Caney, KS

kggfradio.com

Area Counties Set To Receive Funding For Bridge Replacement Projects

Montgomery, Chautauqua, Labette, and Neosho counties are to receive state assistance for local bridge projects. Governor Laura Kelly announced the first of two local bridge improvement programs taking advantage of new revenue created by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This round of selections by the Off System Program received...
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Emergency Crews Respond To 3 Overnight Crashes In Tulsa

It was a busy night for first responders in Tulsa after working three different car crashes in just a few hours. According to Tulsa Police, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday a car crashed head-on with another car that officers say was traveling the wrong way near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. Officers say three people were taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Christmas Light Map Available

The Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce is compiling a map of area Christmas light displays. The goal of the map is help people find light displays to view as they drive around town. If you have or know of a display that should be included, you can call the Chamber and they will add it to the map. You can call 620-251-2550 or email chamber@coffeyville.com or just stop by. The link to the map is available here.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KRMG

Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Head-On Collision on Highway 99 Claims Life

A portion of Highway 99 was shut down after a crash claims the life of a Hominy woman. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Terri L. Covington was traveling southbound when she crossed the center of the road and collided with 20-year-old Chloe Shadlow’s vehicle. OHP said although Shadlow swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision, both vehicles hit head-on.
HOMINY, OK
kggfradio.com

Independence Public Schools Kids CREW Shop With A Cop

The Independence Public Schools Kids CREW report another successful year of Shop with a Cop. The Kids Crew wishes to thank the Coffeyville Boys and Girls Club for helping to put the event together. Thanks also go out to the Independence Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol for helping the children pick out gifts for their family and friends. Kids Crew say that all the students left Walmart with arms full and huge smiles. Independence Walmart provided the gift cards for the event.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Crews on scene of dump truck rollover crash in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in north Tulsa. FOX23 viewers sent in photos of the wreck on State Highway 11 in between North Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive. The Tulsa Fire Department said a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned on the highway....
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Improvements Underway at Fredonia Animal Pound

City employees in Fredonia are making big improvements to conditions at the animal pound. After receiving seven violations from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, staff has been working to correct these issues over the past month including the replacement of older wooden and mesh pens with much sturdier metal pens. The larger pens will provide more space for animals are painted with heavy-duty epoxy paint to make them last longer.
FREDONIA, KS
kggfradio.com

Firefighters Respond to Attic Fire in Indy

Independence Fire-EMS respond to a structure fire. Late last night, first responding units found smoke showing from the attic at 1016 E. Edison. Firefighters battled the fire from inside taking a line to the second floor of the residence. While one group fought the fire from inside other firefighters assisted with ventilation. The fire was quickly brought under control but the second floor sustained extensive damage.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OHP: Woman Dies After Car Crash In Osage County

One woman died after a car crash in Osage County on Wednesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. OHP said 61-year-old Terri L. Covington from Hominy died at the scene of the collision. A portion of Highway 99 in Osage County was closed after Covington's car collided with 20-year-old Chloe Shadlow's,...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Beefing Up Security At Caney Elementary

Security measures were a topic of conversation earlier this week during the Caney School Board monthly session. Superintendent Blake Vargas says the entranceway to the elementary school campus is being examined again, with the goal of filtering visitors through the office before they can go anywhere else in the building. Vargas says that even though a hallway entrance is common, especially with districts the size of Caney, they would like to see a more secure entrance built.
CANEY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 12

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
KAY COUNTY, OK

