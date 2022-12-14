Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Area Counties Set To Receive Funding For Bridge Replacement Projects
Montgomery, Chautauqua, Labette, and Neosho counties are to receive state assistance for local bridge projects. Governor Laura Kelly announced the first of two local bridge improvement programs taking advantage of new revenue created by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This round of selections by the Off System Program received...
KOKI FOX 23
Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
Price hikes issued for ONG customers
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission just issued new price hikes on Oklahoma Natural Gas customers for the third time in 2022.
Emergency Crews Respond To 3 Overnight Crashes In Tulsa
It was a busy night for first responders in Tulsa after working three different car crashes in just a few hours. According to Tulsa Police, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday a car crashed head-on with another car that officers say was traveling the wrong way near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. Officers say three people were taken to the hospital.
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Christmas Light Map Available
The Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce is compiling a map of area Christmas light displays. The goal of the map is help people find light displays to view as they drive around town. If you have or know of a display that should be included, you can call the Chamber and they will add it to the map. You can call 620-251-2550 or email chamber@coffeyville.com or just stop by. The link to the map is available here.
Tulsa Police Remind Drivers Not To Leave Cars Running Unattended After Catching Accused Car Thief
As temperatures fall across Green Country, Tulsa Police want to remind drivers not to leave their cars running while unattended, or it might get stolen. Officers say a woman left her car running while she was inside a convenience store earlier this week. Police say that is when Eboni Hill jumped inside the vehicle and drove off.
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
kggfradio.com
Head-On Collision on Highway 99 Claims Life
A portion of Highway 99 was shut down after a crash claims the life of a Hominy woman. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Terri L. Covington was traveling southbound when she crossed the center of the road and collided with 20-year-old Chloe Shadlow’s vehicle. OHP said although Shadlow swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision, both vehicles hit head-on.
kggfradio.com
Independence Public Schools Kids CREW Shop With A Cop
The Independence Public Schools Kids CREW report another successful year of Shop with a Cop. The Kids Crew wishes to thank the Coffeyville Boys and Girls Club for helping to put the event together. Thanks also go out to the Independence Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol for helping the children pick out gifts for their family and friends. Kids Crew say that all the students left Walmart with arms full and huge smiles. Independence Walmart provided the gift cards for the event.
KOKI FOX 23
Crews on scene of dump truck rollover crash in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in north Tulsa. FOX23 viewers sent in photos of the wreck on State Highway 11 in between North Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive. The Tulsa Fire Department said a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned on the highway....
kggfradio.com
Improvements Underway at Fredonia Animal Pound
City employees in Fredonia are making big improvements to conditions at the animal pound. After receiving seven violations from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, staff has been working to correct these issues over the past month including the replacement of older wooden and mesh pens with much sturdier metal pens. The larger pens will provide more space for animals are painted with heavy-duty epoxy paint to make them last longer.
kggfradio.com
Firefighters Respond to Attic Fire in Indy
Independence Fire-EMS respond to a structure fire. Late last night, first responding units found smoke showing from the attic at 1016 E. Edison. Firefighters battled the fire from inside taking a line to the second floor of the residence. While one group fought the fire from inside other firefighters assisted with ventilation. The fire was quickly brought under control but the second floor sustained extensive damage.
Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
news9.com
OHP: Woman Dies After Car Crash In Osage County
One woman died after a car crash in Osage County on Wednesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. OHP said 61-year-old Terri L. Covington from Hominy died at the scene of the collision. A portion of Highway 99 in Osage County was closed after Covington's car collided with 20-year-old Chloe Shadlow's,...
Deadly Crash Closes Portion Of Highway 99 In Osage County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a deadly crash has closed a portion of Highway 99 in Osage County. According to troopers, all lanes of Highway 99 are closed at County Road 5270 while troopers investigate the fatal crash. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or how...
kggfradio.com
Beefing Up Security At Caney Elementary
Security measures were a topic of conversation earlier this week during the Caney School Board monthly session. Superintendent Blake Vargas says the entranceway to the elementary school campus is being examined again, with the goal of filtering visitors through the office before they can go anywhere else in the building. Vargas says that even though a hallway entrance is common, especially with districts the size of Caney, they would like to see a more secure entrance built.
Tulsa man arrested following traffic stop near Sapulpa High School
SAPULPA, Okla. — A man is in custody after a traffic stop ended in the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The officer initiated the traffic stop over an expired temporary tag. The driver, 38-year-old Kenneth Toney of Tulsa, pulled into the parking lot. Toney had drugs and a stolen...
Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County
Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Dec. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
Parent of missing child found, Owasso police investigating
Owasso police posted on Facebook about a young child being found at the 98 Apartments shortly before 8 p.m.
