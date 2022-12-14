ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

More police needed on streets, in schools to combat ‘strain on public safety,’ Portland officials say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County, Gresham, and Portland leaders came together to show a united front in combatting issues in the area on Wednesday. Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall, and Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg gathered at the Multnomah County Courthouse to speak on public safety and growing concerns in the community.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

School Shootings Are on the Rise in Portland

In what has become a disturbing trend, a 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School was hospitalized after being shot outside the school building on Monday afternoon. The school went into lockdown and students were sent home early. Classes were canceled at Cleveland on Tuesday. “As gunfire rattles another [Portland Public...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County votes to support more rent assistance

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an additional $28.6 million to largely fund rent assistance to prevent homelessness for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends in June. Thursday’s board approval comes at the end of County Chair Deborah Kafoury’s tenure and following a controversial request from...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

‘Aren’t any words’ Sister of deadly crash victim demands accountability

‘Access attorney’ will be placed in the Rockwood community, officials say. Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez. A Vancouver couple is spreading Christmas cheer this year by giving back to their community. The Christmas Ships take the Columbia and Willamette rivers each year to spread holiday...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Man seriously injured in shooting at SE Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in the Lents neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to 82nd Street Bar & Grill, located at 5028 Southeast 82nd Avenue, on the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered for information on SE Portland robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help identify and find the suspects in a Robbery from early October. On October 7th, at about 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the Shun Chang Lounge at 9141 Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Heritage High School

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot people at a Vancouver high school, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, at about 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call of threats at Heritage High School. The sheriff’s office said Jesse Stowell came to the school and made threats to return with a gun and shoot people who had been involved in a fight with his sister the day before at the school.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Anonymous Memo to Brown Hope Board Lays Out Allegations Against CEO

Portland nonprofit Brown Hope has been roiled by turmoil this month surrounding its founder and CEO, Cameron Whitten. WW has learned that the basis for the strife is a 4,600-word memo titled “Brown Hope Whistleblower Document.” The memo lays out a series of allegations against Whitten. The fast-growing...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Student shot outside of Cleveland High School; Tuesday classes canceled

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old Cleveland High School student was shot and injured outside of the school Monday afternoon, according to Portland Public Schools. Central Precinct officers responded to the school after someone called 911 at about 12:34 p.m. The school immediately went into lockdown. Officers found evidence of...
PORTLAND, OR

