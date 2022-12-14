Read full article on original website
Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap
Tobe Nwobu led a strong, balanced offensive attack for Camden Catholic with 22 points in a 66-50 triumph over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Braelen Crump scored 18 points for Camden Catholic (1-0), while Luke Kennevan added 14. The Fighting Irish led 21-13 after the first quarter and were able to build on their lead.
Rutgers Prep over Franklin - Boys basketball recap
Jadin Collins posted a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Cameron Piggee scored a game-high 24 points to lead Rutgers Prep to a 90-82 win over Franklin in Somerset. John Kelly added 16 points for Rutgers Prep, which took command with a 31-17 edge in the...
St. Dominic over North Bergen - Girls basketball recap
Alyssa Stridiron’s 20 points, five rebounds and five assisted fueled St. Dominic’s 58-26 victory over North Bergen in Jersey City. Julia Hester had 11 points with seven steals for St. Dominic (1-0), which opened the game on a 21-0 first quarter run. Kalista D’Elia scored eight points and Janiyah Capers had six points with eight assists.
Pemberton over Northern Burlington - Girls basketball recap
Qui-Mia Wilkins scored a game-high 17 points to go along with four rebounds, two blocks and six steals to lead Pemberton to a season-opening victory on the road over Northern Burlington, 38-27. Eniola Oluwagbemi finished with eight points, four rebounds and three steals while Alayjah Highsmith added seven points and...
No. 6 Don Bosco over Paterson Eastside - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won all four quarters during a 63-43 victory over Paterson Eastside in Paterson. Bryce Stokes scored a game-high 18 points for Paterson Eastside (0-1) as it was able to stay within range early. Don Bosco (1-0) opened up an 11-point lead heading into the break.
St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge dropped a team-high 22 points and St. Rose used a strong finish to edge Red Bank Catholic 42-40 in Belmar. St. Rose trailed by a point entering the final quarter but outscored the visitors 15-12 in the period to win the season opener for both teams. Matthew Hodge...
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep rallies past Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Sophomore Peyton Miller scored a career-high 12 points as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from a seven-point third quarter deficit to defeat Elizabeth, 41-38, in Jersey City. Six of Miller’s points came during a 15-0 St. Peter’s Prep (1-0) run that concluded with...
Glassboro over LEAP Academy - Boys basketball recap
Charles Graves hit three 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 30 points to spark Glassboro to an 87-44 season-opening win over LEAP Academy in Glassboro. Brandon Simmons and Jhaisir Harden each scored 11 points and Michael Dougherty had 10 in the win. Jazon Nesmith led LEAP with 14 points. The...
No. 15 Shawnee over Eastern - Girls basketball recap
Nia Scott posted a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Shawnee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 58-19 win over Eastern in Medford. Nicole Miller added 15 points and Avery Kessler had 12 for Shawnee. Remi Cherkas scored 11 points to lead...
Red Bank Regional defeats Long Branch in Coach Sourlis debut - Boys basketball recap
Collin Teter exploded for 34 points, including eight three-pointers, to lead Red Bank Regional to a 60-48 victory over Long Branch in Little Silver. It is also the first victory for head coach George Sourlis at Red Bank Regional. Sourlis took over the program in April after a six-year coaching hiatus. He previously served as Rumson-Fair Haven’s girls’ basketball head coach for 30 seasons, winning 14 sectional titles.
Times of Trenton All-Area offensive/team football honors, 2022
MCKEOWN LED HOPEWELL TO WJFL CAPITOL DIVISION TITLE, SECTIONAL FINAL; LAINEZ FINISHES HUN CAREER WITH ANOTHER UNBEATEN CAMPAIGN. When the 2022 Times of Trenton area football season started way back in August, most people thought that the Hopewell Valley team was going to go as far as the offense carried it.
Wood-Ridge over Midland Park - Girls basketball recap
Wood-Ridge built a double-digit lead in the third quarter and went on to beat Midland Park 53-39 in Midland Park in the season opener for both teams. Alexis Williamson was terrific in a losing cause, as she poured in 24 points. Lauren DeBlasio added 11 points and seven rebounds for...
Times boys basketball preview, 22-23: Trenton, BCSL teams chase trophies
With the Trenton Catholic dynasty (three titles in a row, six titles in eight years, and seven titles in 10 years) vanquished, which Mercer County team is going to step up and take over as the top squad?. You might not have to look any further than the team that...
Bergen Catholic is the NJ.com Football Team of the Year, 2022
Sydir Mitchell rounded up his teammates after Bergen Catholic’s regular-season loss to Don Bosco Prep and told them they would see the Ironmen again. The senior Texas defensive line commit was right, and the Crusaders beat their archrival for the second-straight year in the Non-Public A title, this time in a 45-0 beatdown.
Can’t-miss boys basketball games for Opening Weekend, Dec. 15-18
Shore Conference Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2022
There are two things the 2022 Shore Conference football season will be remembered for: Triumph and tragedy. It will be remembered as the Year of the Mariners. Toms River North became the first Group 5 champion in state football history, the first football team in New Jersey to go 14-0 and the highest scoring team in state history.
Anthony Reagan of Woodbury is the NJ.com Football Coach of the Year, 2022
Week after week, there was always a challenge. There was never a chance to sit back and relax for even a moment. The next team on the schedule was preparing to give its best shot.
Big East preview: 5 questions as Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway coaches 1st conference game
Shaheen Holloway played in plenty of Big East Conference games during his career, but he’s never coached in one before. That will change on Saturday when Holloway leads Seton Hall (7-4) into its first league game of the season against reigning league champion Providence (12:30 p.m., Fox).
Hunterdon County boys basketball preview, 2022-23: With reloaded rosters, area teams ready to roll
Delaware Valley is looking to make program history. Coming off two consecutive division titles, the Terriers will look to secure their first-ever three-peat in 2023. The team’s quest for three may be a difficult one, following the graduation of its top two scorers from a season ago.
Devils’ Damon Severson takes ‘full responsibility’ after mistake vs. Flyers, unsure of new role in lineup
When Damon Severson returned home late Thursday night, he picked up his phone and watched the replay of his costly late-game giveaway on loop in the New Jersey Devils’ 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Severson’s error led to Travis Konecny’s game-winning goal and the Devils’ fourth straight loss,...
