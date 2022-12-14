ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Aiken School Board swears in new leaders and accepts grant

By Stephanie Hill
 6 days ago
Aiken County Board of Education has a new chair and vice-chair.

Cameron Nuessle, who represents District 9, was elected board chairman by his fellow school board members during their Dec. 13 meeting .

“I’m just happy to have the confidence of the rest of the board to serve in that role and the chairman really just has a couple of functions to run the meeting. Everybody has an equal voice, but I appreciate their confidence,” Nuessle said.

District 6 representative Dwight Smith, who was sworn in for a new four-year term, was elected vice chairman.

“I’m humbled. I’m honored that my cohorts have that much faith in me, and I’m very appreciative,” Smith said.

During the meeting Public Education Partners presented a check for $3,862.78 to fund grants for eight Aiken County Public School District teachers. Gayle Gulick, the organization's board chairman, said the financial assistance of community partners helps fund the grants.

“We’re proud to announce the fall recipients of the grants this year, and after evaluating grant applications, the current selection of eight grant winners totals $3,800 and change,” Gulick said.

The recipients were: Carrisa Brown from New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School, Joy Robertson, Warrenville Elementary; Carrie Lucas, Warrenville Elementary; Jennifer McMillian, Leavelle McCampbell Middle; Chelsea Moser, Oakwood-Windsor Elementary; Nicole Cummings, North Aiken Elementary; Megan Shulte, Oakwood-Windsor Elementary; and Patricia Saxon, New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School.

"On behalf of the board I would also like to thank Public Education Partners, they've been a force for good as far as the school district is concerned for a number of years," said board member John Bradley. "We appreciate all of the work they do and the financial aid they provide also."

Aiken, SC
