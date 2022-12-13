Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
WCVB
Shopping small and local at the Burlington Mall
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three local high school friends join forces to enter the luxury sneaker and streetwear market withCourtside Kicks. We meet Lowell-based Alex Di Mauro Aubin of Mayfly Bus, a mobile pop-up focused on upcycled fashion. And a Burlington resident opens a shop featuring local, female designers and all kinds of customized children’s clothing, accessories, and other gifts: AnnaCalisa.
scituation.net
Best Buddies Creates “Ginger Buddies” for the Holidays
On Thursday, December 15th, the SHS Best Buddies club met after school in the cafeteria to decorate gingerbread people and houses. Approximately 50 students participated. Confections were provided by CORSE, and the gingerbread was purchased at Ginger Betty’s, which is located in Quincy. According to Best Buddies club officer...
Boston Globe
Here’s where readers say you should be thrifting in Greater Boston
"I feel like I am supporting a good cause while also saving money." The secondhand retail market is booming and Boston.com readers are among the millions of Americans who love browsing through their local thrift stores for vintage and unique finds. Readers love these local small businesses. We want to...
The 9 best Christmas light displays in Boston
Grab an iced coffee and take a walk or a drive to some of these must-see holiday displays. The intrigue: The list includes public spaces and individual homes in Boston and neighboring communities.(1) Waterfront Park, Long Wharf Photo: Steph Solis/Axios Details: This is one of the most picturesque light displays on Boston's waterfront. Take a stroll through the park if the wind chill doesn't deter you. Pro tip: Take the Blue Line to the Aquarium stop to avoid traffic and an inevitable fight over parking. (2) Faneuil Hall A Christmas tree lights up at Faneuil Hall Marketplace after the...
SouthCoast Homes Were Always Lit By Ceramic Christmas Trees
In 1968, my mother, like many other women her age, fell head over heels for the homemade ceramics craze. I was 10 years old, and my brother was 12. Ceramics became a family activity. My parents purchased a ceramic kiln. It stood in the basement of our two-family home on...
iheart.com
'My Grandma's' Coffee Cakes Are Chosen For Royal Couple's Boston High Tea
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — When it came time to pick a coffee cake for the royal couple's teatime during their Boston visit, the mayor's office went with a local favorite: "My Grandma's Coffee Cakes of New England." WBZ's James Rojas got a behind-the-scenes look at the bakery's operation in...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Chatham Bakery Gets A New Owner
CHATHAM – After 26 years at the Wayside Inn, beginning as chef and ending his tenure as general manager, Shane Coughlin is ready to get back to basics. After the Wayside was sold earlier this year, Coughlin took some time to regroup and “look for the next chapter” in his life. “I don't do well idle,” he commented. And he really wanted to do something in Chatham. “Chatham has been good to me and my family,” he said.
Eater
A Hyde Park Bakery Supplied Coffee Cake to the Royals During Their Boston Visit
During a radio appearance on GBH this week, Mayor Michelle Wu disclosed that the city snagged coffee cake from Hyde Park bakery My Grandma’s of New England to serve to the royals while they were in town earlier this month. The Boston Globe reports that the bakery donated three cakes for Wu to have on hand while welcoming Prince William and Kate: granny smith apple, a “Red, White, and Blue Patriot” cake with cranberries and blueberries, and the bakery’s most popular flavor, cinnamon walnut. Owner Bob Katz tells the Globe that he sent over two more cakes, chocolate and pineapple coconut, for the royals to bring home to the kids.
Lodging
JLL Capital Markets Closes Sale of Cape Codder Resort & Spa
BOSTON—JLL Capital Markets announced it has closed the sale of and secured acquisition financing for Cape Codder Resort & Spa, a 266-key hotel in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality Group, in the sale to Linchris Hotel Corporation. In addition, JLL represented Linchris and...
nshoremag.com
5 Kitchen Storage Must-Haves from Wakefield’s Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops
When you’re renovating a kitchen, it’s easy to spend a lot of time thinking about what the exterior of your cabinets will look like. White finishes or something a bit more colorful? Brushed nickel hardware or shiny brass?. SPONSORED CONTENT WITH METROPOLITAN CABINET. It is also essential, however,...
nbcboston.com
Boston Debuts Program to Fill Empty Storefronts, Especially Downtown
The Wu administration launched a grant program Monday to help put small businesses in vacant storefronts in downtown Boston and throughout the city. The initiative is being financed with $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the goal of not only filling ground-floor retail space that opened up during the pandemic, when customer foot traffic plummeted, but helping minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses find locations in parts of the city that have historically been in short supply.
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
hopkintonindependent.com
Dynasty coming to an end with restaurant closing Jan. 21
The restaurant offerings in Hopkinton will be a little less diverse next year. After 30 years of serving local residents Chinese and Japanese food, the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant and Lounge will close on Jan. 21. “We are getting older, our lease is expiring and the pandemic changed a lot of...
Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond
From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k. Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:. $464,900. 3...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?
Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
Boston Globe
Home buyers experience sticker shock at the loan office
Why a big down payment can backfire. Surging prices, fierce competition, and dwindling numbers of homes for sale have made it notoriously difficult for buyers to get their offers accepted on the homes they want. Now, high mortgage interest rates — which have doubled since March — are causing big problems for buyers, with some surrendering their deposits altogether.
miltontimes.com
Novara to reopen after fire
It was a little after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when Vance Welch got a call from the Milton Fire Department - one that any business owner would hate to receive. They told him a fire had hit Novara, his flagship restaurant in East Milton Square. Standing in the...
Filene's Basement to Friendly's: Why are we obsessed with the past?
BOSTON -- It can be an old video of "the running of the brides," or a stroll into the WBZ archive of commercials -- we love talking about where we used to eat or shop. Filene's Basement might be at the top of the list: "Hopping off the train on my way home from work, running in, buying a couple cashmere sweaters and run home," one woman recalled. Another said, "look for the bargains, fight all the other ladies for the bargains." Comedian and pop culture enthusiast Ken Reid can't get enough of it. "I just kept this because it's got a Filene's price...
