Orem, UT

kslsports.com

Former BYU Guard Nick Emery Not Happy With NCAA

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU basketball player Nick Emery called the NCAA a ‘fraud’ after Arizona received what Emery termed a ‘slap on the wrist’ punishment for recruiting violations. NCAA officials announced on Wednesday that the Arizona men’s basketball program would vacate a number...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal Kicker From Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football picked up its first transfer portal commitment in the 2023 cycle. On Thursday night, Boise State kicker Will Ferrin announced he is committed to playing at BYU. Ferrin, a former Davis High Dart, comes to BYU after two seasons on The Blue. An all-around...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU’s Bowl Experience Catches SMU By Surprise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When the BYU football team touched down in the land of enchantment, they needed two planes to unload. The reason? Well, there are a lot of people that attend these BYU bowl game trips. Most notably, spouses of the players. Big travel party for BYU. The...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

How BYU Has Fared Against SMU In Previous Football Meetings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Bowl will be the fourth meeting all-time featuring BYU/SMU in football. When was the last time BYU and SMU faced each other in football?. You have to go back 25 years, in 1997, to find the last time these two programs faced off against one another. BYU leads the all-time series 3-0.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU WR Puka Nacua’s Status For New Mexico Bowl In Question

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The status of BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua is up in the air going into the New Mexico Bowl. Kalani Sitake spoke to BYU reporters before Thursday’s final practice of the 2022 season. KSL Sports asked Sitake if Nacua, who has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, would be playing on Saturday.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Kicker Jake Oldroyd Moving On After New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The BYU experience has been quite the journey for kicker Jake Oldroyd. From bombarding former BYU coaches Ty Detmer and Ed Lamb with his Southlake Carroll High film in hopes of a roster spot to becoming a Lou Groza Award finalist. Then dealing with the mental rut of missed kicks, Oldroyd has seen it all at BYU.
PROVO, UT
CougsDaily

BYU Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill Greets Raider Damuni at Airport

On Wednesday, former four-star recruit Raider Damuni returned home from his mission. When Raider arrived at the airport, his family and friends were there to greet him. He was also greeted by new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Raider's father Jack Damuni, who is on BYU's staff, posted a picture with him, Raider, and Hill at the airport. The BYU-themed sign read, "Your new work is about to begin. Go Cougs!" Jack also thanked Hill for taking the time to welcome Raider home.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

With A Little More Experience, Utah Is Hoping For A Better Rose Bowl Result

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football is in the middle of preparations for their second Rose Bowl appearance and having already been there just a year prior is something the team hopes will be an advantage. The Rose Bowl will always hold a certain mystique no matter how many times you go but knowing what to expect and not having near the novelty as first-timers is keeping the focus a little more in the building this time around.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Remembers Friend, Mike Leach

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham and college football coaching legend Mike Leach go way back. Like back to the late ’70s and early ’80s in Provo, Utah where LaVell Edwards and BYU football were beginning to revolutionize the game. Whittingham was a linebacker for the Cougars at the time and Leach was recruited to play as well, but an injury ended his college football career before it ever began. Still, Leach stuck close by the game learning everything he could. In the process a long-standing friendship was started that Whittingham reflected on after news the Mississippi State head coach had succumbed to complications from a heart condition came down early Tuesday morning. Leach was just 61 years old.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought

About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering

When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
UTAH STATE

