Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
BYU 1-on-1 Bowl Edition: Can the Cougars beat SMU without Jaren Hall?
BYU sports experts Darnell Dickson and Jared Lloyd address five of the big questions facing Cougar athletics this week:. 1. It’s looking more and more as if BYU quarterback Jaren Hall won’t play in Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl. How effective can the Cougar offense be without him?
BYU’s Gneiting, Livingston earn AVCA All-American honors
LEXINGTON, Ky. — BYU women’s volleyball senior middle blocker Heather Gneiting and junior outside hitter Erin Livingston were named American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American Honorable Mentions, the organization announced on Wednesday. Both Gneiting and Livingston received AVCA Pacific South All-Region honors a week ago after helping BYU...
Cougars land 11 players on Phil Steele All-Independent team
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — While BYU prepares to take on SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, 11 members of the football team were named today to the 2022 Phil Steel Independent All-Conference Teams for offense, defense and special teams. Led by left tackle Blake Freeland, who was...
Bruce Larsen Cook
Bruce Larsen Cook (52) – A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, businessman and friend to all – passed away tragically in a snowmobile accident on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Bruce was born to Lynn and Jule Anne Cook in American Fork, Utah on December 22, 1969. He...
Jennie Lee Bird LeFevre
Jennie Lee Bird LeFevre (86) of Provo passed away on December 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter Celya in Ferron, Utah. Jennie was born March 5, 1936, in Salina, Utah to Dartha Gordon and Walter D. Bird. She was the 3rd of 6 children. She married “my sweetheart” Thomas Grant LeFevre on June 11, 1952. Jennie was passionate about genealogy and spent much of her time compiling photos and stories, creating family books and photo albums to pass down. Jennie’s first job was as a waitress on roller skates for a drive-in restaurant. Later in life she worked for Beehive Clothing for many years. She was a very talented professional seamstress and did alterations from her home in Provo. Jennie was an active member of the LDS Church and loved serving in the Provo LDS Temple.
Orem City Manager Jamie Davidson resigns post
Orem City Manager Jamie Davidson has turned in a letter of resignation to the city effective the first of the year, Mayor David Young announced Tuesday. The City Council voted unanimously during their meeting to approve a severance package for the outgoing manager. The amount was not announced. “I have...
David Lawrence Wilkinson
David Lawrence Wilkinson died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 in Provo, Utah. He was born on December 6th, 1936, in Washington, D. C. to Ernest Leroy and Alice Ludlow Wilkinson. For most of his childhood, David grew up in Washington, D.C., until his family moved to Provo in 1951. He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1957-1959 in the East German Mission. David received degrees from Brigham Young, Oxford University where he was a Rhodes Scholar, and the University of California at Berkeley. He practiced law in California, Utah, and Washington, D.C., and served two terms as the Attorney General of Utah (1981-1989).
Val Knight
Val Knight passed away at age 60 on December 5, 2022 in Woodland, Utah surrounded by family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on January 15, 1962 in Heber City, Utah to Farrell Ernest and Deanne (Prescott) Knight. Val was the fifth child of eleven children. He graduated from South Summit High School in 1980, and then went on to complete his Associates Degree in electronics. Val worked as a handyman and in construction. He was a life-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served a mission in Bogota, Columbia and was blessed with the opportunity to later return and visit with old friends before passing away. A special thanks to Ashley for making that a special trip, along with all of his friends who was by his side in his time of need. From a very young age Val shared a passion for wood working with his Grandpa Prescott. With this talent he created a beautiful grandfather clock, several coo-coo clocks out of old barn wood, and other beautiful and unique pieces. If you could dream it up, he would figure out a way to make it. He loved riding motorcycles, old cars, and was very proud of his dune buggy. He loved to take friends and family for rides and enjoy exciting times together. Val was a gentle soul with a giving and kind heart. If anyone was in need, he was the first to lend a hand. He was quick with a smile, joke or laugh. His quiet, gentle nature will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his mother, Deanne, and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his father, Farrell, and his siblings, Raymond Knight; Glen (Leslie) Knight; Clay (Dawn) Knight; Glade (Kellee) Knight; Annette (Ron) Christensen; Tonya (Eric) Keller; Kyle Knight; Kelly (Matthew) Atkinson; Kip (Tammy) Knight; and Penny (Spencer) Butler. Along with 26 nieces and nephews and 23 great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Brittany, Tumu and the hospice team for their help and support during this difficult time. Family and friends will honor his memory on December 16, 2022 at 9 :00 a.m.at the Crandall Funeral Home in Kamas, Utah. Interment will be at the Francis Cemetery. Online condolences and streaming at crandallfhevanston.com/obituary/Val-Knight.
