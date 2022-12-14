Joe Biden has been criticised after a court dismissed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince – a decision taken after the US said he should receive immunity.A federal judge in Washington DC set aside the suit that had been brought by the fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who was murdered in 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.US intelligence concluded that the assassination of the reporter had been ordered by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, widely known as MBS. Saudi Arabia and MBS have denied such claims, alleging the 59-year-old had been killed by “rogue agents”.Hatice...

