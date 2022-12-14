ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Is Saugerties, New York The Inspiration Behind “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Bedford Falls?

As I prepare to embark on my holiday vacation, I'm planning what Christmas movies I'm going to binge leading up to the holiday. One of my favorite Christmas movies is the Frank Capra 1946 classic, 'It's A Wonderful Life' starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey. My family and I watch it every Christmas Eve after stuffing our faces with the 7 fishes and Christmas cookies.
SAUGERTIES, NY
VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground

The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
HUDSON, NY
‘Fox and Friends’ Team Enjoys Cookies from Marlboro, New York Cookie Company

If you have a sweet tooth, love a baked treat and live in the Hudson Valley you probably have heard of Halfsies Cookie Company. The from-scratch cookie company, out of Marlboro New York, is known for their delectable cookies (that are so big they need to be cut in half) and their wide variety of flavors (I Hate Raisins" Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake Vanilla Chip).
MARLBORO, NY
Hudson Valley Fire Department Fundraiser Benefits Young Girl Fighting Cancer

A Hudson Valley community is coming together to help a volunteer fire department member's daughter who is currently in the fight of her young life. A cancer diagnosis is something many of us had to deal with over the course of our lives. Whether it's you or someone you know, we've all had our own experiences dealing with it. It is NOT something we wish on anyone but if it ever happens I hope that you are surrounded by people like the folks in the Red Hook area of Dutchess County.
RED HOOK, NY
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York

An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True

Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened

It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Heroic Yorktown, NY School Employees Amazingly Save Man’s Life

Thankfully everyone was in the right time and place for this incredible story. You never know when something frightening is going to happen, but thankfully there are people in this world who don't hesitate, step right in and help the best they can. A scary incident recently happened at one Hudson Valley school, but the staff were able to help and miraculously save a man's life.
YORKTOWN, NY
Disastrous Accident Claims Life of Catskill Snow Plow Truck Driver

A tragic accident claimed the life of a snow plow driver during a recent snowstorm. We've said it numerous times, driving a snow plow truck in the Hudson Valley is an extremely dangerous job!! Every year we hear about serious accidents that happen while drivers are moving snow during a snowstorm, unfortunately, that danger has claimed the life of a Catskill man.
CATSKILL, NY
Deputies Arrest and Charge Man With Setting Series of Fires in Hudson Valley

Deputies say they have arrested and charged a man with a series of arson fires in Putnam County. Area firefighters had advised law enforcement that had responded to an unusual number of similar fires in the area over the past year. Soon, after an investigation, deputies determined that these mysterious fires had been intentionally set, and it became clear they were looking for a serial arsonist.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
