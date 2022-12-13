Read full article on original website
How closely monitoring households' energy data can unleash their solar outputs and (possibly) make them more money
Almost one in three Australian households have solar panels on their roofs. Most are motivated by rising electricity prices and environmental concerns. Households are paid a so-called feed-in tariff for surplus energy they export to the grid. While customers would love to get paid for every bit of energy they’re able to export to the wider grid, operators have imposed a fixed or “static” limit on how much energy each household can export. This helps keep network voltages – or electric pressure – within a safe range. The limits are needed because of uncertainty about the impacts on the network of...
50 years after Gough Whitlam established diplomatic relations with China, what has changed?
In the annals of Australian foreign policy, it is arguable that no moment in history has been as significant as December 21 1972. With the possible exception of the ANZUS Treaty of 1951, no other document matches the formal agreement establishing full diplomatic relations between Australia and China 50 years ago this week. In the maelstrom of events in the meantime, it is easy to forget where we were in 1972, and where we are now in relation to the emerging dominant power in our region. History is important to better comprehend the present. ...
Britain’s Broken Egg Industry Shows the Price of Food Inflation
LONDON (Reuters) - In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple.
'Bored Ape' NFT Startup Names Activision Operating Chief as CEO
(Reuters) -"Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc's chief operating officer Daniel Alegre will join "Bored Ape" NFT maker Yuga Labs as its chief executive, the metaverse startup said on Monday. Alegre, who has served as operating chief at the videogame publisher since April 2020, will succeed Nicole Muniz as...
Ghana to Default on Most of External Debt as Economic Crisis Worsens
ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana said on Monday it would suspend payments on most of its external debt, effectively defaulting as the country struggles to plug its cavernous balance of payments deficit. Its finance ministry said it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans, calling the...
Morning Bid: No Messi Magic for Markets
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Soccer fans enjoyed an extraordinary final of the World Cup on Sunday as high emotion and intense drama gave way to Lionel Messi leading Argentina to victory against France in a penalty shootout. Global markets are...
Japanese Chipmaker Renesas to Reopen Beijing Plant
TOKYO (Reuters) -Renesas Electronics Corp said it will restart work on Tuesday at its Beijing chip plant that was closed because of COVID-19 infections, ending one of the first suspensions by a major foreign manufacturer. Renesas, the world's leading maker of automobile chips, said on Monday it was making up...
Italy Weakens Plan to Promote Cash Payments After EU Criticism
ROME (Reuters) -Italy will scrap part of its plans to facilitate cash payments for goods and services after criticism from European Union authorities and its own central bank, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told lawmakers. In its draft 2023 budget the government had proposed changing the current system in which sellers...
Crypto Firm Voyager to Sell Assets to Binance.US in $1 Billion Deal
(Reuters) -Crypto firm Voyager Digital Ltd said on Monday it will sell its assets to Binance.US in a deal valued at about $1 billion following a review. Palo Alto, California-based Binance.US, which operates as an independent legal entity and has a licensing agreement with Binance.com, will make a $10 million deposit and reimburse Voyager for certain expenses up to $15 million.
Australia Foreign Minister to Visit China as Diplomatic Ties Improve
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will visit China this week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, signalling an improvement in diplomatic relations between Beijing and Canberra. Wong will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and hold the sixth Australia–China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue, coinciding with the 50th...
'I Don't Trust It:' Vaccine Hesitancy Lingers Even as China COVID Cases Surge
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Headhunter Candice knows the COVID-19 infections engulfing Beijing and much of China will soon hit her home of Shenzhen city, but she would rather face it without a vaccine booster, saying she fears potential side effects more than the virus. The 28-year-old took two doses of...
Rich Chinese Step up Hunt for Foreign Investment Bets to Mitigate Risks at Home
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Wealthy Chinese individuals are paring holdings of local securities and are increasingly looking at assets in the United States and elsewhere overseas - a trend that is set to gather pace in 2023, fund managers and industry sources said. Hit hard by losses this year, rich...
Wall Street loses ground, extending a recent losing streak
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 1:52 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179 points, or 0.5%, to 32,740 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 slid 1.2%. Every major index is coming off of two weeks of losses. Markets have been slumping as hopes for a gentler Federal Reserve vanish amid stubbornly hot inflation. The central bank last week raised its forecast of how long interest rates have to stay elevated to cool inflation that has been hurting businesses and threatening spending. The European Central Bank also warned that more rate hikes are coming. Technology companies and retailers were among the biggest losers. Microsoft fell 2% and Home Depot was 1.8% lower.
Streets Deserted in China's Cities as New COVID Surge Looms
BEIJING (Reuters) -Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south. China is in the first of an expected three waves of COVID cases this winter, according...
