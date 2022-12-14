Read full article on original website
WKRN
New cannabis legalization coming
Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
WSMV
Experts say downtown construction crane has foundation issues, should not operate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in downtown Nashville has foundation issues and shouldn’t be in operation according to a letter from a structural engineer who inspected it. The crane is a reason for concern for those who live near it. WSMV4 shared concerns of people on Wednesday...
Batman Building: The history of Nashville’s most iconic structure
Home of the Tennessee headquarters for AT&T, the building, known also as the Bat Building or the Bat Tower, has been the iconic piece of the Nashville skyline for 30 years.
WSMV
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A human heart has been discovered in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s salt barn in McEwen. According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, TDOT workers were combining products to make brine on Thursday. As workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock.
Guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Spring Hill
In Spring Hill, three guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles one night alone.
WKRN
House fire under investigation in Columbia
The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. Interested in traveling by RV in summer 2023?. As the temperatures in Middle Tennessee...
WSMV
Former Pink Energy customers waiting for relief
WSMV
Darth Blader or Tim McThaw? TDOT holds snowplow naming contest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation needs your help naming four of its snowplows. You can vote for your favorite snowplow name here. Darth Blader, Tim McThaw, Reba McEnplower, Nashville Plowdators and Thaw Enforcement are among the choices available. Voting has already begun and ends Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
WSMV
Engineer says crane has structural problems
WSMV
Construction crane has Downtown Nashville residents concerned
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in Downtown Nashville has some people living near the project concerned for their safety. At Division and Overton Street, a construction crane has hovered over an apartment complex for weeks, but the looks of the crane have many on edge as it moves and sways.
wchstv.com
'Double-dippers': Tennessee city employees get pay, pension on taxpayer dime, group says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — On this week's "Waste of the Week," city employees in Nashville, Tennessee, are getting both pay and pension — all on the taxpayer dime. Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to reveal what his organization has uncovered. The local...
WKRN
Gov. Lee responds to DCS audit
The state Department of Children's Services has come under fire following a scathing audit that found the department failing in several aspects. One of the most alarming indictments is the alleged lack of investigation into sexual abuse. Gov. Bill Lee spoke about the issue Thursday. Gov. Lee responds to DCS...
WSMV
Parking meters in downtown Nashville to be enforced 24/7 beginning in February
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A big change is coming to downtown Nashville’s parking meters next year, starting with them being enforced 24/7 in February, an NDOT plan shows. That only includes the parking meters in the downtown core (inside the I-40 loop). Outside of that area, meters will be active from 6 a.m. to midnight.
WSMV
Metro Council member proposes moving new Titans stadium funding to DCS
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An audit of the Department of Children’s Services found Tennessee’s children are sleeping under desks in state office buildings. Now, Metro Nashville City Council member is proposing to move funds from the new football stadium for the Tennessee Titans to DCS. Images revealed in...
WSMV
Murfreesboro officers ride along on school buses to encourage safety
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police officers in Murfreesboro will be paying extra attention on Thursday to drivers around school buses to keep children safe on their way to school. The program aims to promote school bus safety for bus drivers and students. Murfreesboro Police continue to receive complaints that cars...
WSMV
Renewed calls for Nashville pedestrian safety
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. Marius Payton has the latest headline from around Middle Tennessee. Former Pink Energy customers waiting for relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. WSMV4 Investigates asks Tennessee's Attorney General what's taken...
WSMV
Latest asphalt plant proposal worries neighbors in Old Hickory
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposal to build a new asphalt plant in Old Hickory is getting pushback from some neighbors there, five years after they fought the construction of a similar plant. A public notice from the Metro Nashville Public Health Department shows Jones Bros. Contractors applied for a...
WKRN
Petition for stop signs after pedestrian killed in East Nashville
Neighbors on one East Nashville street were left shaken and angry after a driver hit a woman and left her for dead. Petition for stop signs after pedestrian killed in …. Neighbors on one East Nashville street were left shaken and angry after a driver hit a woman and left her for dead.
WSMV
Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
WSMV
Missing Clarksville woman found dead in car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department announced a missing woman was found dead in her car. 28-year-old Savannah Gilliam was reported missing on Dec. 11 by her mother who claimed she hadn’t spoken to her in weeks. Gilliam was found deceased in the driver’s seat of her...
