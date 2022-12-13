ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. December 05, 2022. 00:21— Manuel...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

SLO Dems denounce threats leveled against entire community

As we watch the news of heavily armed MAGA militants invading drag performances to shut them down, domestic terrorists attacking the electrical infrastructure in North Carolina for the same purpose, and the recent anti-gay murder spree at Club Q in Colorado Springs, our first reaction might be to say it can't happen here in blue California—certainly not in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in Paso Robles: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home

The spacious property located in the 500 block of Mountain Springs Road in Paso Robles was sold on Nov. 28, 2022. The $1,575,000 purchase price works out to $392 per square foot. The house built in 1965 has an interior space of 4,013 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.0-acre lot.
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Georgia Brown parents request to delay transfer of schools

Paso Robles' parents and community members made yet another plea to halt the transfer of Glen Speck Elementary School students and staff from the 24th Street campus to the 17th Street campus at the Dec. 13 meeting. Citing safety and financial concerns, 17 parents signed a formal request that new...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man found guilty of fraud involving SLO development project

Jury found that Jeremy Walter Pemberton misrepresented the amount of financing he had received for multi-use facility. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that a jury unanimously found Jeremy Walter Pemberton (38) guilty of two felony counts of securities fraud, one felony count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of felony grand theft by false pretenses. The jury found true an additional allegation that his theft crimes totaled more than $500,000.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 6-12

Robert Eugene Turney, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Five local restaurants included in Michelin Guide

Prestigious travel guide aims to, ‘make driving, tourism and the search for unforgettable experiences available to all’. – Five local Paso Robles restaurants have been included with updated listings in the prestigious Michelin Guide, according to a recent issue of the City of Paso Robles Economic Development Newsletter:. Food...
PASO ROBLES, CA

