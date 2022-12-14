ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KBTX.com

Franklin gets last second field goal and beats Brock 17-14

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (16-0) successfully defended their 2021 state title following a 17-14 win over Brock (11-5) Thursday night at AT&T Stadium to claim the Class 3A Division I State Championship. The win extending Franklin’s winning streak to 32 games. With the game tied at...
ARLINGTON, TX
KBTX.com

Smoke Bouie enters transfer portal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The list of Texas A&M football players entering the transfer portal continues to grow this off season. Smoke Bouie is the latest to add his name to that list. The freshman cornerback appeared in seven games for the Aggies this season which he recorded four tackles...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Long-time Texas A&M recruiter retires

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roy Lopez, a long-time Texas A&M Advisor and Recruiter, is retiring. Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education. He spent time visiting High Schools, prospective students and current students. Lopez was also...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Yulkeith Brown enters transfer portal

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wide receiver Yulkeith Brown became the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Brown had a strong start to his sophomore season, bringing in 2 catches for 68 yards against Sam Houston including a 66-yard touchdown for A&M’s first points in 2022. Brown appeared in 6 games this past year finishing with 6 catches for 112 yards.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brooke Bentke is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Brenham High School senior has a 4-point-48 grade point average and ranks number 8 in her class. Brooke has been a class representative for four years. Served on the Homecoming Court as well as being a member of the National Honor Society and participated as a Sophomore Server.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

From the Ground Up: 4-H poultry judging team wins big at national competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four Brazos County students have been honored as the nation’s best 4-H poultry judging team. Marisa Goode, Summer Halbert, Scarlett James, Victoria Lowe, and coach Monica James with Brazos County 4-H represented the state of Texas in poultry judging at the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference in Louisville, Ky. The conference gave students a chance to interact with leaders from the poultry industry, learn more about future careers, and demonstrate their skills to industry experts.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Blinn enrolls 17,554 students for fall 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release has been provided by Blinn College:. The Blinn College District Board of Trustees received an enrollment report during its regular meeting Tuesday showing that Blinn enrolled 17,554 students for the fall 2022 semester, a 2.79% increase over the previous year. The College...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Sal’s Garpez continuing to honor founder’s legacy in new location

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Family-owned authentic Mexican restaurant, Sal’s Garpez, has been in its new home for nearly two months, but the family-friendly atmosphere and signature recipes have stayed the same. The restaurant used to be located inside the Shell gas station on Harvey Road in College Station, but the new Longmire Drive location has more room to dine and cook the dishes many have eaten time and time again.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way. The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author. Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Salvation Army of Bryan College Station kicks off Angel Tree distribution

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan College Station distributed gifts for Christmas to families in need on Thursday. A total of 1,200 families with over 2,800 kids qualified for the program this year. That’s a record number of kids in need. There were bikes, toys and really any gift you could think of going to families across the Brazos Valley.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department. Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire. Firefighters...
HEARNE, TX
KAGS

Fourth victim confirmed in deadly Centerville crash

LEON COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn announced that the fourth victim, 20-year-old Maryah Lopez, has died from her injuries in the deadly Centerville crash that killed three others over the weekend. According to the Texas DPS, Lopez had been air lifted to CHI...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

