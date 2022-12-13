Kent Thomas Tallman, 71, of New Douglas, IL, died at his residence on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 12:20 am. He was born November 23, 1951, in Carlinville, IL to Thomas C Tallman & Joyce L. Lancaster Tallman. He married Joeen L. Gaudio Tallman on January 8, 1972, in Benld, IL. He was a pipe fitter. He was a horticulturist at Forrest Keeling Nursery. He had Silver Creek Vineyards and Nursery. Kent was a member of the IGGVA (Illinois Grape Growers & Vintners Association). He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, carpentry, bicycling, and working in the vineyard. He is survived by his spouse, Joeen Tallman of New Douglas, IL, children, Tylie Stamer of Collinsville, IL, Elena (Michael) Antoine of St. Louis, MO, Driscoll (Nida) Augustine of Clarksville, TN, grandchildren, Thomas Stamer, Trent Stamer, Jethsy Antoine, Eli Augustine, Alina Augustine, Ayman Augustine, great-grandchildren, Adalynn Stamer, Charley Stamer and brother, Gregg (Becky) Tallman of Cedar Rapids, IA. Kent was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Keith Tallman. Friends may call on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Staunton from 9:30 am until 11:30 am. Funeral services are Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:30 am at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Staunton. Burial will be at New Douglas Cemetery, New Douglas, IL. Memorials are suggested to Plant A Tree or St. Paul United Church Of Christ. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

NEW DOUGLAS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO