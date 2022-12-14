Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations
Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
Android Authority
How to remove someone as a Best Friend on Snapchat
If you use Snapchat a lot, you will find that Snapchat chooses “Best Friends” for you. These are the users you interact with most, meaning you send them Snaps and messages more often than others on your My Friends list. Who shows up as a Best Friend for you is account-specific, meaning, if someone is a Best Friend for you, that doesn’t necessarily mean you are one of their Best Friends. Let’s clarify how to remove someone as a Best Friend on Snapchat.
Digital Trends
How to block people on Snapchat
Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.
Android Authority
How to delete notifications on Facebook
Facebook notifications can quickly pile up. If you’re following many people or pages, you will get notified whenever a new post, share, or interaction occurs. As such, it can get a bit overwhelming if you don’t clear them out. This is how to delete notifications on Facebook. QUICK...
Shock WhatsApp update changes how texts work forever for millions of users
WHATSAPP is working on a new type of text for the app. Details of an upcoming change have been revealed – and it'll affect millions of users. WhatsApp usually trials new features in the beta version of the app. This means we often hear about changes to the Meta-owned...
I sell feet pics on the side. Here's how I find buyers, set prices, and make sure no one can identify me.
Riley, 21, sells feet pics as a side hustle using a pseudonym and VPN to stay anonymous. She says the gig is lucrative and easy to get started.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
How much TikTok pays for views, according to creators
TikTok is paying creators out of its own pocket with its Creator Fund and Pulse ads program. Here's how much influencers earn from the features.
Android Authority
How to add text to photos on any device
Make memes, add captions to family snapshots, and more on any device. Adding text and captions to images is a fun way to alter them, and here’s how to add text to a photo on any device. QUICK ANSWER. If you're using Android, open the image in Google Photos...
Android Authority
Poll: When was the last time you sideloaded an app on your phone?
Do you frequently sideload apps or is the Play Store good enough for you?. Apple is reportedly working on the ability to more easily sideload apps on iPhones, and this would be a major change for iOS if confirmed. But this feature isn’t new for Android, as sideloading has been available since the early days of the platform.
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Android Authority
How to add check boxes in Microsoft Word
Level up your lists with check boxes in Microsoft Word. Check boxes make life so much easier when it comes to creating lists. Ticking things off those lists means they’re done, and you need not think about them any longer. For example, once you find what you’re looking for on your shopping list, you can check it off. This is how to add check boxes in Microsoft Word.
Google Search’s new changes are designed to make you see even more results
Google isn't the only search engine out there, but it does have the biggest market share, by far. Photo by Firmbee.com on UnsplashTikTok is becoming a popular search engine for Gen Z. Will Google's recent updates help it keep pace?
Android Authority
Exclusive: Android 13 is coming to Nothing Phone 1 — here's why it took so long
"The worst engineer didn't even want to work two days for our company," says Carl Pei. As I sat down to chat with Carl Pei about some news related to Nothing OS — the software powering his company’s Nothing Phone 1 — I was surprised by how he opened up the conversation. He told me a story about one of the early hires on Nothing’s software engineering team. After a disappointing interview with the developer, Pei told his team, “Please do not hire this person.” However, the team informed Pei that this was the only person who applied, and they needed to bite the bullet. After one day of work, the developer quit, telling Nothing he got a better job elsewhere.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 Time to reevaluate Chrome OS
The state of Chrome OS in 2022, Motorola's upcoming flagship killer, Google Matter expansion, and more tech news today!. 🎁 Happy Friday, everyone! Christmas is just over a week away (if you celebrate), and we still only have two presents under the tree. Time to get wrapping!. Chrome OS...
Android Authority
How to do a hanging indent in Microsoft Word
How to indent every line in a paragraph except the first one. A hanging indent, or formatting a paragraph so that the first line is flush with the margin and the rest are indented, is easy to do in Microsoft Word. Here’s how to do it. QUICK ANSWER. Select...
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Android Authority
Google announces its favorite Chrome extensions of the year
Google picked from four categories. Google has revealed its picks for the best Chrome extensions of the year. The winners were picked from four categories including productivity, focus, gaming and viewing, and learning. Google allows users to customize their Chrome browser in a variety of ways. One such way is...
Comments / 0