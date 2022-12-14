The Voice: Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood Bring the Party With ‘Hillbilly Bone’ During Live Finale [Watch]

Read full article on original website
Related
Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities
When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
Blake Shelton says Michigan’s Brayden Lape will become too big for ‘The Voice’
He’s just a sophomore in high school and the youngest finalist on “The Voice.” Small-town Michigan teen, Braydon Lape, just delivered his top 10 performance which he hopes will earn him enough votes from America to send him to next week’s semifinals. UPDATE: Did Brayden Lape...
Who Was the Runner-Up on ‘The Voice’ 2022? NBC Confirms After Finale Confusion
Many fans of 'The Voice' were confused last night when Carson Daly did not announce the 2022 runner-up before the winner. NBC has cleared things up.
Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place
At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Finale
Gwen Stefani has been bringing us fashions all season long over at The Voice and you guys know I was hear for it! I have been looking for a gown for the Mayor’s Masked Ball for a few months now! It’s this weekend and I’m straddling the fence on options, its been tough. This ensemble that Gwen wore during the finale taping last night on The Voice got my wheels turning in my head, I mean oh my gosh!
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!
Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
talentrecap.com
Fans Agree With Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement Pick
Since Blake Shelton announced his upcoming exit from The Voice, fans have been wondering who will replace him as coach. Apparently, the country superstar himself could tell you who he believes is the best for the job. Blake Shelton Thinks Neal McCoy Should Take His Place on The Voice. Amid...
Blake Shelton Says He’s Happiest in Oklahoma ‘Away From Everything’ in LA
Blake Shelton is a busy, busy man. Despite everything he’s got going on in his life, he said he’s happiest... The post Blake Shelton Says He’s Happiest in Oklahoma ‘Away From Everything’ in LA appeared first on Outsider.
musictimes.com
Gwen Stefani NOT Spending Thanksgiving with Children, Says She's Thankful For Blake Shelton
Gavin Rossdale has shared his Thanksgiving intentions. And this implies that Gwen Stefani is spending this precious day without her kids. But then, based on her social media post, she's very happy and thankful the most for her husband Blake Shelton, anyway. So the holiday must be working well for her.
‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]
All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
‘The Voice’ winner predictions (December 13, 2022): It’s Bodie vs. Morgan Myles for the win
All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for how they think each of the Top 5 artists will place during the live results show on December 13, 2022. The remaining handful of contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 12 to perform ballads and up-tempo songs (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates at the end of Tuesday night’s grand finale on NBC. Read on for “The Voice” winner predictions. As of this writing, Bodie (Team Blake Shelton) is out front to win the season, according...
CMT
Blake Shelton Surprises Family Trio Worth The Wait With Grand Ole Opry Invitation
Mother-daughter trio Worth The Wait has received a surprise of a lifetime. The country-pop ensemble comprised of sisters Mia Makana, Jacy Leilani Matthews, and their mother Tara Matthews rose to stardom on Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Their harmonies scored them a spot on Blake Shelton’s team and into the top 17.
Blake Shelton Details Christmas Cooking Traditions With Gwen Stefani: ‘We Always Challenge Ourselves’
Cooking for Christmas! Blake Shelton revealed some of his and Gwen Stefani's favorite holiday traditions — and the couple are big proponents of the culinary arts. "Gwen and I, our tradition has become cooking during Christmas — and not just like your normal, typical [dishes]," the country singer, 46, explained in Us Weekly's exclusive clip […]
ETOnline.com
Blake Shelton Says He'd Return to 'The Voice' as Gwen Stefani's Team Mentor (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton won his record-extending ninth victory on The Voice on Tuesday -- taking home the season 22 trophy with country crooner Bryce Leatherwood -- but the win was a little bittersweet as it was Blake's final time coaching alongside wife Gwen Stefani. "This is a Barbara Walters moment, I...
Blake Shelton Reveals the Array of Gifts He ‘Demands’ for His ‘The Voice’ Retirement
Blake Shelton expects to be showered with gifts when he officially leaves his chair on The Voice. The country music star announced that he’s retiring from the long-running competition show last month. And after putting 23 seasons of hard work into training the next generation of singers, he believes someone should give him an All Terrain Vehicle, at the very least.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Date, Time, and What to Expect
'The Voice' Season 22 finale will feature two hours of performances before the winner is revealed. Here's everything to know about the big night.
30% of ‘The Voice’ fans say bodie (Team Blake Shelton) deserves to win season 22 [POLL RESULTS]
Part 1 of “The Voice” live finale concluded Monday night, with five artists vying for the Season 22 crown. Blake Shelton has three hopefuls in bodie, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape. A victory by any of them would give the coach his record-extending ninth championship. Camila Cabello is represented by Morgan Myles while John Legend has Omar Jose Cardona. Gwen Stefani failed to coach any artist to the finals. SEE ‘The Voice’ season 22 finale spotlight: Does Blake Shelton have another winner in his unlikely pairing with bodie? In a recent poll we asked “The Voice” fans to vote for who they...
Blake Shelton and John Legend Become 'The Oddest Couple' During 'The Voice' Finale
The Voice Season 22 went out with a bang, entertaining audiences with memorable performances, announcing this year's winner and running some hilarious skits. Though crowning this year's champion was undoubtedly what most viewers came for, some of the jokes in between the serious moments were the best parts of the entire thing.
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project
Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
NewsTalk 95.5
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1