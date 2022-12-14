Read full article on original website
City youth jobs program paying $23 an hour accepting applications
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A six-month city youth fellowship program paying $23 an hour is now accepting applications. In the Youth Jobs Program City Hall Fellowship, participants will work 20 hours a week alongside city staff. A Youth Jobs Program news release says, “Fellows will shadow staff and help with administrative duties and analyses; assist […]
Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holds toy drive for 2 organizations
Two local organizations, the League of Dreams and the Boys and Girls Club of Lamont, are partnering with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to give back to kids in the community.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Groundwater Authority responds to newly-adopted racial equity plan
The Kern Groundwater Authority discussed the anticipated effects of a new state-level racial equity plan at its Wednesday board of directors meeting, specifically considering ways to minimize any potential impacts on its operations. On Dec. 8, the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board adopted a racial equity resolution with...
thesungazette.com
Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects
TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
Free speech versus hate speech debate causes controversy at Bakersfield College
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the title of the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Faculty and community members came together at a college board meeting this week, claiming students of color are being targeted at Bakersfield College by an on-campus group. “I did not feel […]
District 3's Mike Maggard honored in final Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting was the last for District 3 Supervisor Mike Maggard who is retiring.
2 affordable housing apartment complexes to open in Delano
Two grand openings for new affordable housing in Delano will occur on Thursday, December 15th. First, a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Parkside Apartments.
Toy giveaways around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
Anti-vax teacher elected to serve on the same county board that fired her
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adamant anti-vaxxer has scored a huge win in the court of public opinion and received her vindication. The Kern County Board of Education swore in its new trustees. One of them was a teacher in Tehachapi for 20 years but she was fired just a few months ago but now […]
Bakersfield Californian
Dustin's Diner fundraiser returns to Haggin Oaks
Dustin's Diner, the popular neighborhood project that helps give back to those in need, will open its doors Friday. Run entirely by volunteers, the diner at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd. will raise funds for the Bakersfield Homeless Center/Open Door Network.
KGET 17
KCSO offers $2K raise to officers willing to work in un-incorporated Kern
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the issues affecting Kern and the impact of Measure K, a one-percent sales tax in unincorporated Kern County. To combat the highly competitive law enforcement market, Youngblood said Measure K will allow the Sheriff’s department to offer...
New Bakersfield councilmember Manpreet Kaur looks to make history
Manpreet Kaur is now the first Sikh-Punjabi woman to be elected to the Bakersfield City Council. She spoke to 23ABC about how historic this opportunity is for the entire community.
McDonalds location in Bakersfield holds annual toy giveaway
A McDonalds in Bakersfield welcomed Santa Claus back to the golden arches on December 14th. Saint Nick was there distributing free toys to kids ages 10 and under during the annual Santa Toy Giveaway.
Residents react to Measure K passing
Those who are concerned about the passing of Measure K say they understand the need for increased funds to support the community but worry how officials will decide to allocate those dollars.
Bakersfield Californian
Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees
Even a 45-year-old institution like the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame can still find ways to spice things up. The organization announced Thursday as part of its annual media lunch at Mechanics Bank Arena that the 2023 class will include the undefeated national champion 1993 Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team, the first time it has ever inducted a team rather than an individual.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA
Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
Outlets at Tejon to open Ariat pop-up shop ahead of opening 2 Ariat stores
The Outlets at Tejon announced that it will be opening an Ariat pop-up shop in Suite 340 on Thursday, December 15th. The announcement came via press release on Tuesday, December 13th.
Fog may be expected in Kern County’s forecast
The clouds dominated the skies across Kern County today with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than yesterday reaching only a high of 52. The potential for freezing overnight temps will remain strong over the next three nights/mornings with a Freeze Warning in place through Monday morning. Today, the latest drought monitor data indicated a […]
Shafter head coach Pierucci addresses fallout from comments following CIF title game
SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — After his comments about poor playing conditions caused a viral firestorm following a CIF state football title game, Shafter head coach Jerald Pierucci isn’t backing down. Pierucci stood by his comments in an exclusive interview on Thursday. He says he wouldn’t change what he said, but should’ve said more about their […]
southkernsol.org
Delano City Council passes motion to further discussions on rent control
On December 5, the Delano City Council had a regular board meeting, covering agenda item number 19 — the discussion and direction of a potential rent control ordinance in the City of Delano. The motion for further discussion and direction on a potential rent control ordinance passed 2-1. Veronica...
