Read full article on original website
Related
Unaccompanied 11-year-old boy ‘inconsolable’ after being kicked off Jetstar flight
An 11-year-old boy was “left inconsolable” after being kicked off a Jetstar flight, according to his mother.Jack Garland was due to travel with his 13-year-old sister Scarlett from Sydney to the Gold Coast in Australia for a long weekend in October when the incident occurred.The siblings were originally meant to be travelling with their father, but last-minute work engagements prevented him from taking the trip.The pair’s mother, Emma Garland, claims she checked beforehand with Qantas, through whom she’d booked the tickets, that the two could travel unaccompanied by an adult.But she alleges that, once they had boarded the plane,...
BBC
Catterick Garrison: Young soldier dies at Army base
A soldier has died at an Army garrison in North Yorkshire following a "non-operational incident". Pte Joshua Kennington died at Catterick on 24 November, the Ministry of Defence confirmed. Pte Kennington, of 24 Squadron, 5 Medical Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, was described as a "young and popular" member of the...
Dramatic moment gang arrested at gunpoint during National Crime Agency weapons raid
Dramatic footage has captured the moment a gang was arrested in Birmingham as part of a major weapons raid by armed police.Officers with assault rifles swooped on the five men after boxing in their BMW in the Kings Norton area of the city.Bodycam footage captured the group being held at gunpoint by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on May 13 last year, and has been released after they were jailed this week. Officers can be heard shouting: “Armed police, stay where you are, on the ground. Get on the floor now. Put your hands in the air. Keep them...
Indian tour guide and friend given life in prison for raping and murdering Latvian woman at Kerala resort
A tour guide and a drug peddler have been given life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Lativian woman in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Liga Skromane, 33, who lived in Ireland, traveled to Kerala with her sister to seek ayurvedic treatment to cure depression.She went missing from a resort near the coastal town of Kovalam on 14 March 2018. Her sister Ilze said Skromane went to buy cigarettes, but never returned.Her decaying and decapitated body was found after 38 days by two fishermen in a forest nearly 30km away from the wellness resort where she was...
Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car
Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries.Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.West Midlands Police said specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.#UPDATE |...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Guns drugs and cash seized in Coventry police raids
Five people have been arrested and about £1m in cash and drugs were seized in a crackdown on organised crime. A Scorpion machine pistol and two shotguns were found by police hidden in walls during a raid at an industrial unit in Coventry on Friday. More than 11kg of...
US News and World Report
China Removes Six Officials After Manchester Consulate Incident, UK Says
LONDON (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said. Cleverly said the removal of the officials, including...
Aquarium Explosion Unleashes 1,500 Fish Into Hotel, Video Shows
AquaDom, in Berlin, was the world's largest freestanding aquarium.
Gold Coast siege horror: Dozens of residents evacuated as man threatens to ignite a gas bottle at a housing complex
A 16-hour siege is underway at a housing complex on the Gold Coast, as police negotiate with a man holed up inside a unit who's threatening to blow up a gas bottle. Police were called to the unit on Brown Street, in Labrador at 4.30pm on Tuesday after reports of a disturbance.
Driver allegedly drove his luxury sports car straight into a creek in a desperate effort to evade police
A man has deliberately driven his car into a gully in an attempt to evade police after he was pursued for allegedly failing to pay for petrol in Central West NSW. The 33-year-old man allegedly left a service station on Medley St in Gulgong without paying on Thursday morning. Police...
US News and World Report
Mexican Cartels and EU Criminals Cooperate to Smuggle Drugs to Europe and Beyond-Report
(Reuters) - Mexican cartels and criminal groups in the European Union work together to traffic methamphetamine and cocaine from Latin America to Europe, according to a report published on Wednesday by Europol and the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration. According to the report, the first such joint initiative involving both agencies,...
BBC
Bristol abattoir workers guilty of 'sadistic' double murder
Two abattoir workers are facing life sentences for the "sadistic" murder and mutilation of two men. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, repeatedly stabbed Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik in Bristol on 11 September 2021. Boboc admitted murdering Mr McKenzie but denied the killing of Mr Pramanik, while Chers...
Moment weapons gang arrested at gunpoint in Birmingham suburb
Body cam footage shows the moment a gang in possession of weapons including a loaded handgun, knives, and a sledgehammer were arrested at gunpoint in a Birmingham suburb.Armed police swooped in on the gang after boxing in their BMW in King’s Norton on 13 May 2021.The group were charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.All five men pleaded guilty and were handed sentences ranging between five to seven years.Sign up for our newsletters.
Police officers should not have lain across Sheku Bayoh’s torso, expert says
Witness on use of force and police custody tells inquiry that lying on torso will ‘interfere with breathing’
BBC
Scot dies after bar shooting in St Lucia
A 48-year-old man from Scotland has died after a bar shooting on the Caribbean island of St Lucia. Donnie McKinnon is understood to be from Lochaber in the Highlands. He was previously a manager at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen. Another British man, Peter Jackson from Lancashire, was hurt in...
BBC
Oldham stab murder: Rudi Cardoso jailed for revenge attack
A man who murdered another man in a "horrific" revenge attack has been jailed for life. Paulo Da Silva, 48, died on arrival at hospital after being stabbed seven times on Union Street in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in May. Rudi Cardoso, 32, of Rochdale, had been involved in an altercation...
BBC
Devon car park killer admits manslaughter
A man with paranoid schizophrenia who killed a stranger in a random knife attack has admitted manslaughter. Kevin Gale, 54, was sentenced in January 2019 to be detained indefinitely in a secure hospital. He was deemed unfit to plead at the time, but was returned to Exeter Crown Court after...
BBC
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
BBC
Glasgow Airport evacuated over 'innocent item' in luggage
Passengers were evacuated and flights were cancelled at Glasgow Airport over a suspicious luggage item - which bomb disposal teams found was "innocent". Police were called to the scene at about 06:00 and passengers were moved into the car park for two hours. Staff provided emergency blankets to protect against...
Comments / 0