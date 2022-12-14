ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

ABC10

Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

City of Sacramento extends warming centers through Dec. 21

The City of Sacramento has extended weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Dec. 21, as the region continues to experience cold temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Walk-ups will be...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Vacation home checks now available from Folsom Police Department

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Police Department is now offering free vacation checks through the department's Citizens Assisting Public Safety (CAPS) volunteers. This is a free service and residents must live within the city limits of Folsom to sign up and request a Vacation Check. “The service deters would-be robbers...
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Friends, community members remember the four men killed in Granite Bay car crash

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Several people on Thursday came to Granite Bay to pay their respects to four men who died in a fiery crash. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night near East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol said a driver with three passengers was speeding when it veered off the shoulder of East Roseville Parkway and slammed into two trees.
GRANITE BAY, CA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Western Placer agency approves expansion project plans

The Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) board of directors has voted to certify the final environmental impact report (EIR) for the agency’s Renewable Placer Waste Action Plan, verifying the document complies with the California Environmental Quality Act. Directors have also voted to approve one of two initially proposed plan concepts that allow for expansion of WPWMA operations across its existing properties, including facilitating a local circular economy.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

