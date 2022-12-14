ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

WKRN

New cannabis legalization coming

Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A human heart has been discovered in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s salt barn in McEwen. According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, TDOT workers were combining products to make brine on Thursday. As workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock.
MCEWEN, TN
WKRN

House fire under investigation in Columbia

The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. Interested in traveling by RV in summer 2023?. As the temperatures in Middle Tennessee...
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Former Pink Energy customers waiting for relief

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Darth Blader or Tim McThaw? TDOT holds snowplow naming contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation needs your help naming four of its snowplows. You can vote for your favorite snowplow name here. Darth Blader, Tim McThaw, Reba McEnplower, Nashville Plowdators and Thaw Enforcement are among the choices available. Voting has already begun and ends Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Engineer says crane has structural problems

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Construction crane has Downtown Nashville residents concerned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in Downtown Nashville has some people living near the project concerned for their safety. At Division and Overton Street, a construction crane has hovered over an apartment complex for weeks, but the looks of the crane have many on edge as it moves and sways.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Gov. Lee responds to DCS audit

The state Department of Children's Services has come under fire following a scathing audit that found the department failing in several aspects. One of the most alarming indictments is the alleged lack of investigation into sexual abuse. Gov. Bill Lee spoke about the issue Thursday. Gov. Lee responds to DCS...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Metro Council member proposes moving new Titans stadium funding to DCS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An audit of the Department of Children’s Services found Tennessee’s children are sleeping under desks in state office buildings. Now, Metro Nashville City Council member is proposing to move funds from the new football stadium for the Tennessee Titans to DCS. Images revealed in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro officers ride along on school buses to encourage safety

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police officers in Murfreesboro will be paying extra attention on Thursday to drivers around school buses to keep children safe on their way to school. The program aims to promote school bus safety for bus drivers and students. Murfreesboro Police continue to receive complaints that cars...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Renewed calls for Nashville pedestrian safety

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. Marius Payton has the latest headline from around Middle Tennessee. Former Pink Energy customers waiting for relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. WSMV4 Investigates asks Tennessee's Attorney General what's taken...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Latest asphalt plant proposal worries neighbors in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposal to build a new asphalt plant in Old Hickory is getting pushback from some neighbors there, five years after they fought the construction of a similar plant. A public notice from the Metro Nashville Public Health Department shows Jones Bros. Contractors applied for a...
OLD HICKORY, TN
WKRN

Petition for stop signs after pedestrian killed in East Nashville

Neighbors on one East Nashville street were left shaken and angry after a driver hit a woman and left her for dead. Petition for stop signs after pedestrian killed in …. Neighbors on one East Nashville street were left shaken and angry after a driver hit a woman and left her for dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Clarksville woman found dead in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department announced a missing woman was found dead in her car. 28-year-old Savannah Gilliam was reported missing on Dec. 11 by her mother who claimed she hadn’t spoken to her in weeks. Gilliam was found deceased in the driver’s seat of her...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

