The Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce is compiling a map of area Christmas light displays. The goal of the map is help people find light displays to view as they drive around town. If you have or know of a display that should be included, you can call the Chamber and they will add it to the map. You can call 620-251-2550 or email chamber@coffeyville.com or just stop by. The link to the map is available here.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO