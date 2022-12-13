ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
TheDailyBeast

Twitter Scrubs Its Plan to Nix Promos for Other Sites From Web

Just hours after rolling out a new policy initiative meant to crack down on users sharing links to other social media sites, Twitter seemingly abandoned the plan and attempted to delete all the evidence. A thread on the policy—as well as a blog post on its website outlining the finer points of the plan—were both deleted as of Sunday night. They remain viewable via The Internet Archive. “We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms,” Twitter originally wrote. “However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.” It’s unclear if the deleted pages mean the company has abandoned its plan entirely. The entire initiative came just two days after Twitter founder Jack Dorsey gave competitor Nostr a boost, lauding its free-speech bona fides. Dorsey recently invested 14 bitcoin, worth $245,000, into Nostr, which describes itself as a “censorship-resistant” alternative that “has a chance of working.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...

