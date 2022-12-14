Read full article on original website
Related
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
rigzone.com
The $2.1Bn Barcelona-Marseille Pipeline Now Hydrogen-Only
The proposed subsea pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille will now be green hydrogen only and have an investment price tag of around $2.1 Bn. — The proposed subsea pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille will now be green hydrogen only and have an investment price tag of around $2.1 billion.
Capping rocky 2022, EU agrees more Russia sanctions, funds for Ukraine
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union leaders wrapped up their last summit of 2022 with an agreement to provide 18 billion euros in financing to Ukraine next year and slap more sanctions on Russia as the EU also prepared to cap natural gas prices and prop up its industry.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
A Patriot missile battery from the US could create new headaches for Russia in Ukraine and throw a wrench into its terror campaign
As Russia continues to fire missiles and drones at Ukraine's civil infrastructure, the US and allies have ramped up deliveries of air defense systems.
Aluminum plants in the U.S. are releasing tons of a highly potent greenhouse gas, unlike their counterparts abroad
ROBARDS, Ky. — Shielded by protective hoods and covered by a hard outer crust, giant pots brimming with molten aluminum bubble gently in a series of long, metal buildings here that make up the smelter Century Aluminum Sebree. This is one of the country’s largest sources of a potent greenhouse gas that remains in the atmosphere for 50,000 years, tetrafluoromethane (CF4).
Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines
The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery, and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by the Clean Energy Council, representing renewable energy companies and solar installers, has called for more local renewable energy production...
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
How Putin's Gamble Backfired: Ukraine Invasion Has Brought Them Nearer NATO
"Putin's invasion has made the prospect more credible, more plausible," a former senior NATO official told Newsweek.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Putin hits back at western sanctions on Russian oil by vowing to deepen trade ties with China and other allies
Russia will deepen trade ties with China and other allies, Putin said in a televised speech on Thursday. That comes shortly after the EU banned seaborne energy imports and slapped a $60 price cap on Russian crude. Putin has called the price cap "stupid," and previously threatened to retaliate against...
Russia is running out of new rockets and artillery shells and may need to rely on 'unpredictable' decades-old ammo instead, US military official says
A senior US military official said that Russia likely won't be able to keep up its current rate of rocket and artillery fire past early next year.
Ukraine Situation Report: Nature May Have Aided Sinking Of Russian Flagship
Rain and low-level clouds helped Ukrainian radar target Russian cruiser Moskva, according to claims made in a new report.
Ukraine launches 'most massive strike' on occupied Donetsk region since 2014, Russia-installed mayor says
Ukrainian forces have unleashed the biggest attack on the occupied Donetsk region since 2014, according to a Russia-installed official, in the wake of heavy fighting in the east of the country.
Tree Hugger
International Energy Agency Says Heat Pumps Are Hot
The International Energy Agency (IEA) released a special report, "The Future of Heat Pumps," in which they start with a strong statement: "Heat pumps, powered by low-emissions electricity, are the central technology in the global transition to secure and sustainable heating." “Heat pumps are an indispensable part of any plan...
Ukrainian forces are bracing for the possibility of another Russian invasion via Belarus: 'We have to be ready'
"We have to be concerned," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told CNN, adding that Belarus is not a "friendly neighbor."
82K Ukrainians settle in the US
The United for Ukraine program allows Ukrainians to stay in the U.S. for two years.
US News and World Report
China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
Elite Putin Officer Who Fled Russia to Avoid Ukraine War Faces Extradition
"A man who knows how to hold a weapon is now of great interest to Russia...They will force him to go to war in every possible way," Mikhail Zhilin's wife said.
Comments / 1