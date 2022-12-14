ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

My Brain Is Deeply Confused After Trying This 1-Ingredient Frozen Dessert, But I'm Honestly Kind Of Obsessed With It

By Ross Yoder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0Qpm_0jhlkhi900

I recently found myself on the Jell-O side of TikTok — Jell-O Tok, if you will — and as someone who grew up eating a lot of the stuff, it entertained me endlessly. Rainbow Jell-O ! Hot Jell-O as a cold remedy! Even watermelon Jell-O , people.

WarnerMedia / Via giphy.com

But only one particularly surprising iteration of the sweet, jiggly snack made its rounds to millions of For You pages across the globe: and that's frozen Jell-O.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apvs5_0jhlkhi900
@linder_surprise / Via tiktok.com

After I watched TikTok creator @linder_surprise bite into a singular "crystal" of frozen Jell-O, which produced the most strangely satisfying, icy crunch of any food item I've ever known, I was hooked. And I was far from alone. TikTok was literally filled with countless videos from other creators trying the viral snack for themselves, and with every video I watched, my visceral curiosity became stronger and stronger.

@linder_surprise

yooo this is ssooo gud 🤩😋 #fyp #asmr #frozenjello

♬ original sound - Linda

The texture? Baffling. The sound ?! Soothing beyond comprehension. And the vast majority of viewers definitely shared my enthusiasm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qggd8_0jhlkhi900
@linder_surprise / Via tiktok.com

So I obviously ran to my local grocery store to gather the sole ingredient I'd need to replicate it in my own kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMJZX_0jhlkhi900

Somehow all the TikTokers I watched managed to get their hands on the Starburst brand gelatin powder in the All Pink flavor. I could not! So I grabbed a packet of good ol' fashioned Strawberry since I'm 99% sure the pink All Pink is strawberry-flavored...but if I'm wrong, feel free to drag me in the comments.

Ross Yoder

To start my frozen Jell-O journey, I made Jell-O. I guess the directions could vary from box to box and brand to brand, but in my case, I just dissolved the gelatin powder in 1 cup of boiling water, stirred in 1 cup of cold water, and poured it all into a small, rectangular container I had laying around.

Ross Yoder

Like so!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qb3D_0jhlkhi900
Ross Yoder

I actually ended up very lightly greasing my container with some neutral-flavored oil (I used canola) before adding in the warm gelatin mixture, in hope that it'd help the set gelatin release more easily. It did not!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ql6tJ_0jhlkhi900

We'll get to that shortly so you can avoid my mistakes.

Ross Yoder

I nestled the container beside a bowl of refrigerated garlic (don't ask) and two identical, quarter-full jars of pickle chips (also don't ask) and let it set up. Per the instructions on my box of Jell-O, it took just about four hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFxp5_0jhlkhi900
Ross Yoder

Once things were nice and jiggly, I attempted to carefully and neatly unmold the gelatin block.

Ross Yoder

I failed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfkCF_0jhlkhi900

I learned after the fact that you're actually supposed to dip Jell-O molds in hot water so the whole thing slides onto your cutting board in one clean mass, so do as I say and not as I do and you'll be fine.

Ross Yoder

Regardless, I salvaged the more-or-less unbroken pieces and sliced them into rectangles that looked similar in size to the ones I saw on TikTok — about two inches long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6lXt_0jhlkhi900
Ross Yoder

And I popped them into my freezer to get nice and icy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvOfD_0jhlkhi900
Ross Yoder

After letting my Jell-O blocks hang out in the freezer overnight, I was left with a plate of frozen Jell-O pieces that definitely didn't resemble raw tuna in any way, shape, or form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8FFx_0jhlkhi900
Ross Yoder

But looks aside, it's really the texture that's the star of the show here. It's...kind of one of those things that's more or less indescribable — you just have to try it for yourself — but I'll attempt to describe it nonetheless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjWy6_0jhlkhi900

You know how popsicles freeze into solid ice blocks that you can't exactly bite into without shattering a tooth or two — until they've melted a bit, at least? Even fresh out of the freezer, these frozen Jell-O pieces are mind-blowingly soft and contain super tiny ice crystals , which makes them texturally similar to, say, Italian ice. But far more unique, TBH. There's an added bounciness and subtle chew to the Jell-O that truly has to be tasted to be believed.

Ross Yoder

Instead of letting these slowly melt, like you would a popsicle, biting straight into them and chewing is a much more practical eating method. If you're like, "my teeth could NEVER," just know that I have the world's most sensitive teeth and didn't find the sensation of biting into the frozen Jell-O to be at all unpleasant. In fact, I'd say the opposite. It was weirdly so satisfying.

Ross Yoder

That said, this frozen treat might not be everyone's cup of tea. My partner took a bite and said it tasted like "something that sat in the freezer for too long." I respectfully disagreed, but I also kind of understood what he meant. Actually, I understood exactly what he was trying to say: the slightly-squishy popsicle texture wasn't not reminiscent of some frozen dessert you forgot about six months ago. So whether or not you enjoy the sensation seems to vary pretty heavily from person to person.

Rooster Teeth / Via giphy.com

Still, if you have a spare dollar laying around to buy a small box of Jell-O, I'd highly recommend giving this TikTok trend a try — especially if you have kids. TBH, I have a feeling that kids would be absolutely obsessed with it.

And when you get around to trying it, let me know what you thought in the comments below!

Comments / 2

Related
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Tyla

Woman left horrified after man orders milk on their first date

A woman has divided opinion by sharing her disgust over a man ordering a glass of milk while on a first date. OK, the first thing to note on this front is that there’s totally nothing wrong with ordering a glass of milk. Sure, it’s not exactly a normal...
New York Post

I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me

A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
Tyla

Woman shows how her lip fillers went badly wrong and people are shocked

Lip filler is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures around at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's not without its risks. Now, one woman has shared on TikTok the horrifying reality of what can happen when the procedure doesn't go to plan, and people are floored. In the...
PopCrush

Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses

A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy