Speed-eating might possibly be the most bizarre sport you can think of, yet people around the world are constantly vying to set a world record. As hard as it is to grasp how people come up with these concepts, you have to admit they're pretty impressive nonetheless. Just this year, A U.K.-based competitor, Leah Shutkever, landed her spot in the Guinness World Record book for consuming 19 chicken nuggets in one minute, according to Times Now. Even though the number seems remarkable to the average eater, Shutkever was actually disappointed that she didn't down more. Either way, she currently holds 27 world records, which is something to be proud of.

2 DAYS AGO