New Grover Beach temporary emergency housing facility for homeless close to opening
A long-planned temporary emergency housing facility for people battling homelessness is set to open within a few days in Grover Beach.
Program allows free overnight RV parking in SLO County. What could change?
The program “does bring in money,” one local property owner said, but critics foresee problems.
Santa Maria Planning Commission advises City Council to approve 49 new homes ￼
The Santa Maria Planning Commission board advised City Council to approve the Skylight Homes project a subdivision of 49 new single-family homes.
Authorities alerted to cyberbullying incident at Paso Robles school
Paso Robles police say a SnapChat incident earlier this week prompted an effort to educate students and parents of the dangers of social media use and cyberbullying.
Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. December 05, 2022. 00:21— Manuel...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Paso Robles the week of Dec. 4
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the past week to $392. That’s $68 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $345. The most...
Developer of failed SLO bowling alley project convicted of fraud over fundraising efforts
Jeremy Pemberton’s theft crimes totaled more than $500,000, a San Luis Obispo jury found.
New Times
SLO Dems denounce threats leveled against entire community
As we watch the news of heavily armed MAGA militants invading drag performances to shut them down, domestic terrorists attacking the electrical infrastructure in North Carolina for the same purpose, and the recent anti-gay murder spree at Club Q in Colorado Springs, our first reaction might be to say it can't happen here in blue California—certainly not in San Luis Obispo.
Paso Robles school board to hold special election after petition removes appointed member
The special election could cost the district nearly $500,000.
Preparing for the next storm or local emergency
"One of the biggest things we recommend is creating a preparedness kit. A 72 hour kit making sure everyone in your household can be self-sufficient for at least three days."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Paso Robles: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home
The spacious property located in the 500 block of Mountain Springs Road in Paso Robles was sold on Nov. 28, 2022. The $1,575,000 purchase price works out to $392 per square foot. The house built in 1965 has an interior space of 4,013 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.0-acre lot.
New Times
Georgia Brown parents request to delay transfer of schools
Paso Robles' parents and community members made yet another plea to halt the transfer of Glen Speck Elementary School students and staff from the 24th Street campus to the 17th Street campus at the Dec. 13 meeting. Citing safety and financial concerns, 17 parents signed a formal request that new...
Winners announced for Santa Maria's Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights contest
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission has announced the winners of the 26th annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights decorating contest.
Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement
Santa Maria's Christmas in the Country drive-thru will start Thursday night, Dec. 15, following its postponement due to forecasted rain over the Dec. 10-11 weekend.
Citizens group doesn’t believe SLO County supervisors turned over all redistricting messages
SLO County Citizens for Good Government is looking for more emails and text messages about the Patten redisctricting map.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
On Nov. 28, Miguel Angel Soto-Lopez, of Wasco, was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. for an outside misdemeanor warrant. On Nov. 28, Daniel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
Prison equipment malfunction causes sewage leak
"CMC staff took immediate action to safely redirect the overflow to a containment area and by 8 a.m. the overflow was completely redirected away from Chorro Creek," a prison spokesman said.
Man found guilty of fraud involving SLO development project
Jury found that Jeremy Walter Pemberton misrepresented the amount of financing he had received for multi-use facility. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that a jury unanimously found Jeremy Walter Pemberton (38) guilty of two felony counts of securities fraud, one felony count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of felony grand theft by false pretenses. The jury found true an additional allegation that his theft crimes totaled more than $500,000.
Death notices for Dec. 6-12
Robert Eugene Turney, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away...
Five local restaurants included in Michelin Guide
Prestigious travel guide aims to, ‘make driving, tourism and the search for unforgettable experiences available to all’. – Five local Paso Robles restaurants have been included with updated listings in the prestigious Michelin Guide, according to a recent issue of the City of Paso Robles Economic Development Newsletter:. Food...
