compassion” on Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Gainesville Police Department, Gainesville U.N.I.T.ED, have dedicated this month of December to gun violence awareness. We have collaborated with our neighbors to bring awareness to gun violence with the goal and focus on education, engagement, and mobilization towards reducing gun violence in our community.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

A tale of two cities: How two Florida towns are handling the tiny home movement

Want to live in a tiny house? Barb Diaz suggests marking off an 8-by-20-foot area in your garage – or some space similar – and living in it for 24 hours. Put a TV in it. Put a dresser in it. Set aside an even smaller space for a “bathroom.” Don’t leave it. If you can deal with all that, the tiny home life is for you, Diaz said.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD to hold two student shopping events

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will host two community events for the holidays: Shop with a Cop and Heroes and Helpers. Heroes and Helpers will happen first on Friday. GPD has partnered with Target for the event, and school resource officers identified student participants. The officers will pick up their students and meet in the Regal Cinemas parking lot at Butler Plaza.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Hawthorne Middle/High School has a new principal

When Ginger Stanford threw her graduation cap in the air and earned her high school diploma from Hawthorne High School in 1991, she knew she would come back to her high school after college. But she didn’t envision herself being the principal. Stanford’s family has lived in Hawthorne for...
HAWTHORNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Meet live reindeer during the holidays at this Florida ranch

MORRISTON, Fla. - Before they take off on Santa's Christmas Eve trip around the world, a Florida farm is giving guests the chance to meet live reindeer this holiday season!. The Mayhem Ranch is hosting its second annual Winter Festival where guests can enjoy a variety of fun activities for the whole family. The ranch is located in Morriston, Florida – which is about a 30- minute drive from Ocala.
MORRISTON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man sentenced for 2019 homicide at Waffle House on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Brian Rodgers led the prosecution team in State vs. Ezekiel Luke Hicks. On April 7, 2019, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Waffle House on Newberry Road following reports of shots fired. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Detectives identified and arrested Ezekiel Hicks, dob 10/27/93, for the unlawful killing of Craig Brewer. Hicks was arrested at his Gainesville residence. Alachua County Sheriff’s Detectives used video evidence along with eyewitness testimony that was successful in this case. Sentencing lasted two days, which allowed both victim impact statements and defense witnesses to address the Court.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver

Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
GAINESVILLE, FL

