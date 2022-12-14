Ottawa Senators (13-14-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-10-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to end a four-game skid when they take on the Ottawa Senators. Detroit has gone 13-10-6 overall with a 2-4-2 record in Atlantic Division...

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO