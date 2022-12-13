Just hours after rolling out a new policy initiative meant to crack down on users sharing links to other social media sites, Twitter seemingly abandoned the plan and attempted to delete all the evidence. A thread on the policy—as well as a blog post on its website outlining the finer points of the plan—were both deleted as of Sunday night. They remain viewable via The Internet Archive. “We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms,” Twitter originally wrote. “However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.” It’s unclear if the deleted pages mean the company has abandoned its plan entirely. The entire initiative came just two days after Twitter founder Jack Dorsey gave competitor Nostr a boost, lauding its free-speech bona fides. Dorsey recently invested 14 bitcoin, worth $245,000, into Nostr, which describes itself as a “censorship-resistant” alternative that “has a chance of working.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

21 HOURS AGO