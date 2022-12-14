Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: SUV crashes into side of building, full list of Christmas displays in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, reports of medical emergency resulting in a crash into a building in the 2900 block of East 4th alerted Joplin E-911. The driver of the southbound SUV experienced a medical emergency. The passenger was able to steer the vehicle...
KYTV
Police investigate shooting incident at a Springfield business; 1 woman injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman. Police responded to a strip mall near Grand and Kansas Expressway around 8 p.m. Investigators say shots were fired into a beauty shop-barbershop. Police do not know if the woman injured was hit by gunfire or glass. According to workers, the woman was injured while sitting in a chair, getting her hair dried. Police say her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
fourstateshomepage.com
County court operations to close in Joplin until 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s barely a week left before the big move for County court operations in Joplin. The new courts building is just days away from completion. Court operations in Joplin will shut down as of December 26th for the move into the new facility across the parking lot. Court functions will continue in Carthage during the move, and the new building will officially open for business on January 9th.
KYTV
Family of man shot and killed by Webster County deputies files wrongful death lawsuit
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a man shot and killed by Webster County deputies has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Investigators say David Ray Williams ditched a stolen car near Diggins and took a rifle with him. They say he was shot in a tree stand after aiming the rifle at deputies.
KYTV
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on U.S. 65. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on U.S. 65 just south of Fair Grove.
Branson West Woman Injured After Ford Explorer Hits Concrete Truck
A Branson West woman was injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, driven by 75-year-old Ronald E. Player of Branson West, was one mile north of Reed Springs on US 160 around 12:45 p.m., when he failed to yield at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a westbound 2019 Mack Granite concrete truck, driven by 64-year-old Michael W. Orndoff of Branson.
houstonherald.com
Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston
A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City, Granby natives among 19 troopers to graduate MSHP Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nineteen new troopers are set to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy – some of whom are from the area. A graduation ceremony on December 22nd in Jefferson City will be livestreamed as the 115th Recruit Class is sworn in. Four awards for the class will also be presented in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics.
Highlandville officer on leave accused of falsifying information
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – In a city short of a thousand residents, two paid police officers are assigned to keep the peace. As of today, just one remains. The other, Officer Tracy West, is on paid administrative leave for accusations that he falsified information and tampered with evidence. In a KOLR 10 Investigates exclusive interview, the […]
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday. Officers began following the driver after reports of him driving erratically at Kimbrough and Bear Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers located the driver near Kimbrough and Bennett. Officers say he crossed into oncoming traffic near Kimbrough and Sunshine when he hit a driver of an SUV head-on in a low-impact crash.
Man arrested for using truck to ram victim, shooting while driving
UPDATE 12/16 — Cline has a bong appearance hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 21. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An area man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to ram his girlfriend’s ex-husband off of the road and then shooting at the victim while driving. Kristopher Michael Cline, 28, of Springfield, was arrested […]
Missing girl found safe in Branson
UPDATE 12/15/22 10:23 AM: The juvenile was located safely. BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing last night. Shadalyn Thrash was reported missing on December 13, around 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the area of State Hwy 248 and Country […]
koamnewsnow.com
Home ravaged by fire in Oronogo
Courtesy Oronogo Fire District.ORONOGO, Mo. — Friday morning, December 9, 2022, about 7:30 a.m. reports of a structure fire near MO-96 and Prairie Meadow Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Oronogo Police Dept and METS ambulance responded. Mutual aid fire depts included Webb City and Tri-Cites. “Upon of arrival Oronogo E1 & Oronogo Chief 1 found a single…
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage man charged with burglary, allegedly broke into school
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is accused of breaking into an elementary school. 36-year-old Travis Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Monday, the school principal contacted Carthage police saying surveillance video captured a man breaking into the school.
koamnewsnow.com
Car goes off-road, breaking off utility pole, active lines down
Car goes off-road, breaking off utility pole, active lines down. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
Former Branson police chief replaced after quitting
BRANSON, Mo. — Days after former Branson Police Department Chief of Police Jeff Matthews resigned, the city has named its next head of the police. Eric Schmitt, who has been serving as the assistant chief for the BPD since 2017, was announced as the new chief of police at a press conference today. Previously, Schmitt […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: new trails in Joplin, Carthage youth wins contest
JOPLIN. Mo. - On Tuesday, December 13th, the Joplin Trail Coalition discussed its accomplishments from this past year as well as how they intend to positively impact the community going forward. Some of the discussion involved the Coalition explaining their improvements, such as adding cement access on Fountain Road or...
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after concrete truck rolls in SE Kan.
PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was hospitalized after the concrete truck he had been driving rolled in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:35 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 8 on Kansas Highway 126 - about 12 miles east of Pittsburg - with reports of an injury accident.
fourstateshomepage.com
Mercy Park’s “Butterfly Mural” repaired
JOPLIN, Mo. — A fixture in Joplin’s “Mercy Park” has received another much-needed touch-up. Weather conditions last year caused some of the tiles on both sides of the “Butterfly Mural” to crumble and fall off. The same thing happened a couple of years ago....
Comments / 0