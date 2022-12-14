ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIRLS SOCCER: Fast start fuels Lemon Bay in win over Port Charlotte

By By Victoria Netkovick Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

PORT CHARLOTTE — Heading into Lemon Bay’s game against Port Charlotte on Tuesday, the Mantas wanted to copy and paste their offensive performance from the night before at DeSoto County.

That is exactly what the Mantas did.

Lemon Bay defeated Port Charlotte 6-0 and has now scored 14 goals over its past two games. Prior to the binge, the Mantas had scored 13 goals total through the season’s first seven games.

“We always want to take that scoring energy from one game into the next,” Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. “You are hoping that you can build off the momentum of one win to get another win, so that is always at the top of our minds.”

Although the Mantas were missing forward Jacoby Maldonado, the team’s leading scorer who had a hat trick against DeSoto, they didn’t skip a beat.

In the game’s opening minute, Lemon Bay’s Kerri Matson was able to speed past the Port Charlotte defenders, and score the first goal of the game.

The Mantas were able to win the ball at midfield, create space and pass the ball with ease, keeping pressure on the Pirates’ defense.

The Mantas scored three goals in the game’s first 10 minutes behind three different players – Matson, Daria Lukash and MacKenzie Martin.

The Pirates tried to build their attack, but with the Mantas were able to anticipate their passes and intercept.

In the second half, the Mantas’ offense continued to shine with back-to-back goals in the first three minutes.

Lemon Bay’s Mariia Lukash scored the last goal of the night

While the Pirates did not win, head coach Robert Theriault said he was impressed with how his team played with some key players out with injury.

“We have a lot of young kids that are just now figuring out what our game is,” Theriault said. “I am really happy. Both Coach Blake and I tonight were very impressed with the ladies that stepped up tonight

Cooke was pleased the Mantas found multiple ways to score without Maldonado.

“It is super important, because you never know on any given day what girl is going to be feeling well, or what injuries are going on,” Cooke said. “So, if you know you have potential scorers everywhere on the pitch, then obviously, as a team, that only makes you stronger.”

Lemon Bay improved to 3-5-1 on the season and will travel to North Port on Monday.

“We want them to take this energy and feed off of it, but we also want them to go into the next game with the attitude that it can be any team,” Cooke said. “They need to go in focused, and with the mindset that we have to work as a team. We have to do the right things, and ultimately, we have to put the ball away at the end of the night.”

The Daily Sun

