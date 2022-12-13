ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

ksl.com

Lehi moves to 6A; 4A, 5A overhauled as UHSAA adopts latest realignment

MIDVALE — The only constant in Utah high school athletics is change, and the Utah High School Activities Association adopted several changes when it formally approved realignment changes fro the 2023-25 cycle, as announced Thursday. The association that governs high school athletics and activities in the Beehive State formally...
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies

PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Guest: 34 neighborhood chairs fired — what will be the cost?

Recently in August 2022, Provo’s Council voted 5-2 to change the Neighborhood Program. They dismantled the Neighborhood Chair structure to instead create fewer, larger districts with District Boards whose members are appointed by the council, instead of Neighborhood Chairs who are elected by their neighbors. This is gravely concerning as the purpose of the neighborhood program was to allow residents to elect a representative and advocate: one of their own who would understand their neighborhood’s unique needs. How do you connect a resident or a neighborhood to the resources they need to solve the challenges they face? Through an advocate. These advocates were fired by the Council. Provo residents have lost an advocate and voice that many of them so desperately need.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Gary Jacobsen Carter

Gary Jacobsen Carter, loving husband, father, brother and friend passed away on December 4th in Spring City, Utah. Gary was born on July 2, 1950 in Provo, Utah and was raised by his mother Lois Kathleen Jacobsen Wing and step-father Ray Hugh Wing, and father Floyd Earl Carter and step-mother Lois LaRetta Peay Carter. Gary spent his youth in Springville hunting with his dog and fishing in Hobble Creek, and said Brookside was a wonderful place to grow up. He attended school in Springville and graduated from Springville High in 1968. After graduation he joined the Army where he served his country from 1969-1973, 1969-1970 being stationed in Vietnam.
SPRING CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

New fire erupts Wednesday night in SLC’s Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A day after the city administration announced the demolition of four unsafe buildings as fire hazards in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood, another fire has erupted. Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Ballpark residents were watching, and sharing social media,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Is it ethical for Salt Lake City to keep growing?

Utahns are more concerned with growth than ever before. Two in five people believe that future growth will make Utah worse—up significantly since 2014—according to a 2022 survey by Envision Utah, a nonpartisan group designed to help the state manage growth. Utah is now the fastest growing place...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Orlo Kay McEwen

Orlo Kay McEwen passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022. Orlo was born on March 4, 1939 in Panguitch, Utah to Alberta Mae Webb and Homer McEwen. He graduated from Orem High and received a B.A. from Brigham Young University in Sociology. In high school, he developed a love for singing and, although very shy, performed a solo for a school assembly and was later recorded on their high school vinyl record. He was hired to sing at Bryce Canyon National Park for the summer. After high school, he served in the United States Army as a medic. Orlo married Delfina Hinojosa on September 4, 1963 in the Los Angeles, California LDS Temple. He was a loving father to four children-Yvette Nielsen, Marcela Fedderson, David Orlo McEwen, and Janell Mortensen. Orlo worked in real estate for many years, and later worked at the Washington County Assessor’s Office. After retiring, he and his wife managed Deer Creek Park Campground located in Provo Canyon, a property he and a partner purchased during his work as a real estate agent. He loved the beauty of the canyon and the many wonderful people there. Orlo was an avid reader and enjoyed discussing politics, health, and gospel topics. Orlo was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a missionary in the Great Lakes Mission. Later, he served as a Scout Master, gospel doctrine teacher, as the Bishop of the Panorama Ward in St. George, Utah, as a member of the St. George Utah Pine View Stake Presidency, in the Bishopric at the MTC, and as a Stake Patriarch in both St. George and Orem. He is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers and his half-brother and sister, and Ozzie his beloved dog. He is survived by JanNell Long (sister), Judy Meldrum (sister) his wife and four children as well as 13 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Blacksmith Fork Assistant Living Staff & Medical Assistants in Hyrum, Utah. Thank you Atlas Home Healthcare & Hospice and Misty Rich. Dad was able to live the past 10 months comfortable and cared for. On Wednesday 07 December 2022, a family viewing was held prior to the graveside services with military honors at Hyrum City Cemetery, Hyrum, Utah. DUE TO UNFORESEEN EVENTS- The memorial service previously scheduled for Saturday December 17, 2022, at 10:00am in the Windsor Ward building, 60 E 1600 N in Orem, HAS BEEN CANCELLED. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at https://www.allenmortuaries.net/m/obituaries/Orlo-Mcewen/Memories.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Cardon named to fill vacancy on Spanish Fork City Council

A member of the Spanish Fork Planning Commission has been selected to fill the vacant City Council seat left by the resignation of Councilman Brandon Gordon. Jesse Cardon was selected from a pool of 17 applicants and approved at a special meeting of the council Wednesday. He will be sworn in during the first council meeting in January.
SPANISH FORK, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho

It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
IDAHO STATE
Pyramid

Bruce Larsen Cook

Bruce Larsen Cook (52) – A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, businessman and friend to all – passed away tragically in a snowmobile accident on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Bruce was born to Lynn and Jule Anne Cook in American Fork, Utah on December 22, 1969. He...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
