Related
Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
Why 'Tiny Homes' launch in South Sacramento delayed until spring 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's 100 'Tiny Home' sleeping cabins on Florin Road are now projected for a spring 2023 grand opening, according to a county spokesperson. While county officials hoped the Pallet cabins set to serve 125 unhoused residents would open in November, spokesperson Janna Haynes says...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County says hundreds are seeking shelter from cold temps, more than usual
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid the recent cold temperatures, the unhoused population is seeking overnight shelter at unseen numbers in the Sacramento area, officials said. Sacramento County opened up a few overnight shelters three weeks ago and began a motel voucher program before Thanksgiving. The Paul Wright Building, located at...
sacramentocityexpress.com
City of Sacramento extends warming centers through Dec. 21
The City of Sacramento has extended weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Dec. 21, as the region continues to experience cold temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Walk-ups will be...
KCRA.com
'This is the good part': Three beavers released back to Sacramento park after diesel spill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three beavers are back home at a pond in Tanzanite Community Park in Sacramento. The animals spent weeks in rehabilitation after a "malfunction" caused diesel to be released onto a concrete loading dock and then into a storm drain. On Thursday afternoon, officials with the Department...
Man still on life support after Sacramento County arrest | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man on life support after Sacramento County deputies arrested him last week says doctors tell them he likely won't wake up. Sherrano Stingley’s family says deputies should have de-escalated the interaction before it led to Stingley going unconscious. It started as...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A Yolo County historic bridge with art or graffiti? You decide
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — On a rural road west of Davis is a uniquehistoric bridge crossing Putah Creek. Its architectural design alone makes it a rare historic gem in California. However, if you take the time to drive north along Stevenson Bridge Road toward Putah Creek, you can't miss...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
rosevilletoday.com
Foothills Beltone Hearing Care Center
Visit this Beltone hearing aid center and store in Roseville to buy or repair hearing aid products and schedule a free hearing test. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Lodi homeowners concerned about frequent flooding in 2-year-old neighborhood
LODI, Calif. — When Saturday's storm pelted the city of Lodi with nearly 2.4 inches of rain, new homeowner Jade Watts was anxiously glued to her cell phone, watching real-time video from her security camera as her street turned into a small lake. "My husband was going in and...
Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
abc10.com
Here are some of the changes you’ll see as Sacramento leaders implement joint agreement on homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s been one week since public officials created the first joint agreement between the city and county of Sacramento to address the homelessness crisis. Since then, ABC10 obtained a copy of the partnership agreement and conducted a joint interview with both sides. We spoke with...
Vacation home checks now available from Folsom Police Department
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Police Department is now offering free vacation checks through the department's Citizens Assisting Public Safety (CAPS) volunteers. This is a free service and residents must live within the city limits of Folsom to sign up and request a Vacation Check. “The service deters would-be robbers...
KCRA.com
Friends, community members remember the four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Several people on Thursday came to Granite Bay to pay their respects to four men who died in a fiery crash. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol said a driver with three passengers was speeding when it veered off the shoulder of East Roseville Parkway and slammed into two trees.
KCRA.com
'Awful': Sacramento neighbors of CHP captain, husband react to their deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the quiet block in Sacramento County where Michael and Julie Harding once lived, neighbors are left stunned and shocked after hearing the news of their deaths. Julie, a captain for the California Highway Patrol, was found dead in her Tennessee home Saturday. Her death happened...
KCRA.com
Sacramento cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Old Sacramento, again
For the third year in a row, the city of Sacramento has canceled a New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Old Sacramento. The city said in a news release that it had been working with Visit Sacramento and the city of West Sacramento to identify a safe launch site but logistical issues have been a challenge.
Target on J Street burglarized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Target on J Street was burglarized early Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Western Placer agency approves expansion project plans
The Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) board of directors has voted to certify the final environmental impact report (EIR) for the agency’s Renewable Placer Waste Action Plan, verifying the document complies with the California Environmental Quality Act. Directors have also voted to approve one of two initially proposed plan concepts that allow for expansion of WPWMA operations across its existing properties, including facilitating a local circular economy.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin resident receives more than 52 years to life for 'vicious' Rocklin home break-in
Bradley McClung, 37, was sentenced Wednesday by the Placer County Superior Court to more than 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary and other related charges regarding a Rocklin-area home break last May.
