Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
14 Durham Public Schools buses out of service or delayed Friday
DURHAM, N.C. — Fourteen Durham school buses will be out of service or delayed on Friday. Durham Public Schools (DPS) says the routes will be impacted because of an unanticipated driver shortage. WRAL News spoke with DPS about the ongoing driver shortage and the new incentives being put into...
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community
While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
Durham Public Schools bus drivers rescue uncovered routes, get students to school Friday
Transportation staff at Durham Public Schools (DPS) worked into the night Thursday to make sure all of the students could get to school Friday. DPS announced Friday morning that it was short 14 buses. The uncovered routes would have affected more than 2,000 students and disrupted bus routes for 23 schools Friday morning.
WXII 12
A place to call home: 11-year-old boy living in group home is in need of adoptive family
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tyleak, 11, describes himself as sweet, caring and helpful. He is living in a group home and is in need of a permanent adoptive family. WXII 12’s Audrey Biesk met Tyleak at the Family Room Triad in Greensboro which provides resources and support to families who foster and to children in their care. Tyleak had fun in the toy room and had his eye on the skateboard. He said he is a sports guy, too, and hopes to be a star athlete when he grows up.
Gov. Cooper visits Southern Pines businesses financially recouping after days-long power outages
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper visited stores on Thursday in Southern Pines to support local businesses that were forced to close during this month’s power outages. Cooper and his wife Kristin visited several shops, including the Country Bookshop at 140 Northwest Broad St. in Southern Pines.
Community helping family affected by deadly Grimsley Street house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro are coming together to support the family that lost three young children in a house fire Monday. All three of those children were under five years old. Their mother and three older siblings are now without a home. Investigators still don't know how the fire started.
newsoforange.com
Orange County Sheriff's Office honors Deputy Castro at Chamber Community Hero Night
Tuesday evening, the Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Carolina Athletics held a Community Hero Night to honor remarkable first responders in Orange County. Sheriff Blackwood and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office celebrated Deputy Eric Castro as their Deputy of the Year. Voted on by the Sheriff’s Command...
Puppies found trapped in box sealed with tape outside North Carolina store
SPIVEYS CORNER, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina are investigating after two puppies were found inside a cardboard box sealed with tape. The puppies were found outside Halls Store in Spiveys Corner early Sunday, WNCN-TV reported. Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton told the television station that a passerby was walking by the store and stopped to investigate.
nccu.edu
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman
I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
cbs17
‘Missing. Murdered. Unsolved.’ Who killed NC’s Michael Crosby? Part 2
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – It was a New Year’s Eve murder in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For 22 years, police have been looking for Michael Crosby’s killer. The Chapel Hill Police Department said Crosby, of Raleigh, was a typical 20-year-old. “He had this infectious personality,” Chapel...
Two missing NC boaters found alive after 10 days lost at sea
OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Two missing North Carolina boaters have been found alive after 10 days at sea, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed. Kevin Hyde, Joe Ditomasso and their dog had been missing from the Outer Banks since last weekend when they left the Oregon Inlet in a sailboat on their way to Florida.
WNCT
Pedestrian identified after fatal wreck on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, police say
One person was killed when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Raleigh, police said.
warrenrecord.com
Sorority honors Pearl Member for 65 years of service
Mrs. Lillie Allen Moss, resident of Granville County, was recently bestowed the distinct honor this year of being recognized as “Pearl Soror” by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Nu Chi Omega Chapter (Oxford-Henderson). This honor is given to sorority members that have been members and served the sorority for at least 65 years. Moss has served the sorority for 65 consecutive years.
Five Chapel Hill-Carborro City Schools without bus drivers
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announced on Facebook Thursday morning that four of its bus routes impacting five schools will not have drivers. • 𝗕𝘂𝘀 𝟱𝟲: Rashkis Elementary, Culbreth Middle, Carrboro High. • 𝗕𝘂𝘀 𝟲𝟲: McDougle Elementary, Culbreth Middle, Carrboro High.
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
Who are officers charged in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest?
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged with state crimes for their roles in the 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, whose death authorities initially blamed on a car crash until The Associated Press published long-withheld body-camera video showing the Black motorist being stunned, beaten and dragged. Here is a...
Closings, trash pickup changes expected in Triad during Christmas and New Year’s holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, the preceding Fridays and succeeding Mondays – and sometimes more – come into play when local governments are scheduling office hours and services for those weeks. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. […]
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
