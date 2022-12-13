Read full article on original website
WWD Report Card: The World of ‘Wednesday’
It wouldn’t be a high school drama without the signature blonde, pink-loving, overly optimistic character. As always, don’t let the looks fool you: she turns out to be a force of nature. Thing. This fan favorite doesn’t need a stitch of clothing to find himself a fashion icon....
The Beetlejuice Easter Egg Tim Burton Slipped By Us In Wednesday
What happens when you take a precocious child from a macabre family, send her to a boarding school, and give her latent psychic powers? One gets Netflix's runaway success known as "Wednesday." Based on the Addams Family daughter of the same name, played by Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday" places the iconic character into Nevermore Academy, a school that holds a special place in the history of the spooky family on account of Gomez (Luis Guzman) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) having met there.
Jenna Ortega Shares Spot On Similarities Between Her And Wednesday Addams
The actor gushed about her “pretty dark sense of humor” and revealed how she relates to the cryptic character.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Dolly Parton OWNS Barbara Walters Twice In Vintage Interviews Where Barbara Implies That She Looks Like A Joke
If for some inexplicable reason you need further proof that Dolly Parton is an absolute national treasure who must be protected at all costs, I have it for you right here. The first time comes from a 1977 interview with Barbara Walters where Barb questions Dolly about her appearance (in the rudest way possible, might I add) and doesn’t let up. Of course, Dolly being the diamond that she is, has a perfect response.
As The Whale Hits Theaters, See What Critics Are Saying About Brendan Fraser’s Potentially Oscar-Worthy Performance
Brendan Fraser has been getting Oscar buzz for months now, so with The Whale finally hitting theaters, what do the critics have to say?
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
ComicBook
Netflix Releases Full The Pale Blue Eye Trailer Starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling
Netflix has released a trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, their upcoming movie that centers on an 1830s murder, in which one of the main characters is a young Edgar Allen Poe. The movie takes place at West Point in 1830, and touches on the code of silence still observed by many organizations now when criminal investigations come knocking, from police and military to corporate and fraternal organizations. In the film, The Dark Knight star Christian Bale plays a "world-weary detective" who turns to a cadet -- Poe, played by Harry Melling -- to infiltrate the wall of silence and help him solve the murder. The X-Files star Gillian Anderson also has a prominent role.
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Finn Wolfhard Raves Over Working With ‘Pinocchio’ Director Guillermo Del Toro: ‘It Was Incredible’ (Exclusive)
Finn Wolfhard steps into the world of director Guillermo del Toro as the voice of Candlewick in the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s version of Pinocchio, which will be available on Netflix on December 9. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actor about his experience working alongside one of Hollywood’s best directors behind hits like The Shape of Water, Crimson Peak, and more.
Collider
New 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Character Posters Shine a Light on the Cast
The tale as old as time is heading back to screens as ABC prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast. This month, the network is airing a two-hour-long special to honor the long-lasting legacy of the Disney classic, titled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Thus far, fans have been treated with some early looks at the special with posters of its two leads H.E.R. and Josh Groban, as well as the full, star-studded cast. Now, ABC has released stunning new character posters.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 cast list, meet the stars of The Way of Water
Who is in the Avatar 2 cast? In 2009, James Cameron released the highest-grossing movie of all time, Avatar. Now, over a decade later, fans are finally set to see the long-awaited sequel Avatar 2 – titled Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar tells the story of the conflict...
thedigitalfix.com
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix?
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix? For whatever reason, Pinocchio is a story that seems to really engage filmmakers. The story’s been adapted multiple times into animated movies, live-action films, and even a TV series, if you can believe it. Now though, it’s the turn of monster...
Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake
It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
Business Insider
The new season of 'Doom Patrol' premieres December 8 — here's how to watch the DC superhero show starring Brendan Fraser
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Doom Patrol" returns to HBO Max with new episodes on December 8. The fourth season will be split into two parts, with the first half concluding on January 5. The series follows the Doom Patrol, a team of...
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE on the Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Sequel
Disney has been releasing a variety of live-action remakes of classic films for several years now!. Disney’s live-action Aladdin film premiered back in 2019 and plans for a sequel were announced in 2020. Since then, many Aladdin fans have been waiting and wondering what’s going on with the sequel, and now we finally have a bit of an update.
