kicdam.com
Allison Decker Sentenced to Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Nearly two years after Angel Bastman was killed in her Lake Park home, Allison Decker has been sentenced. Decker was convicted of first-degree murder, third degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft in June following a nearly week long bench trial in May. She given a mandatory life sentence for the murder on Tuesday along with another two years in prison for the theft charge.
nwestiowa.com
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road
SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
siouxlandnews.com
An Iowa superintendent drives a school bus to help with bus driver shortage
REMSEN, Iowa — Management and leadership for certain organizations are stepping in to fill the gap in the labor market as staffing shortages take a toll - including schools. In Remsen, Iowa, the district superintendent drives school buses as the district tries to fill openings. Dan Barkel is in...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail
PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for meth, gun as a felon
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Inwood man facing several charges following a probation check in September has pleaded guilty to two of the charges and been sentenced to more than five years incarceration. The case against Tyler Joe Den Besten stemmed from a probation search of his residence at 322 E....
siouxlandnews.com
Break out the extra cold weather gear
After 5 days of storm impacts, winter weather will be moving away and leaving us with Arctic air. Low visibility will be ongoing near Storm Lake, Iowa and through the border of Minnesota. Please remember to leave headlights on during the while traveling through low visibility, even after sunrise. Flurries...
kicdam.com
Supervisors Accept Resignation of Dickinson County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor is formally resigning her position after charges were filed last month for public intoxication. The only comment from elected officials Tuesday morning was a well wish from Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Leupold. The unanimous approval comes a little over...
