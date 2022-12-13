Read full article on original website
Related
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
BET
Organization Builds Black Business Ecosystem While Breaking Systemic Barriers To Black Prosperity
In early November, more than 70,000 people from the global tech industry gathered for the annual Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, a tech conference that drew leaders in the field from all corners. Kelly Burton, the co-founder and CEO of Black Innovation Alliance, brought a large delegation from the United...
Your job is probably safe, even in a recession. Employees are going to have the upper hand for years.
Fewer young people, immigrants, and older workers could fuel labor shortages for decades, which could mean better pay and job security for workers.
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX Resumes Payments of Employees, Meanwhile Sam Bankman-Fried Keeps Telling People He is Still Looking for a Bailout
According to bankruptcy managers, FTX and most of its subsidiaries are resuming ordinary course payments of salary and benefits to employees worldwide as well as payments to certain non-US contractors and service providers. New FTX CEO John J. Ray III said:. “With the Court’s approval of our First Day motions...
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu bans TikTok from state computers
By JEFF AMY Associated PressATLANTA — Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire on Thursday immediately banned the use of TikTok and popular messaging applications from all computer devices controlled by their state governments, saying the Chinese government may be able to access users' personal information.Both Republican governors banned the messaging app WeChat and other apps owned by Chinese firm Tencent. Sununu went further, banning apps owned by Chinese firm Alibaba and telecommunications hardware and smartphones made by Chinese firms including Huawei and ZTE.Kemp also banned Telegram, saying its Russian control poses similar risks."The state of...
Truth About Cars
UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor
The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
University of California academic workers strike stresses students: report
Undergraduate students on University of California campuses are reportedly stressed by the impact of a now month-long strike of tens of thousands of academic workers.
Canada needs to consider the user experience of migrants when designing programs that impact them
The first interaction many Canadians have with government services today is digital. Older Canadians turn to the internet to understand how to file for Old Age Security or track down a customer service phone number. Parents visit school district websites for information on school closures, schedules and curricula. These digital offerings present an opportunity to enhance the quality of services and improve citizens’ experiences by taking a human-centred design approach. Our research has revealed that governments across the globe are increasingly leveraging technology in immigration and integration processes. As Canadian government services focus on improving the experience of their citizens, efforts...
myscience.org
Powering vocational education and training with technology
For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
ceoworld.biz
How much is a poor onboarding process costing your company?
Most organisations do a terrible job of onboarding. According to Gallup, only 12 percent of employees believe their company did a good job onboarding them. Onboarding is the process of taking someone from outside your organisation and making them a productive, independent, and confident member of your team who understands the culture, the technical and process expectations, and your expectations as their manager.
10 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S. Based on Housing Costs
When deciding where to live, you need to not only consider job opportunities but the overall cost of living anywhere you might go. To assist in that endeavor, a number of organizations rank cities in the U.S. and worldwide based on how expensive it is to live there. Here’s a roundup of the most expensive cities in the U.S. today.
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Keynote: A Conversation with CHIME Founder John Glaser of Harvard Medical School
Keynote: A Conversation with CHIME Founder John Glaser of Harvard Medical School. December 9, 2022: It started with a doodle on a napkin and has grown into a movement that’s helping to transform healthcare. John Glaser, Executive in Residence at Harvard Medical School is the man who helped found CHIME and envisioned the formal role of CIO. How has CHIME evolved over the years? How does it help CIOs to network, share ideas and support each other? What is the CIO of the Past? The CIO of the Present? The CIO of the Future? How did the CIO role transform from the sole authority on IT to team player? How can CIO’s pay it forward to the next generation of leaders?
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs
Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
A DEI consultant helped a startup founder overhaul her company culture to attract diverse candidates and create space for important conversations
Rhonda Moret told Canary founder Rachel Schneider building an equitable workplace starts with a strong brand statement — and making it public.
Housing Breaks People’s Brains
Anyone who’s been in a dumb recurring fight knows that the entire problem could be cleared up if everyone could just agree on exactly what was said or done. But you can’t, so you end up stuck in a cycle of relitigation. Housing-policy discussions are like that. They descend into crushing bickering because even the basic facts are up for debate.
spectrumnews.org
Spectrum Launch: Carving out vacation time as an early-career researcher
When Oscar C. Gonzalez was in graduate school, he hardly took any time off. He regularly worked weekends, he says, and took short breaks only for Thanksgiving and Christmas. “My own anxiety about finishing grad school would make me want to check my email” constantly and respond right away, he says. “I would see an email and think, ‘I need to deal with that,’ instead of realizing that it can wait until tomorrow.”
6 Employment Trends That Will Dominate in 2023
It has been a rough end of the year for many workers as big corporations announce massive layoffs and hiring freezes. We could be in for a rocky year ahead as well, as job openings are expected to...
Comments / 0