Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers on the scene of a deadly shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting in the city. Officers say a deadly shooting occurred Friday afternoon at Point Apartments located at 3100 S.W. 35th Place. They say there is no danger to the public.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested on kidnapping charges after forcing another man to drive at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man had to take evasive actions to escape a kidnapping situation after deputies report a friend entered his car, pointed a gun to his head, and told him to drive. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kenneth Cruz-Santiago, 23, on Thursday on charges of Kidnapping,...
WCJB
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
WCJB
Lake City shooting leaves one dead, two wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Northwest Lake City on Thursday that left one dead and two others hurt. Police say a little after 9 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshot ring out near Northwest Jefferson Street and Florida Avenue. Officers found two victims, one person was seriously injured, and the other had minor injuries. One man is believed to have been shot in the arm and groin, and a bullet just grazed the other victim.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge men charged after deputies find meth, pot, gun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The traffic stop place in the 4500 block of Southpark Dr. due to a traffic violation. Deputies identified the two occupants in the 2006...
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murder
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. (Centennial, Colo.) U.S. Marshals in the Florida Regional Fugitive Taskforce and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, arrested a person of interest named by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in a murder investigation.
brproud.com
Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
WCJB
Lake City Police arrest gunman accused of shooting a man outside Dollar General
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for shooting someone in a vehicle outside a Dollar General Store in Lake City. Officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, on the charge of aggravated battery after a person was found on West Duval Street Wednesday with a gunshot wound. Officers say the victim was rushed to the emergency room.
5 arrested including two juveniles in multi-parish drug bust
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Thursday, December 15 in part of a multi-parish drug bust according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Over the last month, the EBRSO Narcotics division investigated five people including two 17-year-olds who were operating a...
Shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 South near Harding Blvd., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say it happened around 3:35 a.m. on I-110 South near Harding Blvd. Once they arrived, officers found a victim dead inside of a car from gunshot injuries.
alachuachronicle.com
Two drive-by shootings yesterday; two juveniles arrested, one got away
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two drive-by shootings were reported yesterday in the Gainesville area, one in Holly Heights and one in the 1600 block of NE 1st Avenue. At about 2:45 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of SW 67th Terrace left a bullet hole in an apartment and damaged the windshield of an unoccupied U.S. Postal Service mail truck, but there were no injuries reported. No suspects have been identified or arrested, and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
WCJB
Gainesville Police ask for help identifying car burglary suspect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspected car burglar. Officers released a video of a man they say broke into numerous cars recently. He stole credit cards from many of the vehicles and used them the same morning at stores.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD arrests gunman in shooting
A Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle on Wednesday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, after an argument with a passenger inside his Jeep Cherokee around Duval and Lake Jeffrey at 9:20 p.m.
brproud.com
VIDEO: Officer, driver shoot at each other after crash, Gonzales police say
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly exchanging shots with a suspect Wednesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, the suspect shot himself before being shot by the police officer. The Gonzales Police Department said the officer was placed on administrative leave with pay and the sheriff’s office took control of the scene.
Louisiana man arrested after woman reported he raped her when she was 12
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Morgan City man accused of raping a woman when she was a 12-year-old girl was indicted by a grand jury. The victim told detectives on June 27 she was allegedly raped as a child at a home in Bayou L’Ourse by John Bergeron, 39, of Morgan City. Bergeron was accused […]
WCJB
Lake City Police investigate shooting incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m. At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department to host event to remember those who have fallen to gun violence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is hosting “A Night of Compassion” on Friday. The event is meant to remember loved ones that have fallen to gun violence and to educate the public on the issue. GPD is hosting this event at the Clarence R. Kelly...
WCJB
Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
WCJB
Grand theft auto suspect in city of Alachua sentenced to two years drug offender probation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect from a City of Alachua grand theft auto case in September has been sentenced. Ronnie Padgett, 18, will serve 2 years of drug offender probation. His sentence also included 90 days in the Alachua County Jail with credit for time served. Jail records show...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Zachary on Wednesday. The collision involved a motorcycle at around 7 a.m. The man apparently lost control of his motorcycle and crashed sometime in the early morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
