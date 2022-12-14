Dramatic footage has captured the moment a gang was arrested in Birmingham as part of a major weapons raid by armed police.Officers with assault rifles swooped on the five men after boxing in their BMW in the Kings Norton area of the city.Bodycam footage captured the group being held at gunpoint by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on May 13 last year, and has been released after they were jailed this week. Officers can be heard shouting: “Armed police, stay where you are, on the ground. Get on the floor now. Put your hands in the air. Keep them...

6 DAYS AGO