Orlo Kay McEwen
Orlo Kay McEwen passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022. Orlo was born on March 4, 1939 in Panguitch, Utah to Alberta Mae Webb and Homer McEwen. He graduated from Orem High and received a B.A. from Brigham Young University in Sociology. In high school, he developed a love for singing and, although very shy, performed a solo for a school assembly and was later recorded on their high school vinyl record. He was hired to sing at Bryce Canyon National Park for the summer. After high school, he served in the United States Army as a medic. Orlo married Delfina Hinojosa on September 4, 1963 in the Los Angeles, California LDS Temple. He was a loving father to four children-Yvette Nielsen, Marcela Fedderson, David Orlo McEwen, and Janell Mortensen. Orlo worked in real estate for many years, and later worked at the Washington County Assessor’s Office. After retiring, he and his wife managed Deer Creek Park Campground located in Provo Canyon, a property he and a partner purchased during his work as a real estate agent. He loved the beauty of the canyon and the many wonderful people there. Orlo was an avid reader and enjoyed discussing politics, health, and gospel topics. Orlo was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a missionary in the Great Lakes Mission. Later, he served as a Scout Master, gospel doctrine teacher, as the Bishop of the Panorama Ward in St. George, Utah, as a member of the St. George Utah Pine View Stake Presidency, in the Bishopric at the MTC, and as a Stake Patriarch in both St. George and Orem. He is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers and his half-brother and sister, and Ozzie his beloved dog. He is survived by JanNell Long (sister), Judy Meldrum (sister) his wife and four children as well as 13 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Blacksmith Fork Assistant Living Staff & Medical Assistants in Hyrum, Utah. Thank you Atlas Home Healthcare & Hospice and Misty Rich. Dad was able to live the past 10 months comfortable and cared for. On Wednesday 07 December 2022, a family viewing was held prior to the graveside services with military honors at Hyrum City Cemetery, Hyrum, Utah. DUE TO UNFORESEEN EVENTS- The memorial service previously scheduled for Saturday December 17, 2022, at 10:00am in the Windsor Ward building, 60 E 1600 N in Orem, HAS BEEN CANCELLED. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at https://www.allenmortuaries.net/m/obituaries/Orlo-Mcewen/Memories.
J. Loraine Adams
J. Loraine Adams, 80, of Provo, UT, passed away, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home of Orem. Live Broadcast – Condolences and life story at www.walkersanderson.com.
Ruth Sherrow Mecham
Ruth Sherrow Mecham, age 68, passed away on November 29, 2022 in her childhood home in Murray, Utah. In 2017, Ruth was given a terminal cancer diagnosis after being in remission for 10 years. Although devastating to her loved ones, they are grateful for the time they’ve had with her since her diagnosis.
U-Talk: What is your favorite thing to do when it snows?
“I stay inside and look at it because I don’t like being in the snow. I’m a fairly new mom, so I like to stay indoors to do crafts with my kids. We like to watch movies. Cocoa is a big, big drink we have this time of year.” — Kelsey Peterson, Springville.
Karma Hatch Pectol
Karma Hatch Pectol, 92, passed away December 6, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Provo’s new Neighborhood District Program starts Jan. 1
Provo’s neighborhoods have been formally organized for 50 years through its Neighborhood Program. On Jan. 1, a new program will replace it. In November, the municipal council voted to change the program which gives the council more influence on the neighborhoods, as well as a more uniformed way of running the program.
Michael David Leavitt 1953 — 2022 Teresa Jean Leavitt 1956 — 2022
We lost two of our siblings in the past couple weeks. Michael David Leavitt, born February 13, 1953 in Aberdeen, Maryland passed away December 1, 2022 from cancer. Mike was the firstborn child, coming while our father was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Mike was the best big brother anyone could want. He was a gentle soul who’d give you the shirt off his back. He cared nothing for material things, concerned instead about peace in the world and giving to others. He loved the Beatles, diet Mountain Dew, Marco Polo videos, and he found joy in the simple things of life…counting how many butterflies he’d seen that day, hearing about something exciting a loved one got to do, watching kids play, brushing his sister’s horses. Even though Michael struggled with mental illness his whole adult life, he was happy and he smiled and laughed a lot. He loved God and he had read the Bible 57 times and the Book of Mormon 32 times.
UPDATE: Shooting in Eagle Mountain sends 1 to hospital; schools locked down
A shooting and hourslong standoff at a home in Eagle Mountain disrupted classes at several local schools but was headed toward a peaceful resolution Monday evening. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the law enforcement agency received information of a reported domestic dispute around 2 p.m. One person was shot, he said, and later flown to a local hospital in fair condition.
UDOT opens public comment for widening 1600 North in Orem
The need to widen 1600 North in Orem has only grown in the past few years. Now residents can suggest alternative plans for widening it. The Utah Department of Transportation has identified a preferred alternative solution to enhance mobility for all users along 1600 North in Orem and Lindon. Residents...
Organizations update voters on Utah redistricting lawsuit
With the 2022 midterm elections in the rear-view mirror, Utah organizations have maintained their focus on the state’s congressional maps. Mormon Women for Ethical Government, along with Better Boundaries and the League of Women Voters of Utah, held a cottage meeting at the Provo City Library on Saturday to discuss their efforts to replace the state’s congressional boundaries — approved by the Utah House and Senate — with a map put forward by the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission. Around 20 members of the community attended the meeting.
Utah County Commission awards $10.5 million of ARPA funds to medical projects
The need for well-trained health professionals and locations for residents to find good medical and dental service is critical in Utah County. To help with these medical needs, and more, the Utah County Commission has agreed to fund $10.5 million in health care projects using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0