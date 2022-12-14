Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Is The Latest State To Ban TikTok
Governor Greg Abbott said the app poses a "threat" to "critical U.S. information and infrastructure."
Incoming Gen Z congressman can't rent an apartment in Washington, D.C.
When he's sworn into office next month, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost will become the first member of Generation Z to become a member of Congress in U.S. history; an auspicious milestone for the 25-year-old and the House of Representatives at large. For now, though, the onetime progressive activist-turned-legislator has more immediate concerns on his mind — one shared by millions of his generational peers, as well: finding an affordable place to live amidst skyrocketing house and rental prices. "Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I'd be fine," Frost tweeted...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: South Carolina governor issues directive for removal of TikTok on state devices
Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) issued a directive Monday asking that the social media app TikTok be "permanently removed" from devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration. "Protecting our State’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is key to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our...
WSET
TikTok is a 'very significant threat:' VA senators react to government device TikTok ban
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — TikTok has been a topic of security concerns for months now given the app's questionable usage of user information. Now that several states have banned government officials from using the app, Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner weighed in on those decisions. Sen. Kaine said...
cbs19news
Virginia lawmakers call on Senate to remove ERA ratification deadline
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several members of Virginia’s congressional delegation are calling on the U.S. Senate to remove a long-passed deadline to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner as well as Representatives Abigail Spanberger, Elaine Luria, Donald Beyer, Jennifer Wexton and Gerald Connolly say...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Donald Trump Trading Cards Sell Out as NFTs Worth Over $500k
The former president announced he is selling the online tokens as part of a "major announcement" on Thursday.
Top U.S. Congressman Dies
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
Fourth stimulus check update after lawmaker asks congress to provide new payment up to $3,600 to Americans
A LAWMAKER has urged Congress to approve a new stimulus payment that could be worth as much as $3,600. There were three rounds of federal payments between 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid pandemic, but there hasn’t been a fourth. Payments have been sent out on a state and...
SC man who opened door to Jan. 6 Capitol rioters given 3 years in federal prison
George Tenney III, of Anderson County, received three years in prison for his violent role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The South Carolina man had renounced former President Trump’s false allegations about a fraudulent 2020 election.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Governor Larry Hogan Issues Emergency Directive Banning The Use Of TikTok For State Officials
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency directive to prohibit the use of TikTok in addition to other China and Russia-based products and platforms for state government officials. In a statement, Gov. Hogan said that the platforms present a cybersecurity risk to the state. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Governor Larry Hogan Issues Emergency Directive Banning The Use Of TikTok For State Officials appeared first on 92 Q.
Senators introduce bill for permanent sale of E15 fuel
A bipartisan group of 12 senators including those from all three Siouxland states has introduced legislation that would allow for the permanent sale of E15 year-round.
U.S. lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday.
Texas Republican proposes bill banning children under 18 from social media
A bill proposed by a Texas Republican lawmaker would prevent children under 18 from signing up for social media platforms and force companies to verify the ages of users.
Rail union president on House bill forcing labor deal: We told Congress to 'stay out of the process'
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen President Michael Baldwin claims there's unsolved "humanitarian, bipartisan" issues in the House's newly passed rail strike deal.
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) introduced a bill to streamline the permitting process and build more infrastructure for gas pipelines across the country, as well as approve the Mountain Valley Pipeline completion.
Maryland governor bans use of TikTok by state agencies
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a ban on Chinese and Russian-influenced platforms like TikTok, that could open the state up to cybersecurity risks.
TikTok Security Concerns Explained as Republican-Led States Look to Ban It
Numerous red states are looking to ban TikTok from government devices after revelations that Chinese employees were able to access user data.
NBC Philadelphia
In the U.S., You Can Legally ‘Be Fired for Any Reason Or No Reason at All' — Here's Why
Tech companies have been making headlines lately for laying off hundreds and even thousands of employees. Twitter was the first, cutting hundreds of staff members overnight on November 3, and Meta followed suit, announcing it would cut more than 11,000. At the end of November, DoorDash announced it would lay off 1,250.
Comments / 0