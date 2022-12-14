Read full article on original website
Portland city officials discuss collaboration efforts after recent violence, crime
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and other city officials held a press conference Wednesday discussing the "unacceptable levels of violence and crime" in the city over the last few years.
kptv.com
More police needed on streets, in schools to combat ‘strain on public safety,’ Portland officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County, Gresham, and Portland leaders came together to show a united front in combatting issues in the area on Wednesday. Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall, and Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg gathered at the Multnomah County Courthouse to speak on public safety and growing concerns in the community.
WWEEK
School Shootings Are on the Rise in Portland
In what has become a disturbing trend, a 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School was hospitalized after being shot outside the school building on Monday afternoon. The school went into lockdown and students were sent home early. Classes were canceled at Cleveland on Tuesday. “As gunfire rattles another [Portland Public...
kptv.com
‘Access attorney’ will be placed in the Rockwood community, officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In an effort to curb rising crime in Gresham, officials announced an access attorney will be placed in the Rockwood community. The announcement came as the Multnomah County DA’s Office gathered with mayors and police chiefs from Gresham and Portland to discuss public safety. “In...
kptv.com
Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ to be released Friday after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man known as the jogger rapist is being released Friday after spending 36 years in prison. He gained the title after police said he jogged through neighborhoods looking for his victims. He admitted to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 80s and was convicted in one case.
KGW
After years homeless in NE Portland, woman transitions into housing
Tara Pietromonaco has been living among car camps on NE 33rd Drive for three years. Now, finally, she’s moving into a place of her own.
717% uptick in calls directed to Portland Street Response
Over the last six months, the Portland Street Response has responded to a whopping 717% more calls than those received in 2021, according to a report from Portland State University.
Multnomah County votes to support more rent assistance
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an additional $28.6 million to largely fund rent assistance to prevent homelessness for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends in June. Thursday’s board approval comes at the end of County Chair Deborah Kafoury’s tenure and following a controversial request from...
‘It is definitely a problem:’ Clark County sergeant addresses disturbing uptick in murder-suicides
The Clark County Sheriff's Office told KOIN 6 News that the number of murder suicides this year matches that of the last three years combined.
Student publication reveals independent Oregon reporter banned from district after unsolicited messages to teen girls
A high school sports journalist in Oregon might have been using his platform to foster sometimes “inappropriate conduct” with high school-aged girls, student reporters allege in an article published by the Grant High School student magazine on Monday. The student report about Eric Watkins, who started the online...
kptv.com
‘Aren’t any words’ Sister of deadly crash victim demands accountability
‘Access attorney’ will be placed in the Rockwood community, officials say. Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez. A Vancouver couple is spreading Christmas cheer this year by giving back to their community. The Christmas Ships take the Columbia and Willamette rivers each year to spread holiday...
kptv.com
Molalla man sentenced to 140 months in prison for two robberies in Oregon City
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Molalla man to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison Tuesday for two robberies in Oregon City. The robberies took place within 30 minutes of each other on January 15. Michael Robert Frais was wearing a...
The Portland Mercury
Multnomah County Board Approves Budget Proposal to Fund Rental Assistance, Defying Wheeler's Demand
The Multnomah County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to direct $28 million in excess funds toward an array of rental assistance programs, dodging a request from Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office to spend some of those dollars on the city’s mass homeless encampment plan. Due to an unpredicted influx in...
kptv.com
Man seriously injured in shooting at SE Portland bar
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in the Lents neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to 82nd Street Bar & Grill, located at 5028 Southeast 82nd Avenue, on the...
kptv.com
Police seek driver with possible information on NE Portland crash that killed 1
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle seen near a crash that killed one person in northeast Portland, Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday. On Dec. 5 around 12:30 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Impala heading east on Northeast Prescott Street struck a telephone pole and...
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information on SE Portland robbery
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help identify and find the suspects in a Robbery from early October. On October 7th, at about 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the Shun Chang Lounge at 9141 Southeast...
kptv.com
Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Heritage High School
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot people at a Vancouver high school, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, at about 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call of threats at Heritage High School. The sheriff’s office said Jesse Stowell came to the school and made threats to return with a gun and shoot people who had been involved in a fight with his sister the day before at the school.
WWEEK
Anonymous Memo to Brown Hope Board Lays Out Allegations Against CEO
Portland nonprofit Brown Hope has been roiled by turmoil this month surrounding its founder and CEO, Cameron Whitten. WW has learned that the basis for the strife is a 4,600-word memo titled “Brown Hope Whistleblower Document.” The memo lays out a series of allegations against Whitten. The fast-growing...
kptv.com
Student shot outside of Cleveland High School; Tuesday classes canceled
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old Cleveland High School student was shot and injured outside of the school Monday afternoon, according to Portland Public Schools. Central Precinct officers responded to the school after someone called 911 at about 12:34 p.m. The school immediately went into lockdown. Officers found evidence of...
