Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 4, Edmonton 3
Edmonton1110—3 St. Louis won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 14 (Barrie, Draisaitl), 1:03 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Kyrou 11 (Buchnevich, Schenn), 6:47. Second Period_3, Edmonton, McDavid 27 (Barrie, Skinner), 4:42 (pp). Third Period_4, Edmonton, Yamamoto 2 (Nugent-Hopkins, Barrie), 10:36. 5, St. Louis, Thomas 7 (Kyrou, Barbashev), 11:25. 6,...
Porterville Recorder
Oettinger makes 45 saves as Stars beat Ovechkin, Caps 2-1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night and deny Alex Ovechkin another milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period, and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95
PHOENIX (111) Bridges 11-18 3-4 27, Craig 4-8 0-0 9, Biyombo 2-3 1-2 5, Booker 6-22 1-1 14, Paul 6-13 1-2 15, Wainright 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 3-4 0-0 7, Landale 5-10 4-5 15, Okogie 5-9 0-0 11, Shamet 1-7 4-4 6. Totals 44-95 14-18 111. L.A. CLIPPERS (95) Coffey...
Porterville Recorder
Predators come into matchup with the Avalanche on losing streak
Nashville Predators (12-12-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-10-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators look to break a five-game losing streak with a win over the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado is 15-10-2 overall with a 6-2-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks visit the Oilers after Klingberg's 2-goal game
Anaheim Ducks (7-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (17-13-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers after John Klingberg's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Ducks' 5-2 win. Edmonton is 17-13-0 overall and 3-2-0 against the Pacific Division....
Porterville Recorder
Wild host the Blackhawks after Gaudreau's 2-goal game
Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (16-11-2, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -404, Blackhawks +316; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks after Frederick Gaudreau's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Wild's...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58
SEATTLE (7-2) Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Udenyi 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 3-6 2-4 11, Tyson 1-10 1-3 4, Grigsby 5-14 2-2 14, Williamson 1-5 0-2 3, Schumacher 3-12 3-4 10, Rajkovic 2-2 2-2 7, Reiley 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 19-56 11-20 58. OREGON ST. (5-6) Rataj 3-4 1-2 9, Ryuny...
Comments / 0