Sports scores, highlights: Durfee, Westport girls basketball win season opener

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Tuesday's local high school action:

Girls Basketball: Durfee vs. Somerset Berkley

SCORE: Durfee 53, Somerset Berkley 37

LOCATION: B.M.C. Durfee High School

DATE: Dec. 13

RECORD: Durfee 1-0; Somerset Berkley 0-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers won their season opener against Somerset Berkley. Julia Hargraves led the way for Durfee with a game-high 15 points. Maggie O’Connell chipped in with 12 points and Mya Hayes Paulette finished with 11 points. Jada Holley (eight points), Landry Caron (five points) and Maddie Hargraves (two points) each contributed to the win. Karlie Cosme had a team-high 12 points for the Raiders. Mia Gentile had six points and Anya Kanalski added five points. Bethany Moniz had a good game coming off the bench.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers travel to Bishop Connolly on Friday while the Raiders face Dighton-Rehoboth next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydCpC_0jhlkwho00

Girls Basketball: Westport at Fairhaven

SCORE: Westport 56, Fairhaven 37

LOCATION: Fairhaven

DATE: Dec. 13

RECORD: Westport, 1-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats opened the season with a road win against Fairhaven. Top performers for Westport was Korynne Holden, who finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four steals and a block. Leah Sylvain chipped in with 17 points, five rebounds, seven steals, two assists and a block. Sarah Perry (six), Jenna Egbe (six) and Meghan Molloy (two) also hit the scoring sheet.

NEXT UP: The Wildcats travel to Southeastern on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07C9QM_0jhlkwho00

Boys Basketball: Bishop Connolly at Dighton-Rehoboth

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 67, Bishop Connolly 64

LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth

DATE: Dec. 13

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 1-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars fell short late against Dighton-Rehoboth on the road. Jah Stephenson led Connolly with a team-high 19 points. Brandon DeFaria chipped in with 17 points and Alex Kyrnicki finished with 14 points. Jayden Souza added 10 points. The Cougars had three chances to tie the game late but missed good looks from three-point land. Connolly led at halftime, 35-28.

NEXT UP: The Cougars face Durfee on the road Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9Gks_0jhlkwho00

Boys Basketball: Westport vs. Fairhaven

SCORE: Fairhaven 69, Westport 66

LOCATION: Westport

DATE: Dec. 13

RECORD: Westport, 0-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats dropped their season opener at home against non-league opponent Fairhaven. Hunter Brodeur poured in a team-high 27 points for Westport. Owen Boudria had 15 points and Ben Boudria ended with 13 points. Cam Leary finished with 11 points. The Wildcats led at halftime, 36-20.

NEXT UP: Westport hosts Southeastern on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21X1d7_0jhlkwho00

Swimming: Durfee at Apponequet

SCORE: Durfee boys 78, Apponequet 63; Apponequet girls 86, Durfee 77

LOCATION: Apponequet

DATE: Dec. 13

RECORD: Durfee boys, 1-0; Durfee girls, 0-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers split their meet against Apponequet.  Cooper Long took first place in the 50 Free (26.25) for the boys. Michael Harrington came in first place in the 100 Back (1:18.01) while the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay team of Long, Harrington, Omar Mahmoud, and Jack Fitzgerald finished 2:13.12 and 1:52.39, respectively. William Rumsey and Forest Malo each had strong opening meet performances. The girls relay team of Abigail Saunders, Zoie Mussotte, Claire Bjerre, and Gillian Tiburtino took 1st in the 400 Free Relay (5:10.62),. Individual winners was Aimee Tiebout (first place in the 200 Free; 2:22.15). Emma McDonnell won three events — 100 free (1:03.32), 50 free (28.76) and 100 breaststroke (1:21.84). Freshmen Avery Antunes had a strong performance in the 100 Fly and 200 individual medley.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers are back it today when they travel to Cardinal Spellman at 3:30 p.m.

Swimming: Seekonk/Somerset Berkley/Case vs. Old Rochester

SCORE: Seekonk/SBR/Case girls 99, Old Rochester 71; Old Rochester boys 95, Seekonk/SBR/Case 63

LOCATION: Old Rochester

DATE: Dec. 13

RECORD: Seekonk/SBR/Case girls, 1-0; Seekonk/SBR/Case boys, 0-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Seekonk/SBR/Case split their meet with Old Rochester in the season opener. The Warriors' Addison Abreu broke a pool record by .86 seconds with a time of 58.80 in the 100 fly.

NEXT UP: Seekonk/SBR/Case faces Bishop Feehan next Tuesday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Sports scores, highlights: Durfee, Westport girls basketball win season opener

