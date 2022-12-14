Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Turnpike plow names 'Clearopathra', 'Blizzard Wizard' submitted by Valley residents
A couple of Valley residents have come up with some of the winning ideas in the Ohio Turnpike’s Name-A-Snowplow contest. Among the eight winning submissions that will be emblazoned on plows along the pike is “Clearopathra”, which is the brainchild of Samantha Scardina of Berlin Center. Clearopathra...
Speed reduced, some vehicles banned on I-80 east of I-79
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has revised driving restrictions on Interstate 80 as the state copes with wintery conditions. In addition to a speed restriction of 45 mph, some restrictions are in effect on I-80 from the Interstate 79 interchange in Mercer County to Exit 260B (Interstate 81 north, Wilkes-Barre) in Luzerne County.
Retired Mahoning County Prosecutor recognized by statewide organization
The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association has named Paul Gains as “Prosecutor of the Year”. Gains, 71, who recently retired after serving as Mahoning County Prosecutor for 25 years, received the honor at the association’s annual meeting. The award recognizes awardees for exceptional representation for the people of...
Abbott plans formula plant in Ohio
Healthcare company Abbott announced on Monday that it has selected a site in Bowling Green, Ohio for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products. Abbott will invest $536 million into the new facility and create 450 permanent new jobs to northwest Ohio. According to...
New bill passed in Ohio would make strangulation a felony
A new bill has passed in Ohio, making strangulation a felony. Believe it or not, Ohio is the only state in the nation that does not have any specific law against strangulation. Domestic violence advocates said this is long overdue and will "save many lives" if it's signed into law.
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state's booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce the state's reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. The state has long led the nation...
