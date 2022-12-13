Val Knight passed away at age 60 on December 5, 2022 in Woodland, Utah surrounded by family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on January 15, 1962 in Heber City, Utah to Farrell Ernest and Deanne (Prescott) Knight. Val was the fifth child of eleven children. He graduated from South Summit High School in 1980, and then went on to complete his Associates Degree in electronics. Val worked as a handyman and in construction. He was a life-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served a mission in Bogota, Columbia and was blessed with the opportunity to later return and visit with old friends before passing away. A special thanks to Ashley for making that a special trip, along with all of his friends who was by his side in his time of need. From a very young age Val shared a passion for wood working with his Grandpa Prescott. With this talent he created a beautiful grandfather clock, several coo-coo clocks out of old barn wood, and other beautiful and unique pieces. If you could dream it up, he would figure out a way to make it. He loved riding motorcycles, old cars, and was very proud of his dune buggy. He loved to take friends and family for rides and enjoy exciting times together. Val was a gentle soul with a giving and kind heart. If anyone was in need, he was the first to lend a hand. He was quick with a smile, joke or laugh. His quiet, gentle nature will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his mother, Deanne, and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his father, Farrell, and his siblings, Raymond Knight; Glen (Leslie) Knight; Clay (Dawn) Knight; Glade (Kellee) Knight; Annette (Ron) Christensen; Tonya (Eric) Keller; Kyle Knight; Kelly (Matthew) Atkinson; Kip (Tammy) Knight; and Penny (Spencer) Butler. Along with 26 nieces and nephews and 23 great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Brittany, Tumu and the hospice team for their help and support during this difficult time. Family and friends will honor his memory on December 16, 2022 at 9 :00 a.m.at the Crandall Funeral Home in Kamas, Utah. Interment will be at the Francis Cemetery. Online condolences and streaming at crandallfhevanston.com/obituary/Val-Knight.

