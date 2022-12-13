Read full article on original website
Alumni and Family Day on Jan. 21
Join us for Alumni and Family Day on Saturday, Jan. 21 as we join forces with EWU Athletics in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. The EWU Alumni Office and EWU Orientation and Family Programming are partnering with Women’s Basketball and the Eagle Store to invite families and alumni back to campus. Come early for the 2 p.m. Women’s Basketball tip-off and shop for new Eastern gear at the Eagle Store.
News from EWU Payroll: 2022 Form W-2 Electronic Consent
Sign up on EagleNET to receive your annual IRS Form W-2 electronically. Eastern Washington University offers our employees the option to have Form W-2 (Employee’s Wage and Tax Statement) electronically furnished as an alternative to receiving a paper form. Benefits of receiving an electronic Form W-2: • Earlier access...
Records Storage is Going Digital
On July 1, 2023, the University Records Storage building will no longer accept non-archival, paper-based records. For EWU to continue to be nimble, flexible and efficient, we must move away from paper-based processes and resources to an all-electronic environment. Records Management has been working in collaboration with IT to create...
