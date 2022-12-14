Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
New city ordinances seek to hold property owners accountable
The Bakersfield City Council unanimously passed on Wednesday three ordinances that will fill holes in the city’s jurisdiction to hold accountable property owners for vacant or damaged buildings. “We have dealt with code enforcement issues downtown and buildings not being maintained to the level we wanted them maintained,” said...
2 affordable housing apartment complexes to open in Delano
Two grand openings for new affordable housing in Delano will occur on Thursday, December 15th. First, a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Parkside Apartments.
Grand jury report shines light on living conditions at senior care facilities
On Thursday, the Kern County Grand Jury released a scathing report on the condition of three of the county's low-income senior living facilities.
Bakersfield City Council approves vacant building ordinance
The ordinance, introduced by Ward 4 representative and new Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales, will make the owners of vacant buildings responsible for securing and maintaining their properties.
Apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield catches fire, dog resuscitated
A five-unit apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield caught fire around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15th.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Groundwater Authority responds to newly-adopted racial equity plan
The Kern Groundwater Authority discussed the anticipated effects of a new state-level racial equity plan at its Wednesday board of directors meeting, specifically considering ways to minimize any potential impacts on its operations. On Dec. 8, the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board adopted a racial equity resolution with...
KGET 17
KCSO offers $2K raise to officers willing to work in un-incorporated Kern
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the issues affecting Kern and the impact of Measure K, a one-percent sales tax in unincorporated Kern County. To combat the highly competitive law enforcement market, Youngblood said Measure K will allow the Sheriff’s department to offer...
Bakersfield Now
Red Cross assists 16 people following apartment fire in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Several families are without a home after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in central Bakersfield Wednesday night. Bakersfield Fire crews were called to East of 6th Street and Union avenue around 4:15 pm. Five units were burned 16 people were displaced according...
Toy giveaways around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
Dog Rescued From Apartment Complex Fire, Families Displaced
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A dog was rescued by firefighters from a burning apartment complex that displaced multiple families late afternoon Wednesday in the city of Bakersfield.… Read more "Dog Rescued From Apartment Complex Fire, Families Displaced"
Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
McDonalds location in Bakersfield holds annual toy giveaway
A McDonalds in Bakersfield welcomed Santa Claus back to the golden arches on December 14th. Saint Nick was there distributing free toys to kids ages 10 and under during the annual Santa Toy Giveaway.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA
Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
Lifeless dog, suffering from smoke inhalation, brought back with K9 oxygen treatment at east Bakersfield fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A fire just off Union Avenue Wednesday afternoon gutted two units at an apartment complex, displaced more than two dozen people and killed a family pet. But there is a single ray of good news in this tragedy. It was a little after 4 p.m. when flames erupted at an apartment unit […]
southkernsol.org
Delano City Council passes motion to further discussions on rent control
On December 5, the Delano City Council had a regular board meeting, covering agenda item number 19 — the discussion and direction of a potential rent control ordinance in the City of Delano. The motion for further discussion and direction on a potential rent control ordinance passed 2-1. Veronica...
Bakersfield Californian
Dustin's Diner fundraiser returns to Haggin Oaks
Dustin's Diner, the popular neighborhood project that helps give back to those in need, will open its doors Friday. Run entirely by volunteers, the diner at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd. will raise funds for the Bakersfield Homeless Center/Open Door Network.
District 3's Mike Maggard honored in final Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting was the last for District 3 Supervisor Mike Maggard who is retiring.
Low water levels at Mill Creek Park explained
The city of Bakersfield says this is part of routine annual maintenance performed around this time of year. It's expected to be temporary and water levels should be restored once work is complete.
Bakersfield Californian
City staff discuss equipping park rangers with tasers, placing gunfire detection tech in schools
A Bakersfield city committee dedicated to public safety discussed Monday potentially arming park rangers with tasers and body-worn cameras while also proposing placing gunfire detection technology at local schools. Councilman Chris Parlier, who represents Ward 7, amended his previous request to city staff about developing policies for park rangers to...
Kern County firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Long-time Kern County firefighter Mark Schmidt was laid to rest Thursday. Schmidt, 61, lost his life last month after battling cancer for years. The memorial service was held Thursday afternoon at Valley Baptist Church on Fruitvale Avenue. Kern County Fire Department Chief Aaron Duncan described Schmidt’s passing as a sober reminder of […]
