Shafter, CA

KGET

City youth jobs program paying $23 an hour accepting applications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A six-month city youth fellowship program paying $23 an hour is now accepting applications. In the Youth Jobs Program City Hall Fellowship, participants will work 20 hours a week alongside city staff. A Youth Jobs Program news release says, “Fellows will shadow staff and help with administrative duties and analyses; assist […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Groundwater Authority responds to newly-adopted racial equity plan

The Kern Groundwater Authority discussed the anticipated effects of a new state-level racial equity plan at its Wednesday board of directors meeting, specifically considering ways to minimize any potential impacts on its operations. On Dec. 8, the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board adopted a racial equity resolution with...
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects

TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Toy giveaways around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Dustin's Diner fundraiser returns to Haggin Oaks

Dustin's Diner, the popular neighborhood project that helps give back to those in need, will open its doors Friday. Run entirely by volunteers, the diner at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd. will raise funds for the Bakersfield Homeless Center/Open Door Network.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

Even a 45-year-old institution like the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame can still find ways to spice things up. The organization announced Thursday as part of its annual media lunch at Mechanics Bank Arena that the 2023 class will include the undefeated national champion 1993 Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team, the first time it has ever inducted a team rather than an individual.
KERN COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA

Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Fog may be expected in Kern County’s forecast

The clouds dominated the skies across Kern County today with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than yesterday reaching only a high of 52. The potential for freezing overnight temps will remain strong over the next three nights/mornings with a Freeze Warning in place through Monday morning. Today, the latest drought monitor data indicated a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
southkernsol.org

Delano City Council passes motion to further discussions on rent control

On December 5, the Delano City Council had a regular board meeting, covering agenda item number 19 — the discussion and direction of a potential rent control ordinance in the City of Delano. The motion for further discussion and direction on a potential rent control ordinance passed 2-1. Veronica...

