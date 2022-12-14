Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $400M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (12/13/22)

Friday’s winning lottery numbers have been revealed, with the chance to win a £14 million jackpot.Here are the winning lottery numbers for the 9 December’s draw:Tonight’s National LotteryEuroMillions winning numbers are: 08, 27, 31, 46, 50.The Lucky Stars are: 01, 03.Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £14 million.Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: ZKXW22119Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 05, 08, 25, 30, 35.The Thunderball is 14.The life-changing sum would make the winner richer than tennis star Emma Raducanu, who currently has a net worth of £10 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.Earlier on...

