It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’

Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
Ariana Grande to Guest Judge 'Drag Race' Season 15 Premiere

Thank Ru, next! Ariana Grande is set to guest judge the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race!. Grande will accompany host RuPaul and longtime judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews for the two-hour premiere on Friday, Jan. 6, as they welcome 16 new queens to the werk room and Drag Race stage -- and as the series moves to its new home on MTV.
'Yellowjackets' Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2's 2023 Premiere

Yellowjackets just scored an early season 3 renewal. Announced on Thursday, the news comes months ahead of the Showtime hit series' anticipated return with season 2 on March 26, 2023. "With Yellowjackets' runaway success in season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)

It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)

In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.
Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'

Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
Kelsea Ballerini Talks Making the Decision to End Her Marriage: 'The Glitter Wears Off'

Sometimes, things just don't work out. Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about the reasons she decided to end her marriage with Morgan Evans. The "Heartfirst" songstress recently sat down for a candid conversation on the podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, and she reflected on the first signs of trouble in her marriage, and why she finally decided to end things.
Why Jodie Sweetin Prioritizes Being an LGBTQ Ally 'Even If People Don't Like It' (Exclusive)

Jodie Sweetin is using her voice and her platform to fight for equality every chance she gets, regardless of how critics may feel about it. The Fuller House alum spoke with ET's Denny Directo at The Wrap’s Power Women Summit on Wednesday, and she opened up about her role as an impassioned advocate for besieged and marginalized groups.

