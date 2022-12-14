ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Gainesville Police officers on the scene of a deadly shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting in the city. Officers say a deadly shooting occurred Friday afternoon at Point Apartments located at 3100 S.W. 35th Place. They say there is no danger to the public.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Northwest Lake City on Thursday that left one dead and two others hurt. Police say a little after 9 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshot ring out near Northwest Jefferson Street and Florida Avenue. Officers found two victims, one person was seriously injured, and the other had minor injuries. One man is believed to have been shot in the arm and groin, and a bullet just grazed the other victim.
LAKE CITY, FL
brproud.com

Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
alachuachronicle.com

Two drive-by shootings yesterday; two juveniles arrested, one got away

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two drive-by shootings were reported yesterday in the Gainesville area, one in Holly Heights and one in the 1600 block of NE 1st Avenue. At about 2:45 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of SW 67th Terrace left a bullet hole in an apartment and damaged the windshield of an unoccupied U.S. Postal Service mail truck, but there were no injuries reported. No suspects have been identified or arrested, and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police ask for help identifying car burglary suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspected car burglar. Officers released a video of a man they say broke into numerous cars recently. He stole credit cards from many of the vehicles and used them the same morning at stores.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD arrests gunman in shooting

A Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle on Wednesday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, after an argument with a passenger inside his Jeep Cherokee around Duval and Lake Jeffrey at 9:20 p.m.
LAKE CITY, FL
brproud.com

VIDEO: Officer, driver shoot at each other after crash, Gonzales police say

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly exchanging shots with a suspect Wednesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, the suspect shot himself before being shot by the police officer. The Gonzales Police Department said the officer was placed on administrative leave with pay and the sheriff’s office took control of the scene.
GONZALES, LA
WCJB

Lake City Police investigate shooting incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m. At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
STARKE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy