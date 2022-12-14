Read full article on original website
Rutgers Prep over Franklin - Boys basketball recap
Jadin Collins posted a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Cameron Piggee scored a game-high 24 points to lead Rutgers Prep to a 90-82 win over Franklin in Somerset. John Kelly added 16 points for Rutgers Prep, which took command with a 31-17 edge in the...
St. Dominic over North Bergen - Girls basketball recap
Alyssa Stridiron’s 20 points, five rebounds and five assisted fueled St. Dominic’s 58-26 victory over North Bergen in Jersey City. Julia Hester had 11 points with seven steals for St. Dominic (1-0), which opened the game on a 21-0 first quarter run. Kalista D’Elia scored eight points and Janiyah Capers had six points with eight assists.
Girls Basketball: Haddonfield fends off Haddon Heights in season opener
After an impressive first quarter shutout, Haddonfield had to fend off Haddon Heights down the wire to ultimately win by final score of 44-40, in Haddonfield. Haddonfield (1-0) led 11-0 after the first quarter, but was outscored in the second quarter 13-9 and led by seven going into halftime. In...
Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap
Tobe Nwobu led a strong, balanced offensive attack for Camden Catholic with 22 points in a 66-50 triumph over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Braelen Crump scored 18 points for Camden Catholic (1-0), while Luke Kennevan added 14. The Fighting Irish led 21-13 after the first quarter and were able to build on their lead.
Times of Trenton All-Area offensive/team football honors, 2022
MCKEOWN LED HOPEWELL TO WJFL CAPITOL DIVISION TITLE, SECTIONAL FINAL; LAINEZ FINISHES HUN CAREER WITH ANOTHER UNBEATEN CAMPAIGN. When the 2022 Times of Trenton area football season started way back in August, most people thought that the Hopewell Valley team was going to go as far as the offense carried it.
Weehawken over Lodi - Boys basketball recap
Jack Gobel scored 22 points in Weehawken’s 64-36 victory over Lodi in Weehawken. Keanu Ray had 17 points for Weehawken (1-0), which stormed out to a 21-3 first quarter lead. Jayden Ayala added 12 points in the win. Will Ndio paced Lodi (0-1) with 12 points. The N.J. High...
No. 6 Don Bosco over Paterson Eastside - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won all four quarters during a 63-43 victory over Paterson Eastside in Paterson. Bryce Stokes scored a game-high 18 points for Paterson Eastside (0-1) as it was able to stay within range early. Don Bosco (1-0) opened up an 11-point lead heading into the break.
No. 15 Shawnee over Eastern - Girls basketball recap
Nia Scott posted a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Shawnee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 58-19 win over Eastern in Medford. Nicole Miller added 15 points and Avery Kessler had 12 for Shawnee. Remi Cherkas scored 11 points to lead...
Times boys basketball preview, 22-23: Trenton, BCSL teams chase trophies
With the Trenton Catholic dynasty (three titles in a row, six titles in eight years, and seven titles in 10 years) vanquished, which Mercer County team is going to step up and take over as the top squad?. You might not have to look any further than the team that...
Glassboro over LEAP Academy - Boys basketball recap
Charles Graves hit three 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 30 points to spark Glassboro to an 87-44 season-opening win over LEAP Academy in Glassboro. Brandon Simmons and Jhaisir Harden each scored 11 points and Michael Dougherty had 10 in the win. Jazon Nesmith led LEAP with 14 points. The...
Wood-Ridge over Midland Park - Girls basketball recap
Wood-Ridge built a double-digit lead in the third quarter and went on to beat Midland Park 53-39 in Midland Park in the season opener for both teams. Alexis Williamson was terrific in a losing cause, as she poured in 24 points. Lauren DeBlasio added 11 points and seven rebounds for...
St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge dropped a team-high 22 points and St. Rose used a strong finish to edge Red Bank Catholic 42-40 in Belmar. St. Rose trailed by a point entering the final quarter but outscored the visitors 15-12 in the period to win the season opener for both teams. Matthew Hodge...
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep rallies past Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Sophomore Peyton Miller scored a career-high 12 points as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from a seven-point third quarter deficit to defeat Elizabeth, 41-38, in Jersey City. Six of Miller’s points came during a 15-0 St. Peter’s Prep (1-0) run that concluded with...
Red Bank Regional defeats Long Branch in Coach Sourlis debut - Boys basketball recap
Collin Teter exploded for 34 points, including eight three-pointers, to lead Red Bank Regional to a 60-48 victory over Long Branch in Little Silver. It is also the first victory for head coach George Sourlis at Red Bank Regional. Sourlis took over the program in April after a six-year coaching hiatus. He previously served as Rumson-Fair Haven’s girls’ basketball head coach for 30 seasons, winning 14 sectional titles.
Bergen Catholic is the NJ.com Football Team of the Year, 2022
Sydir Mitchell rounded up his teammates after Bergen Catholic’s regular-season loss to Don Bosco Prep and told them they would see the Ironmen again. The senior Texas defensive line commit was right, and the Crusaders beat their archrival for the second-straight year in the Non-Public A title, this time in a 45-0 beatdown.
Boys Basketball: St. Joseph (Mont.) has no trouble in victory over Old Tappan
St. Joseph (Mont.) defeated Old Tappan 58-35 behind a dominant defensive performance and three players scoring in double figures. Christopher Williams (12 points), Donovan McKoy (11 points), and Jahmir Joseph (11 points) led St. Joseph (1-0) on the offensive end. Leading just 15-11 after the first quarter, the Green Knights...
Can’t-miss boys basketball games for Opening Weekend, Dec. 15-18
Devils’ Damon Severson takes ‘full responsibility’ after mistake vs. Flyers, unsure of new role in lineup
When Damon Severson returned home late Thursday night, he picked up his phone and watched the replay of his costly late-game giveaway on loop. Severson’s error led to Travis Konecny’s game-winning goal and the Devils’ fourth straight loss, so he was still reeling from disappointing his teammates. Once Friday rolled around, Severson entered practice focused on remorse and accountability.
Shore Conference Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2022
There are two things the 2022 Shore Conference football season will be remembered for: Triumph and tragedy. It will be remembered as the Year of the Mariners. Toms River North became the first Group 5 champion in state football history, the first football team in New Jersey to go 14-0 and the highest scoring team in state history.
Anthony Reagan of Woodbury is the NJ.com Football Coach of the Year, 2022
Week after week, there was always a challenge. There was never a chance to sit back and relax for even a moment. The next team on the schedule was preparing to give its best shot.
