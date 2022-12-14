Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $400M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (12/13/22)

Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $92 Million Jackpot
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $92 million.
Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $305 Million Jackpot?
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $305 million.
Do This Before Buying a Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket
The odds of winning a jackpot on a scratch-off ticket are low, but making the right moves could help improve your chances of winning.
Powerball lottery warning sees players urged to check tickets after massive $92.2million jackpot remains unclaimed
A LIFE-changing Powerball ticket that holds the right to a $92.2million payday has gone unclaimed almost a week since the winning numbers were drawn. The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas on Saturday and contains the winning digits 7-28-62-63-64 with the Powerball 10. According to Kansas Lottery, the winner drew...
Woman Wins the Lottery Twice Her Life But Still Ends Up with Nothing
That’s exactly what happened to Evelyn Adams, a worker at a convenience shop in New Jersey. Adams won the lottery for $3.9 million back in 1985, and then four months later, he won another $1.4 million prize. The odds of winning the first jackpot were one in 3.2 million,...
A lucky Michigan woman who recently won more than $250K from instant scratch-off also hit $4 million jackpot in 2017: 'I was shocked'
"In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn't believe I had won again," the woman told the Michigan lottery.
Powerball Numbers for November 30, 2022, Wednesday Jackpot Was $65 Million
Powerball numbers for November 30, 2022, Wednesday jackpot was $65 million.
Forget Powerball. Here's Your Chance to Win $1 Million for $20.
Win some money with this limited-time deal.
Football loss inspired this North Carolina man to buy a winning $150,000 lottery ticket
A North Carolina man turned the pain of his favorite football team's loss into the joy of a $150,000 Powerball win.
EuroMillions: Winning numbers for £14m jackpot on Friday 9 December
Friday’s winning lottery numbers have been revealed, with the chance to win a £14 million jackpot.Here are the winning lottery numbers for the 9 December’s draw:Tonight’s National LotteryEuroMillions winning numbers are: 08, 27, 31, 46, 50.The Lucky Stars are: 01, 03.Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £14 million.Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: ZKXW22119Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 05, 08, 25, 30, 35.The Thunderball is 14.The life-changing sum would make the winner richer than tennis star Emma Raducanu, who currently has a net worth of £10 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.Earlier on...
