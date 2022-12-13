Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Brewery You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots to Check Out
In October, Time Out named Dogpatch one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world in its annual listicle, predictably pointing to old factory buildings and shipyards that have been repurposed as trendy bruncheries and boutiques à la Williamsburg, etc. Of course, this pronouncement has merit. The sunny neighborhood has cultivated a reputation as an artist enclave—now home to the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco. And as of the end of November, the neighborhood has a brand-new craft brewery with all the right vibes.
sonomamag.com
Santa Rosa Food and Wine Shop Miracle Plum Closing after 4 Years
Miracle Plum was never just a gourmet pantry, wine shop and place to pick up adorable housewares in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. It was owners Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim’s brick-and-mortar love letter to Sonoma County food and wine. But after four years of business struggles, the duo...
Hot chocolate for cold nights: 10 places to satisfy your cocoa cravings, from boozy options to giftable ones
Visit these Peninsula restaurants, shops and chocolatiers to find cups of cocoa worthy of your wallet. When it gets truly cold outside (by California standards anyway), there’s a reason that the hot drink many people of all ages reach for remains the tried-and-true humble mug of hot cocoa. It’s the quintessence of cozy: warm, creamy and revitalizing. And while many cafes and restaurants tend to treat hot chocolate as a kids-menu afterthought, we think our readers deserve better this holiday season. So we scoured the Peninsula to find the best hot chocolate – and European drinking chocolate – offerings around. We’ve got both boozy and alcohol-free options, some for drinking out and others for making at home, and even a best-served-cold option or two. Here’s your classy cocoa guide:
10 Hotels Going All-Out For The Holidays In And Around SF
If you’ve maxed out the city’s best holiday tree displays, kid-friendly Christmas events, and festive concerts, we’ve got another great roundup in store for you! Bay Area hotels certainly take no prisoners when it comes to holiday décor and events, so whether you’re looking for a place to stay or a 5-star display, read our list to see what’s going on. Arguably one of the city’s most well-known hotel displays, the Fairmont Hotel’s giant gingerbread house is a must for kids and adults alike. The fascinating creation is 22 feet tall, composed of thousands of gingerbread bricks and gallons of...
KQED
Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
oaklandside.org
Terrific East Bay restaurants that are open on Christmas Day
As the final scene in A Christmas Story attests (unabashed sinophobia notwithstanding), dinner at a restaurant on Christmas can provide both a saving grace and a festive memory. Plus, you don’t have to cook and clean for a gaggle of guests. This year, a handful of East Bay restaurants, ranging from Italian menus to a la carte Sichuan fare, will be open for Christmas 2022, ready to serve those of you who eschew holiday feast preparations, or don’t honor Christmas at all. And if you’re all alone for the holiday, don’t fret — grab a good book or a fully charged Kindle or iPad, and make a reservation at one of these choice spots.
Is San Francisco Union Square restaurant Sears Fine Food really ‘the best in town’?
Are the "world famous" Swedish pancakes famous for a reason?
sonomamag.com
Single Thread Owners Ending Management of Little Saint in Healdsburg
After nearly three years of collaboration, Single Thread owners Kyle and Katina Connaughton’s Vertice Hospitality is ending its management of Healdsburg’s Little Saint. Vertice Hospitality and Little Saint, owned by Jeff and Laurie Ubben, seem to be parting amicably, though no specific reason for the change was given.
Take a trip down San Carlos’ Christmas Tree Lane for one of the best holiday light displays on the Peninsula
Photographer Devin Roberts captures the tradition that has Eucalyptus Avenue aglow all December long. Live in a city long enough and you’ll start to subconsciously chart the homes that have unique architectural features, unusual landscapes and, in December, the biggest light displays on the block. In San Carlos, Eucalyptus...
sonomamag.com
Cafe Zazzle joins list of closed Sonoma County restaurants
Cafe Zazzle, a longtime fixture in the downtown Petaluma restaurant scene, has closed, according to co-owner Tara Williams. Located on Kentucky Street, the restaurant served an eclectic menu of noodle bowls, wraps and salads for 17 years before financial difficulties forced the Williams and her husband, Rick, to make the difficult decision to close.
Eater
This Oakland Brewery Transformed Into a Pop-Up Ski Village
Now there’s a place in Oakland for all the snowboarders and skiers stuck at home to hit while Tahoe accumulates glorious powder. The team at Temescal Brewing just turned their taproom and outdoor patio into the No Jerks Ski Village. Until February guests can order flaming hot cocoa and infinite pretzels, hang out in the heated outdoor tent dubbed the “Festive Ballroom,” and take photos at the meticulously constructed “Mistletoe Nook,” a mosaic of more than 2,400 gift bows plastered to the wall.
Another Shake Shack set to open in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Francisco. The popular burger chain will open at the Stonestown Galleria next week, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Shake Shack will open at the Stonestown mall on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. That location will be open every day […]
SFist
Life-Size Gingerbread House Back At Fairmont Hotel, And You Can Book A Dinner Inside It
The 22-foot-tall, 3,300-brick life-size gingerbread house is back at the Fairmont Hotel atop Nob Hill, and you too can make a dinner reservation to eat inside of it, for what shakes down to about a $1,500 minimum. World-famous tiki bar the Tonga Room has been bumped from being the most...
San Francisco-based diner Mel's Drive-In celebrates 75 years with 75% off
The famed diner chain is slashing prices to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
Eater
The Wave of Nouveaux French Restaurants Washing Over the Bay Area Won’t Stop
When Paul Canales, chef of Spanish dining favorite Duende, was approached to discuss a new restaurant at an upcoming hotel in 2020, the developers raised many possibilities for the restaurant’s theme and menu. One of them was to go in the direction of France, and the idea caught Canales’s attention. “I thought, there are no French restaurants in Oakland or Berkeley,” he says.
Gus’s Community Market to take over Canyon Market in San Francisco
"It truly feels like a win-win for everyone."
KTVU FOX 2
Clover Sonoma, a familiar brand, giving up on ice cream
PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the North Bay's longest reigning treats will soon be gone from grocery stores and county fairs. It set the lifetime palate for lots of folks who first found it at the fair. Clover Sonoma, the 106-year-old dairy in Petaluma, is best known for its rich,...
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: With respiratory viruses circulating, take actions to stay healthy for the holidays
Vaccinate for flu and COVID-19 to have a better chance of not being ill. This holiday season, another surge in COVID infections, along with high levels of influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are straining healthcare systems and impacting families. The good news is that there are easy actions...
Luxury San Francisco condo prices nosedive as crime, drug use continue battering city: study
Condo prices in San Francisco's downtown areas have plummeted as remote work has kept people out of cities, and crime and homelessness issues have continued to persist in the city.
Car crashes through Bay Area Safeway window, injures worker
The driver "doesn't know what happened."
