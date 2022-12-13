London Production of Oklahoma! Revival, First Premiered at Bard SummerScape, Wins Best Musical and Patrick Vaill ’07 Wins Best Musical Performance at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Read full article on original website
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Net Worth: Was the Singer a Millionaire at the Time of Her Death?
How much was Irene Cara's net worth at the time of her death?. Cara's death has been a hot topic since her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced it on Saturday morning. She revealed on the singer's Twitter account that she passed away in her Florida home. "Irene's family has requested...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
‘George & Tammy’: They were a towering couple of country music, but their story was infused with sadness
“Stand By Your Man” was the most popular — and debated — song by Tammy Wynette. In “George & Tammy,” the six-part Showtime drama about her short but complicated marriage to fellow country music star George Jones, she sings that famous song twice, first in the recording studio when she’s not fully on board with it yet.
Albany Herald
Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'
Neil Diamond sang "Sweet Caroline" at the Broadway opening of his musical" A Beautiful Noise," five years after retiring due to his Parkinson's diagnosis. Diamond stopped touring in January 2018, but brought the audience to their feet with his rendition of "Caroline" at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, with his wife Katie McNeil by his side.
‘Don’t waste time’: War Horse composer Adrian Sutton on living with an incurable cancer diagnosis
A devastating flash-flood recently swept away the pleasant landscape of my imagined future: an incurable cancer diagnosis. Bastard. How to process that news? My mind has lurched for two months. Obviously, this is all some terrible mistake. I have a healthy lifestyle. You’ve got the wrong guy. Come on, there’s more living to do, more music to write. But such pleadings – to whom or what I don’t know – rebound from a stone wall. The reality is immutable.
Showbiz411
Broadway: Neil Diamond Juke Box Musical “A Beautiful Noise” is a Big, Incoherent Mess
I am sad to report that there is very little salvageable in the new musical that opened last night about singer songwriter Neil Diamond called “A Beautiful Noise.” It is a not so beautiful mess. Last night the best thing that happened at the opening was Diamond itself,...
Watch Patty Loveless & George Jones Grace The Stage Together On ‘The George Jones Show’
Man, I wish we still lived in a time when there were good country music TV shows. The Johnny Cash Show, The Dolly Parton Show, The George Jones Show…things were different back then. One of my favorite clips from this era was when George Jones took the stage during...
George Newall Dies: ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ Co-Creator Was 88
George Newall, who was an advertising agency creative director in the early 1970s when he helped create what would become one of TV’s most beloved and educational children’s titles with Schoolhouse Rock!, died Nov. 30 at a hospital near his home in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. He was 88. His death was announced to The New York Times by his wife Lisa Maxwell, who said the cause was cardiopulmonary arrest. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Al Strobel Dies: 'Twin Peaks' One-Armed Man Was 83 Related Story Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34 The series of interstitial animated shorts that...
‘Ohio State Murders’ Review: Audra McDonald Stuns in Adrienne Kennedy’s Long-Awaited Broadway Debut
It may be easy to take for granted that Audra McDonald, with six Tony Awards to her name, is capable of performances that creep delicately into your psyche and rattle around there as if clearing bats from its darkest recesses. A meticulous cartographer of the heart and mind, she charts human interiors that feel previously unknown, or, in the case of “Ohio State Murders,” which opened on Broadway Thursday night, unimaginable before she brings them to life. That makes a kindred and celestial pairing of her and the playwright Adrienne Kennedy, debuting on Broadway at the age of 91 in the...
Time Out Global
‘We Will Rock You’ is returning to the West End after nine years away
Still the fifteenth longest-running West End show in history, Ben Elton’s Queen musical ‘We Will Rock You’ was a true London icon. Okay, it received distinctly ‘mixed’ notices, but for 12 years the walloping great statue of Freddie Mercury outside the Dominion Theatre was as much a part of London as any other landmark, while it’s a fundamental truth that Elton’s nonsensical sci-fi plot could largely be tuned out in favour of enjoying a walloping 24 Queen classics.
‘Stomp’ to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-Broadway
Stomp, the award-winning percussion, rhythm and comedy production created by Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell, will take its final off-Broadway bow this winter. On Tuesday, producers announced the long-running show would close, with its final performance at the Orpheum Theatre set for Jan. 8, 2023. The closing is “due to declining ticket sales,” a spokesperson for the production told The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears-Inspired Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Sets Broadway Run for June 2023Broadway League, Actors' Equity Reach Tentative Agreement on Contract'The Wiz' to Be Reimagined for Limited Broadway Revival Arriving in Spring 2024 “We are so proud...
Popculture
Irene Cara, 'What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63
Singer Actress Irene Cara passed away on Friday, but her cause of death has not been yet been revealed. A representative for Cara told reporters from TMZ that she died at her home in Florida, but could not disclose any other details. Cara was 63 years old. Cara was an...
New York’s ‘Stomp’ To Close After 29-Year Run As Off Broadway Mainstay
Stomp, the percussive Off Broadway staple that has drawn tourists and locals to its East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on January 8, 2023, producers announced today. The show, which combines percussion, movement, comedy and everyday objects transformed into musical instruments, will continue its North American and European tours. Though producers didn’t specify a reason for the closure, New York tourism and the theater industry has yet to fully recover to pre-Covid levels. Stomp was among New York’s first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month 2020-21 shutdown, resuming its drumbeats on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stomp‘s...
musictimes.com
Quentin Oliver Lee Real Cause of Death: 'Phantom of the Opera' Lead Dead at 34
Quentin Oliver Lee's recent death has shaken the Broadway world. Lee's wife, Angie Lee Graham, first confirmed the news in an Instagram post alongside photos of him and their daughter. "Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning. It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw...
Ars Technica
A Schoolhouse Rock! tribute to honor the passing of its last surviving creator
Ars readers of a certain age grew up in the 1970s and 1980s watching Saturday morning cartoons and singing along to Schoolhouse Rock!, a series of whimsical animated shorts setting the multiplication tables, grammar, American history, and science to music. We were saddened to learn that George Newall, the last surviving member of the original team that produced this hugely influential series, has died at 88. The cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest, according to The New York Times. The series turns 50 (!) next year.
‘Monarch’ Series Canceled After One Season On Fox
It was just announced that Monarch, the country music drama starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, will not be returning to Fox for a second season. According to Deadline, it struggled significantly after a decent premiere episode, which debuted in September and:. “Ranked as Fox’s most-watched fall scripted debut in...
Comments / 0