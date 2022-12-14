ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

NJ.com

Pemberton over Northern Burlington - Girls basketball recap

Qui-Mia Wilkins scored a game-high 17 points to go along with four rebounds, two blocks and six steals to lead Pemberton to a season-opening victory on the road over Northern Burlington, 38-27. Eniola Oluwagbemi finished with eight points, four rebounds and three steals while Alayjah Highsmith added seven points and...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap

Tobe Nwobu led a strong, balanced offensive attack for Camden Catholic with 22 points in a 66-50 triumph over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Braelen Crump scored 18 points for Camden Catholic (1-0), while Luke Kennevan added 14. The Fighting Irish led 21-13 after the first quarter and were able to build on their lead.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers Prep over Franklin - Boys basketball recap

Jadin Collins posted a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Cameron Piggee scored a game-high 24 points to lead Rutgers Prep to a 90-82 win over Franklin in Somerset. John Kelly added 16 points for Rutgers Prep, which took command with a 31-17 edge in the...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Castro-Sanchez drops 34 as No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s crushes Bridgewater-Raritan

Mario Castro-Sanchez scored 34 points as Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 66-40 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Gladstone. Gill St. Bernard’s (1-0) led 21-7 after just one quarter and then 34-15 at halftime. Castro-Sanchez had five rebounds, three assists, and three steals to go along with his 34 points. Jon Ismajli added 11 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and five steals.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

St. Dominic over North Bergen - Girls basketball recap

Alyssa Stridiron’s 20 points, five rebounds and five assisted fueled St. Dominic’s 58-26 victory over North Bergen in Jersey City. Julia Hester had 11 points with seven steals for St. Dominic (1-0), which opened the game on a 21-0 first quarter run. Kalista D’Elia scored eight points and Janiyah Capers had six points with eight assists.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Don Bosco over Paterson Eastside - Boys basketball recap

Don Bosco, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won all four quarters during a 63-43 victory over Paterson Eastside in Paterson. Bryce Stokes scored a game-high 18 points for Paterson Eastside (0-1) as it was able to stay within range early. Don Bosco (1-0) opened up an 11-point lead heading into the break.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro over LEAP Academy - Boys basketball recap

Charles Graves hit three 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 30 points to spark Glassboro to an 87-44 season-opening win over LEAP Academy in Glassboro. Brandon Simmons and Jhaisir Harden each scored 11 points and Michael Dougherty had 10 in the win. Jazon Nesmith led LEAP with 14 points. The...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Regional defeats Long Branch in Coach Sourlis debut - Boys basketball recap

Collin Teter exploded for 34 points, including eight three-pointers, to lead Red Bank Regional to a 60-48 victory over Long Branch in Little Silver. It is also the first victory for head coach George Sourlis at Red Bank Regional. Sourlis took over the program in April after a six-year coaching hiatus. He previously served as Rumson-Fair Haven’s girls’ basketball head coach for 30 seasons, winning 14 sectional titles.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge over Midland Park - Girls basketball recap

Wood-Ridge built a double-digit lead in the third quarter and went on to beat Midland Park 53-39 in Midland Park in the season opener for both teams. Alexis Williamson was terrific in a losing cause, as she poured in 24 points. Lauren DeBlasio added 11 points and seven rebounds for...
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Hodge dropped a team-high 22 points and St. Rose used a strong finish to edge Red Bank Catholic 42-40 in Belmar. St. Rose trailed by a point entering the final quarter but outscored the visitors 15-12 in the period to win the season opener for both teams. Matthew Hodge...
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton All-Area offensive/team football honors, 2022

MCKEOWN LED HOPEWELL TO WJFL CAPITOL DIVISION TITLE, SECTIONAL FINAL; LAINEZ FINISHES HUN CAREER WITH ANOTHER UNBEATEN CAMPAIGN. When the 2022 Times of Trenton area football season started way back in August, most people thought that the Hopewell Valley team was going to go as far as the offense carried it.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen Catholic is the NJ.com Football Team of the Year, 2022

Sydir Mitchell rounded up his teammates after Bergen Catholic’s regular-season loss to Don Bosco Prep and told them they would see the Ironmen again. The senior Texas defensive line commit was right, and the Crusaders beat their archrival for the second-straight year in the Non-Public A title, this time in a 45-0 beatdown.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Shore Conference Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2022

There are two things the 2022 Shore Conference football season will be remembered for: Triumph and tragedy. It will be remembered as the Year of the Mariners. Toms River North became the first Group 5 champion in state football history, the first football team in New Jersey to go 14-0 and the highest scoring team in state history.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ
