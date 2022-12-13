Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Wealthy Millennials Aren’t Banking on Stocks: Here’s What They’re Investing In Instead
Investing in stocks has traditionally been seen as a key part of building long-term wealth, but that may no longer be the case. A recent Bank of America Private Bank study of high-net-worth...
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
What Might Indicate That a Recession Is Almost Upon Us
Sean O'Hara, the president of Pacer ETFs, joined Cheddar News to discuss the current economy and Fed rate hikes. "The way recessions work is that the stock market usually bottoms out a little bit before the recession hits," he said. "And so I think it's likely we'll see some form of a recession if we're not already in one early next year."
Motley Fool
$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement
Brookfield Renewable has been a tremendous wealth creator over the years. Enbridge has lots of fuel to continue growing shareholder value. National Retail Properties has steadily grown its dividend over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
AOL Corp
Here are the last-minute tax moves you should make before year-end
If you want to lower your taxable income, there's a host of things that you can do before the end of the year. You can start by shoring up your retirement. The benefit of saving through a retirement plan allows you to take the current reduction in taxes and you land the tax-deferred growth inside the plan. The funds are taxed when withdrawn, but the compounding of the tax-deferred rate of return can mean higher balances than taxable accounts with identical investments.
Mutual Fund Holders Face Double Trouble
If you’re a stock-mutual fund holder, you may face a double whammy this year. First, the value of your holding has likely dropped along with the overall market. As shareholders have exited mutual funds amid the market’s slide, managers have been forced to sell shares to cash these investors out.
NBC Los Angeles
Amid Inflation and Market Volatility, Just 12% of Adults — and 29% of Millionaires — Feel ‘Wealthy'
Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the board, according to a new report by Edelman Financial Engines. Only 12% of Americans consider themselves wealthy, including just 29% of millionaires. Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the...
15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth
Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money Explore: Your Biggest Money...
6 Ways To Make $100K Per Year With Passive Income
Passive income has grown in popularity over the last several years. And it's no wonder why: Who wouldn't want to earn more money with minimal effort? Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth...
Middle Class Millionaires
While many people think that millionaires are born, not made, the data actually says otherwise. In fact, becoming a middle class millionaire is more realistic than you might think.
Here's the Average 401(k) Balance. How Does Yours Compare?
Stock market volatility has sent 401(k) balances on a downward spiral. If you're not happy with your balance, there are steps you can take to boost it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
KTEN.com
Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income
Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an insurance company and in exchange for paying premiums, you receive guaranteed payments down the line. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you determine the right asset allocation for your retirement accounts.
What Are Convertible Bonds & How Do They Work?
A convertible bond is a type of corporate bond that can be converted into shares of common stock in the issuing company upon or before its maturity. Like traditional corporate bonds, convertible bonds may entitle their holders to coupon (interest) payments at regular intervals and can usually be redeemed for their par value (original price) upon maturity, assuming they were not already converted into shares.
How to Calculate Your Annuity Payments
Annuities provide periodic payments for an agreed-upon period of time, either now or in the future, for the annuitant or beneficiary. You can annuitize the annuity by making monthly, semiannual,...
CNET
How to Calculate Your Annual Income for a Credit Card Application
A credit card company uses your annual income to determine whether to approve your application and how much credit to extend. Annual income may also help the credit card company calculate the applicant's monthly minimum payment. Still, it is up to you to ensure you can afford to pay your credit card balance each month, and that too starts with knowing your annual income. Reporting it correctly isn't only in your best interest, it's required by law.
Income investing: A strategy of building a portfolio of dividend-paying assets
Dividend stocks, bonds, money market accounts, and real estate are common choices for those seeking investment income. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. A thoughtfully created investment portfolio can accomplish multiple financial goals. In addition to creating a retirement nest egg, for instance, your investment portfolio can...
Comments / 0