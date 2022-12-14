ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

New city ordinances seek to hold property owners accountable

The Bakersfield City Council unanimously passed on Wednesday three ordinances that will fill holes in the city’s jurisdiction to hold accountable property owners for vacant or damaged buildings. “We have dealt with code enforcement issues downtown and buildings not being maintained to the level we wanted them maintained,” said...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Groundwater Authority responds to newly-adopted racial equity plan

The Kern Groundwater Authority discussed the anticipated effects of a new state-level racial equity plan at its Wednesday board of directors meeting, specifically considering ways to minimize any potential impacts on its operations. On Dec. 8, the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board adopted a racial equity resolution with...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Toy giveaways around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA

Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
DELANO, CA
southkernsol.org

Delano City Council passes motion to further discussions on rent control

On December 5, the Delano City Council had a regular board meeting, covering agenda item number 19 — the discussion and direction of a potential rent control ordinance in the City of Delano. The motion for further discussion and direction on a potential rent control ordinance passed 2-1. Veronica...
Bakersfield Californian

Dustin's Diner fundraiser returns to Haggin Oaks

Dustin's Diner, the popular neighborhood project that helps give back to those in need, will open its doors Friday. Run entirely by volunteers, the diner at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd. will raise funds for the Bakersfield Homeless Center/Open Door Network.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City staff discuss equipping park rangers with tasers, placing gunfire detection tech in schools

A Bakersfield city committee dedicated to public safety discussed Monday potentially arming park rangers with tasers and body-worn cameras while also proposing placing gunfire detection technology at local schools. Councilman Chris Parlier, who represents Ward 7, amended his previous request to city staff about developing policies for park rangers to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Long-time Kern County firefighter Mark Schmidt was laid to rest Thursday. Schmidt, 61, lost his life last month after battling cancer for years. The memorial service was held Thursday afternoon at Valley Baptist Church on Fruitvale Avenue. Kern County Fire Department Chief Aaron Duncan described Schmidt’s passing as a sober reminder of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

