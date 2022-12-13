Orlo Kay McEwen passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022. Orlo was born on March 4, 1939 in Panguitch, Utah to Alberta Mae Webb and Homer McEwen. He graduated from Orem High and received a B.A. from Brigham Young University in Sociology. In high school, he developed a love for singing and, although very shy, performed a solo for a school assembly and was later recorded on their high school vinyl record. He was hired to sing at Bryce Canyon National Park for the summer. After high school, he served in the United States Army as a medic. Orlo married Delfina Hinojosa on September 4, 1963 in the Los Angeles, California LDS Temple. He was a loving father to four children-Yvette Nielsen, Marcela Fedderson, David Orlo McEwen, and Janell Mortensen. Orlo worked in real estate for many years, and later worked at the Washington County Assessor’s Office. After retiring, he and his wife managed Deer Creek Park Campground located in Provo Canyon, a property he and a partner purchased during his work as a real estate agent. He loved the beauty of the canyon and the many wonderful people there. Orlo was an avid reader and enjoyed discussing politics, health, and gospel topics. Orlo was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a missionary in the Great Lakes Mission. Later, he served as a Scout Master, gospel doctrine teacher, as the Bishop of the Panorama Ward in St. George, Utah, as a member of the St. George Utah Pine View Stake Presidency, in the Bishopric at the MTC, and as a Stake Patriarch in both St. George and Orem. He is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers and his half-brother and sister, and Ozzie his beloved dog. He is survived by JanNell Long (sister), Judy Meldrum (sister) his wife and four children as well as 13 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Blacksmith Fork Assistant Living Staff & Medical Assistants in Hyrum, Utah. Thank you Atlas Home Healthcare & Hospice and Misty Rich. Dad was able to live the past 10 months comfortable and cared for. On Wednesday 07 December 2022, a family viewing was held prior to the graveside services with military honors at Hyrum City Cemetery, Hyrum, Utah. DUE TO UNFORESEEN EVENTS- The memorial service previously scheduled for Saturday December 17, 2022, at 10:00am in the Windsor Ward building, 60 E 1600 N in Orem, HAS BEEN CANCELLED. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at https://www.allenmortuaries.net/m/obituaries/Orlo-Mcewen/Memories.

