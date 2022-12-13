ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

The Gori Law Firm Announces Thomas Sandifer As Firm’s Newest Attorney

EDWARDSVILLE - The Gori Law firm is proud to welcome attorney Thomas Sandifer to the Edwardsville location. Sandifer's primary area of practice is asbestos litigation, and he looks forward to practicing alongside The Gori Law team.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Georgia M. Dawson

Georgia M. Dawson, 95, of East Alton passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at River Crossing in Alton. She was born January 14, 1927, in Alton to Herman and Lillian Mae (Easley) Johnson. She married Richard C. “Dick” Dawson on April 11, 1953, in Alton; he preceded her in death on April 30, 2004.
EAST ALTON, IL
Arnold Eugene Springer

Arnold Eugene Springer, 92, died at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the home of his niece and nephew. Born April 30, 1930, in West Alton, MO, he was the son of Reverend Joseph F. Springer and Mamie (Malson) Springer. Mr. Springer was a Supply Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked in the maintenance department for the Orchard Farm School District and later worked with his brothers at Springer Brother’s Concrete. He was a lifelong member of the West Alton Church of God and had currently been attending the First Church of God in Alton.
WEST ALTON, MO
Kent Thomas Tallman

Kent Thomas Tallman, 71, of New Douglas, IL, died at his residence on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 12:20 am. He was born November 23, 1951, in Carlinville, IL to Thomas C Tallman & Joyce L. Lancaster Tallman. He married Joeen L. Gaudio Tallman on January 8, 1972, in Benld, IL. He was a pipe fitter. He was a horticulturist at Forrest Keeling Nursery. He had Silver Creek Vineyards and Nursery. Kent was a member of the IGGVA (Illinois Grape Growers & Vintners Association). He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, carpentry, bicycling, and working in the vineyard. He is survived by his spouse, Joeen Tallman of New Douglas, IL, children, Tylie Stamer of Collinsville, IL, Elena (Michael) Antoine of St. Louis, MO, Driscoll (Nida) Augustine of Clarksville, TN, grandchildren, Thomas Stamer, Trent Stamer, Jethsy Antoine, Eli Augustine, Alina Augustine, Ayman Augustine, great-grandchildren, Adalynn Stamer, Charley Stamer and brother, Gregg (Becky) Tallman of Cedar Rapids, IA. Kent was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Keith Tallman. Friends may call on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Staunton from 9:30 am until 11:30 am. Funeral services are Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:30 am at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Staunton. Burial will be at New Douglas Cemetery, New Douglas, IL. Memorials are suggested to Plant A Tree or St. Paul United Church Of Christ. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
NEW DOUGLAS, IL
Carol A. Aldridge

Carol A. Aldridge, 79, died at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home in East Alton. Born February 20, 1943, in Alton, she was the daughter of Arthur and Edna (Winkler) Farmer. She worked as a cashier for Walmart in Wood River, retiring in 2020. She married Robert Aldridge. He preceded her in death.
EAST ALTON, IL
Jo Ann Elfgen

Jo Ann Elfgen, 70, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 2:55 pm at her home in Alton. She was born in Alton, Illinois, on June 5, 1952, the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia (Harris) Nasello. In 1975, Jo Ann married the love of her life, Malcolm “Mac” Elfgen. He preceded her in death in 2000.
ALTON, IL
Our Daily Show! Ft. Al Womack, NCBA, Ryan Hansen, East Alton Circle K , and more!

On this Thursday in the heart of the Riverbend, Al Womack with the Boys and Girls Club joins us to fill us in on the upcoming Christmas Activities for BGC. The NCBA is coming into town in May and the League Organizers join us for updates. Ryan Hansen joins us with some news about Hansen's! Plus Circle K in East Alton has been revitalized! Manager Linda Smith joins us to fill us in!
EAST ALTON, IL
Betty M. Hanfelder

Betty M. Hanfelder, nee Fields, 93, of Red Bud, IL, died December 14, 2022, in Red Bud, IL. She was born May 23, 1929, in Edwardsville, IL. She is survived by her children Kathy Mason, Judy (Jeff) Hicks, and Lorrie (Tom) Maag; grandchildren Melanie (Steve) Wilson, Christopher (Karen) Mason, Julie Mason, Jeremy (Sandy) Hicks, Jody (Brian) Lurk, Bethany (Jon) Koch, Kristy (Branson) Whitman, and Lindsey (Andy) Maag; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
RED BUD, IL
Allen Ties Career-High For Second Night In A Row, Edwardsville Defense Holds Area's Leading Scorer To Season Low As Tigers Defeat St. Louis Metro

EDWARDSVILLE - Malik Allen tied his career high of 20 points for the second consecutive night and the Edwardsville defense held the St. Louis area's leading scorer, Amari Foluke, to a season-low 18 points as the Tigers defeated St. Louis Metro 76-34 in a non-conference basketball game played Wednesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KFC Runs Out Of Corn, Drive-Thru Patron So Upset He Critically Wounds Restaurant Employee

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a terrible crime that occurred at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in the 5000 block of Delmar Blvd. in the Central West End area of St. Louis at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The KFC apparently ran out of corn, and when a 25-year-old employee went out to talk with the driver who was upset, they returned back inside with a gunshot wound.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Students Honored During SIUE’s Special Graduation Celebrations

EDWARDSVILLE - The Inclusive Excellence, Education, and Development Hub (The Hub) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosted five special celebrations to honor graduates representing various historically minoritized populations during the week of Dec. 5-9, ahead of the University’s fall 2022 commencement exercises being held Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17. SIUE recognized graduates who identify as Hispanic/Latinx, Black, Asian American, Pacific Islander (AAPI), LBTQIA+, and non-traditional during the week of celebrations. The pre-commencement ceremonies celebrated the extraordinary achievements made by these students.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
City Earns ‘Bicycle Friendly Community’ Award From League Of American Bicyclists

EDWARDSVILLE - It’s official: The City of Edwardsville is a “Bicycle Friendly Community.”. The League of American Bicyclists announced Wednesday, December 14, that Edwardsville has earned a bicycle Friendly Community award at the bronze level. The City moved up from last year’s honorable mention ranking and is among 32 U.S. cities to earn the designation this year.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Alton City Council Meeting, December 14, 2022

The Alton City Council meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. City Council makes laws, budgets City money, can investigate City agencies and employees, and generally serves as the legislative division of the municipal government.
ALTON, IL
City Accepting Applications For New Round Of Special Events Grants

EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is once again offering a Special Events Grant Program to encourage and assist organizations looking to host free events for the benefit of the community. The program was established to help offset the costs and boost the economic impact of community events that take place in Edwardsville. This round of Special Events Grants can be used to cover marketing costs and municipal fees incurred in hosting events held between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

