Drug and alcohol programs throughout the state can take the next steps in securing free drug testing kits for Pennsylvanians because of a new law. Governor Tom Wolf recently signed Act 111 or the “Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act,” which amends a law from 1972 so drug testing kits are no longer classified as drug paraphernalia. The law goes into effect in January, 60 days after its Nov. 3 signing.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO