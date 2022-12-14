ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Week

Incoming Gen Z congressman can't rent an apartment in Washington, D.C.

When he's sworn into office next month, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost will become the first member of Generation Z to become a member of Congress in U.S. history; an auspicious milestone for the 25-year-old and the House of Representatives at large. For now, though, the onetime progressive activist-turned-legislator has more immediate concerns on his mind — one shared by millions of his generational peers, as well: finding an affordable place to live amidst skyrocketing house and rental prices.  "Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I'd be fine," Frost tweeted...
WASHINGTON, DC
cbs19news

Virginia lawmakers call on Senate to remove ERA ratification deadline

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several members of Virginia’s congressional delegation are calling on the U.S. Senate to remove a long-passed deadline to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner as well as Representatives Abigail Spanberger, Elaine Luria, Donald Beyer, Jennifer Wexton and Gerald Connolly say...
VIRGINIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
VIRGINIA STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

Governor Larry Hogan Issues Emergency Directive Banning The Use Of TikTok For State Officials

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency directive to prohibit the use of TikTok in addition to other China and Russia-based products and platforms for state government officials. In a statement, Gov. Hogan said that the platforms present a cybersecurity risk to the state. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Governor Larry Hogan Issues Emergency Directive Banning The Use Of TikTok For State Officials appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE

