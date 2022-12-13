Read full article on original website
Some of America's biggest vegetable growers fought for water, then the water ran out
Late in the afternoon on Nov. 14, a historic email landed in the inboxes of hundreds of California farmers whose land lies within the Westlands Water District, the largest agricultural irrigation agency in the country – and one of the most controversial. For decades, Westlands has led the fight...
Pennsylvania to see free drug testing kits in 2023
Drug and alcohol programs throughout the state can take the next steps in securing free drug testing kits for Pennsylvanians because of a new law. Governor Tom Wolf recently signed Act 111 or the “Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act,” which amends a law from 1972 so drug testing kits are no longer classified as drug paraphernalia. The law goes into effect in January, 60 days after its Nov. 3 signing.
Local groups win grants to support women after incarceration
Three groups in Northeast Pennsylvania earned grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to assist women when they return home from prison. The Women’s Reentry Services Initiative Grants, each up to $100,00, were announced by Governor Tom Wolf on Dec. 14. In Monroe County, the grants...
Emergency shelter receives grant funding
Keystone Mission received a $15,000 grant to support an emergency shelter in Luzerne County. The grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield will help fund operations at the Code Blue shelter run by Keystone Mission at their Transformation Center in Wilkes-Barre. The temporary shelter opens on cold nights or when...
Celebrating the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Wilkes-Barre
Our Lady of Guadalupe, or Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, is widely celebrated across the Americas. The feast day holds a special place in the religious life of Mexico and is one of the most popular religious devotions. The faithful believe that the Virgin Mary appeared to Juan Diego, an Aztec convert to Christianity, on December 12, 1531.
Code Blue issued for Wilkes-Barre
Due to severe cold temperatures, the City of Wilkes-Barre has issued a Code Blue effective for four nights. The designation starts in the evening on Saturday, Dec. 17 and will run until the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located at the Keystone Mission at...
