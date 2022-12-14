ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poor shooting proves costly as Fairfield Union suffers first loss of the season

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago

AHSVILLE – It’s never easy when you go on the road in the Mid-State League-Buckeye Division, and the Fairfield Union boys’ basketball team found out the hard way at Teays Valley Tuesday night.

The Falcons executed early, getting exactly the looks they wanted, but they missed some shots that normally fall, and once they didn’t, they began to press a little bit.

Fairfield Union was able to overcome its poor shooting in the first half and only trailed by three points at halftime, but in the second half, the shots still wouldn’t fall, and the Vikings extended their lead and eventually pulled away for a 52-39 victory to hand the Falcons (3-1, 1-1) their first loss of the season.

“I thought we got the looks we wanted but we didn’t shoot it really well,” Fairfield Union coach Travis Schaeffer said. “I thought (Teays Valley) had the same looks and they shot it really well. That was the key to the game. The natural thing to do is when you see good shots go up and they aren’t falling, it’s easy to start pressing, and that’s what we did.”

The Falcons finished the game by connecting on only 14 of 51 shots from the field. They were 7-for-26 in the first half and 7-for-25 in the second half.

Even though Fairfield Union made just 3 of 15 shots from the field in the first quarter, the Falcons were able to hang in and trailed 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Teays Valley looked as if it was going to pull away midway through the second quarter as the Vikings built a 19-11 lead, but Caleb Schmelzer and Brennen Rowles kept them within striking distance.

Schmelzer hit a 3-pointer and scored inside while Rowles made a pair of free throws and drained a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in the half to cut the deficit to 24-21 at halftime.

Fairfield Union looked as if it might have solved its shooting woes early in the second half by starting on a 7-3 run to take a 28-27 lead. Caleb Redding scored on a rebound bucket and Rowles hit a 3-pointer and a 10-footer.

It was short-lived, however, as the Vikings responded an 8-0 run to finish the quarter and take a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth.

Reding scored five points early in the fourth quarter to help cut the margin to 37-33, but that’s as close as the Falcons would get the rest of the way.

Teays Valley was sparked by the play of a pair of freshmen. Brody Fields led way with a game-high 19 points and Kole Nungester finished with 11 points. Senior Ryan Allton also finished with 11 points.

“It was a close game in the fourth quarter, and then there was a minute or so stretch there where they got a couple of loose balls and had a couple of transition baskets to break it open,” Schaeffer said.

Rowles led the Falcons with 12 points and two assists, Redding finished with eight points and nine rebounds, Caleb Schmelzer had eight and seven rebounds, and Ted Harrah added seven and eight rebounds.

“We have a veteran group with everybody back from last year,” Schaeffer said. “These guys like to compete, so I trust in my guys that they will bounce back. We will learn from this, mainly not to panic or press when you get behind, but I have all the confidence in the world that they have each other’s back, and I know they will bounce back and get back to work.”

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Poor shooting proves costly as Fairfield Union suffers first loss of the season

