GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tyleak, 11, describes himself as sweet, caring and helpful. He is living in a group home and is in need of a permanent adoptive family. WXII 12’s Audrey Biesk met Tyleak at the Family Room Triad in Greensboro which provides resources and support to families who foster and to children in their care. Tyleak had fun in the toy room and had his eye on the skateboard. He said he is a sports guy, too, and hopes to be a star athlete when he grows up.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO