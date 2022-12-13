Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
Related
Along with the win, BYU learned valuable lessons vs. Creighton
The margin between winning and losing in college basketball can be very slim. Last Saturday against No. 21 Creighton BYU was balanced between frittering away an 11-point lead with just over three minutes to play and celebrating a game-winning shot by freshman Dallin Hall. The ball falls one way and...
BYU’s Gneiting, Livingston earn AVCA All-American honors
LEXINGTON, Ky. — BYU women’s volleyball senior middle blocker Heather Gneiting and junior outside hitter Erin Livingston were named American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American Honorable Mentions, the organization announced on Wednesday. Both Gneiting and Livingston received AVCA Pacific South All-Region honors a week ago after helping BYU...
Cougars land 11 players on Phil Steele All-Independent team
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — While BYU prepares to take on SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, 11 members of the football team were named today to the 2022 Phil Steel Independent All-Conference Teams for offense, defense and special teams. Led by left tackle Blake Freeland, who was...
Jennie Lee Bird LeFevre
Jennie Lee Bird LeFevre (86) of Provo passed away on December 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter Celya in Ferron, Utah. Jennie was born March 5, 1936, in Salina, Utah to Dartha Gordon and Walter D. Bird. She was the 3rd of 6 children. She married “my sweetheart” Thomas Grant LeFevre on June 11, 1952. Jennie was passionate about genealogy and spent much of her time compiling photos and stories, creating family books and photo albums to pass down. Jennie’s first job was as a waitress on roller skates for a drive-in restaurant. Later in life she worked for Beehive Clothing for many years. She was a very talented professional seamstress and did alterations from her home in Provo. Jennie was an active member of the LDS Church and loved serving in the Provo LDS Temple.
Val Knight
Val Knight passed away at age 60 on December 5, 2022 in Woodland, Utah surrounded by family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on January 15, 1962 in Heber City, Utah to Farrell Ernest and Deanne (Prescott) Knight. Val was the fifth child of eleven children. He graduated from South Summit High School in 1980, and then went on to complete his Associates Degree in electronics. Val worked as a handyman and in construction. He was a life-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served a mission in Bogota, Columbia and was blessed with the opportunity to later return and visit with old friends before passing away. A special thanks to Ashley for making that a special trip, along with all of his friends who was by his side in his time of need. From a very young age Val shared a passion for wood working with his Grandpa Prescott. With this talent he created a beautiful grandfather clock, several coo-coo clocks out of old barn wood, and other beautiful and unique pieces. If you could dream it up, he would figure out a way to make it. He loved riding motorcycles, old cars, and was very proud of his dune buggy. He loved to take friends and family for rides and enjoy exciting times together. Val was a gentle soul with a giving and kind heart. If anyone was in need, he was the first to lend a hand. He was quick with a smile, joke or laugh. His quiet, gentle nature will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his mother, Deanne, and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his father, Farrell, and his siblings, Raymond Knight; Glen (Leslie) Knight; Clay (Dawn) Knight; Glade (Kellee) Knight; Annette (Ron) Christensen; Tonya (Eric) Keller; Kyle Knight; Kelly (Matthew) Atkinson; Kip (Tammy) Knight; and Penny (Spencer) Butler. Along with 26 nieces and nephews and 23 great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Brittany, Tumu and the hospice team for their help and support during this difficult time. Family and friends will honor his memory on December 16, 2022 at 9 :00 a.m.at the Crandall Funeral Home in Kamas, Utah. Interment will be at the Francis Cemetery. Online condolences and streaming at crandallfhevanston.com/obituary/Val-Knight.
Orlo Kay McEwen
Orlo Kay McEwen passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022. Orlo was born on March 4, 1939 in Panguitch, Utah to Alberta Mae Webb and Homer McEwen. He graduated from Orem High and received a B.A. from Brigham Young University in Sociology. In high school, he developed a love for singing and, although very shy, performed a solo for a school assembly and was later recorded on their high school vinyl record. He was hired to sing at Bryce Canyon National Park for the summer. After high school, he served in the United States Army as a medic. Orlo married Delfina Hinojosa on September 4, 1963 in the Los Angeles, California LDS Temple. He was a loving father to four children-Yvette Nielsen, Marcela Fedderson, David Orlo McEwen, and Janell Mortensen. Orlo worked in real estate for many years, and later worked at the Washington County Assessor’s Office. After retiring, he and his wife managed Deer Creek Park Campground located in Provo Canyon, a property he and a partner purchased during his work as a real estate agent. He loved the beauty of the canyon and the many wonderful people there. Orlo was an avid reader and enjoyed discussing politics, health, and gospel topics. Orlo was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a missionary in the Great Lakes Mission. Later, he served as a Scout Master, gospel doctrine teacher, as the Bishop of the Panorama Ward in St. George, Utah, as a member of the St. George Utah Pine View Stake Presidency, in the Bishopric at the MTC, and as a Stake Patriarch in both St. George and Orem. He is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers and his half-brother and sister, and Ozzie his beloved dog. He is survived by JanNell Long (sister), Judy Meldrum (sister) his wife and four children as well as 13 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Blacksmith Fork Assistant Living Staff & Medical Assistants in Hyrum, Utah. Thank you Atlas Home Healthcare & Hospice and Misty Rich. Dad was able to live the past 10 months comfortable and cared for. On Wednesday 07 December 2022, a family viewing was held prior to the graveside services with military honors at Hyrum City Cemetery, Hyrum, Utah. DUE TO UNFORESEEN EVENTS- The memorial service previously scheduled for Saturday December 17, 2022, at 10:00am in the Windsor Ward building, 60 E 1600 N in Orem, HAS BEEN CANCELLED. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at https://www.allenmortuaries.net/m/obituaries/Orlo-Mcewen/Memories.
Orem City Manager Jamie Davidson resigns post
Orem City Manager Jamie Davidson has turned in a letter of resignation to the city effective the first of the year, Mayor David Young announced Tuesday. The City Council voted unanimously during their meeting to approve a severance package for the outgoing manager. The amount was not announced. “I have...
Ruth Sherrow Mecham
Ruth Sherrow Mecham, age 68, passed away on November 29, 2022 in her childhood home in Murray, Utah. In 2017, Ruth was given a terminal cancer diagnosis after being in remission for 10 years. Although devastating to her loved ones, they are grateful for the time they’ve had with her since her diagnosis.
Morgan Hill Times
Weekend storm drenches Morgan Hill
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout South County. From Dec. 9-11, Morgan Hill received a combined total of 4.5 inches of rain, according to local weather enthusiast Chris Henry, who has been...
NBC Bay Area
Families Head to Mount Hamilton to Enjoy Snow Brought by Weekend Storm
It was a day of giggles an firsts for 3-year-old Stevie Papke and her sister Morgan. They've never experienced snow until now. Mount Hamilton is covered in snow after days of pouring rain, and makes for a great winter playground for Bay Area residents. Stevie made her first snow angel...
Gilroy Dispatch
Garlic titan Don Christopher dies
Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
Hot chocolate for cold nights: 10 places to satisfy your cocoa cravings, from boozy options to giftable ones
Visit these Peninsula restaurants, shops and chocolatiers to find cups of cocoa worthy of your wallet. When it gets truly cold outside (by California standards anyway), there’s a reason that the hot drink many people of all ages reach for remains the tried-and-true humble mug of hot cocoa. It’s the quintessence of cozy: warm, creamy and revitalizing. And while many cafes and restaurants tend to treat hot chocolate as a kids-menu afterthought, we think our readers deserve better this holiday season. So we scoured the Peninsula to find the best hot chocolate – and European drinking chocolate – offerings around. We’ve got both boozy and alcohol-free options, some for drinking out and others for making at home, and even a best-served-cold option or two. Here’s your classy cocoa guide:
J. Loraine Adams
J. Loraine Adams, 80, of Provo, UT, passed away, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home of Orem. Live Broadcast – Condolences and life story at www.walkersanderson.com.
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
Tuesday night set to be coldest of winter season so far
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A freeze warning is in effect for the North Bay valleys this morning, as well as San Benito County and some of the Monterey area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. In the East and South Bays there’s also a freeze watch in effect, so you could waking up […]
U-Talk: What is your favorite thing to do when it snows?
“I stay inside and look at it because I don’t like being in the snow. I’m a fairly new mom, so I like to stay indoors to do crafts with my kids. We like to watch movies. Cocoa is a big, big drink we have this time of year.” — Kelsey Peterson, Springville.
Rocky Mountain University announces new president to succeed founder
The board of trustees of Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions announced Monday that Cameron Martin will be the school’s new president. Martin is replacing founding President Rick Nielsen, who has served in that capacity for the past 25 years since the Provo institution opened in 1998. Martin had...
Bay Area snow: Photos and videos show region’s mountains blanketed in powder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A smattering of snow fell on some of the Bay Area’s highest peaks over the weekend as a persistent cold snap looks set to hang around in the coming days. Rainstorms coupled with a cold air mass pushed southward through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, leaving behind significant rain totals […]
KQED
Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0