Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
“Ridiculous, Outrageous” Note Left for Hudson Valley Business
A local business in the Hudson Valley recently took to Facebook to share a note that was left during Sunday's snowstorm. The note, which is being called "ridiculous", "terrible", and "outrageous" by loyal patrons may have helped identify the worst customer in the Hudson Valley. Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson,...
Is Saugerties, New York The Inspiration Behind “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Bedford Falls?
As I prepare to embark on my holiday vacation, I'm planning what Christmas movies I'm going to binge leading up to the holiday. One of my favorite Christmas movies is the Frank Capra 1946 classic, 'It's A Wonderful Life' starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey. My family and I watch it every Christmas Eve after stuffing our faces with the 7 fishes and Christmas cookies.
VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground
The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
‘Fox and Friends’ Team Enjoys Cookies from Marlboro, New York Cookie Company
If you have a sweet tooth, love a baked treat and live in the Hudson Valley you probably have heard of Halfsies Cookie Company. The from-scratch cookie company, out of Marlboro New York, is known for their delectable cookies (that are so big they need to be cut in half) and their wide variety of flavors (I Hate Raisins" Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake Vanilla Chip).
Hudson Valley Fire Department Fundraiser Benefits Young Girl Fighting Cancer
A Hudson Valley community is coming together to help a volunteer fire department member's daughter who is currently in the fight of her young life. A cancer diagnosis is something many of us had to deal with over the course of our lives. Whether it's you or someone you know, we've all had our own experiences dealing with it. It is NOT something we wish on anyone but if it ever happens I hope that you are surrounded by people like the folks in the Red Hook area of Dutchess County.
Highly Anticipated Adams Orange County, NY Location One Step Closer To Opening
One of the Hudson Valley's most loved grocery stores and farms will be expanding. Loyal customers are excited about their newest location. Adams Fairacre Farms Will Soon Have Their 5th Location Up And Running To The Public. Adams Has a Fascinating Story to Tell. "In 1919, Ralph and Mary Adams...
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York
An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
2 Feet of Snow Predicted for Hudson Valley During Christmas Week
Whether you're traveling or hosting guests for Christmas, New Yorkers are gonna want to keep their eyes on the weather. It appears that the Hudson Valley is in for a white Christmas. Meteorologists are predicting several days of snow leading up to the holiday that will dump over two feet of the white stuff on Hudson Valley roads.
Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True
Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened
It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Robert Hoagland, Missing For 10 Years, Found in Sullivan County
A person who has been declared missing for almost ten years has finally been discovered. Robert Hoagland of Newtown, Connecticut was discovered in Sullivan County, New York. Hoagland was pronounced dead on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Missing Man Living Double Life in Sullivan County. Robert Hoagland was a local chef...
Heroic Yorktown, NY School Employees Amazingly Save Man’s Life
Thankfully everyone was in the right time and place for this incredible story. You never know when something frightening is going to happen, but thankfully there are people in this world who don't hesitate, step right in and help the best they can. A scary incident recently happened at one Hudson Valley school, but the staff were able to help and miraculously save a man's life.
Arlington Fire District Recieves Grant from Actor Denis Leary’s Foundation
A Hudson Valley fire department has received a huge grant from a big celeb. The Arlington Fire District announced that they were awarded a grant recently from the Leary Firefighter Foundation. The grant of $13,500 is for FAST equipment, which will not only be used in Arlington but when they "respond mutual aid to our neighbors as their FAST Team."
Additional Charges Stem From ‘Superseding Indictment’ in Poughkeepsie Hotel Shooting
While the Hudson Valley continues to process the tragedy that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd at the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, the District Attorney's Office in Dutchess County shared new information about the indictment of the charged, Roy A. Johnson. Courtyard By Marriott Homicide: Roy Johnson, Arraigned in Dutchess...
8 Orange County Businesses Celebrated After NOT Selling Alcohol To Minors
Selling alcohol to minors has been a problem ever since the legal drinking age started. Almost every year the New York State Liquor Authority conducts underage stings all across the Hudson Valley. The stings are done to make sure that any business that has a license to sell alcohol doesn't sell it to anyone that isn't of legal drinking age (21+).
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shot At Person He Was Racing on the Taconic
Police say a Westchester man is facing felony charges after he shot at another person while racing on the Taconic. Officials did not indicate whether the suspect and victim knew each other, nor why they were racing on the parkway to begin with. Race on the Taconic Turns Violent. The...
Disastrous Accident Claims Life of Catskill Snow Plow Truck Driver
A tragic accident claimed the life of a snow plow driver during a recent snowstorm. We've said it numerous times, driving a snow plow truck in the Hudson Valley is an extremely dangerous job!! Every year we hear about serious accidents that happen while drivers are moving snow during a snowstorm, unfortunately, that danger has claimed the life of a Catskill man.
Deputies Arrest and Charge Man With Setting Series of Fires in Hudson Valley
Deputies say they have arrested and charged a man with a series of arson fires in Putnam County. Area firefighters had advised law enforcement that had responded to an unusual number of similar fires in the area over the past year. Soon, after an investigation, deputies determined that these mysterious fires had been intentionally set, and it became clear they were looking for a serial arsonist.
Police Arrest Alleged Crack Cocaine Dealer in Dutchess County
Crack is wack. A local drug task force has announced the arrest of a 46-year-old man, after an ongoing investigation. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages anyone seeking assistance with drug addiction or treatment to call the Dutchess County HELPLINE at 845-485-9700. Drug Arrests in New York Per Year.
Weekend Stabbing Leads to Assault Charges For Hudson Valley Man
A described 'chaotic scene' in New Windsor on Sunday evening resulted in the arrest of a 51-year-old man for Assault in the 2nd Degree. Multiple parties reported injuries and the investigation continues as to why. Chaotic Scene in New Windsor With Reports of a Stabbing. New Windsor Police reported that...
