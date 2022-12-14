Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Franklin gets last second field goal and beats Brock 17-14
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (16-0) successfully defended their 2021 state title following a 17-14 win over Brock (11-5) Thursday night at AT&T Stadium to claim the Class 3A Division I State Championship. The win extending Franklin’s winning streak to 32 games. With the game tied at...
KBTX.com
Cougars ability to learn from wins and losses this season has contributed to their title chase in ‘22
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars will take on Aledo for the Class 5A Division I State Championship game Saturday morning at 11 A.M. The Cougars did not get off to a solid start after opening the season with a surprising 25 point loss to Lucas Lovejoy in the Tom Landry Classic on the road.
KBTX.com
Smoke Bouie enters transfer portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The list of Texas A&M football players entering the transfer portal continues to grow this off season. Smoke Bouie is the latest to add his name to that list. The freshman cornerback appeared in seven games for the Aggies this season which he recorded four tackles...
KBTX.com
Long-time Texas A&M recruiter retires
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roy Lopez, a long-time Texas A&M Advisor and Recruiter, is retiring. Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education. He spent time visiting High Schools, prospective students and current students. Lopez was also...
KBTX.com
Sean Witherwax named next head football coach and athletic director at Caldwell ISD
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets announced the hiring of Sean Witherwax as its next head football coach and athletic director.. Witherwax was the offensive coordinator with Lee Fedora at A&M Consolidated for the last six years. He brings 26 years of coaching experience to the Hornets including one...
KBTX.com
Yulkeith Brown enters transfer portal
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wide receiver Yulkeith Brown became the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Brown had a strong start to his sophomore season, bringing in 2 catches for 68 yards against Sam Houston including a 66-yard touchdown for A&M’s first points in 2022. Brown appeared in 6 games this past year finishing with 6 catches for 112 yards.
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Brooke Bentke from Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brooke Bentke is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Brenham High School senior has a 4-point-48 grade point average and ranks number 8 in her class. Brooke has been a class representative for four years. Served on the Homecoming Court as well as being a member of the National Honor Society and participated as a Sophomore Server.
KBTX.com
From the Ground Up: 4-H poultry judging team wins big at national competition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four Brazos County students have been honored as the nation’s best 4-H poultry judging team. Marisa Goode, Summer Halbert, Scarlett James, Victoria Lowe, and coach Monica James with Brazos County 4-H represented the state of Texas in poultry judging at the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference in Louisville, Ky. The conference gave students a chance to interact with leaders from the poultry industry, learn more about future careers, and demonstrate their skills to industry experts.
KBTX.com
Family of Rudder High Coach gifted donation from Bryan & College Station ISD alumni
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been just over three weeks since Rudder High School coach Calvin Hill was seriously injured when the Santa’s Wonderland Shuttle Bus he was driving was hit by an SUV on Highway 6 in College Station. Since the accident, there’s been an outpouring of love...
KBTX.com
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
KBTX.com
Blinn enrolls 17,554 students for fall 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release has been provided by Blinn College:. The Blinn College District Board of Trustees received an enrollment report during its regular meeting Tuesday showing that Blinn enrolled 17,554 students for the fall 2022 semester, a 2.79% increase over the previous year. The College...
KBTX.com
Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director passes at 92
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director Harry Green passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 at the age of 92. A member of the Texas A&M Class of ‘52, Green’s career included working as an engineer and serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He...
KBTX.com
Sal’s Garpez continuing to honor founder’s legacy in new location
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Family-owned authentic Mexican restaurant, Sal’s Garpez, has been in its new home for nearly two months, but the family-friendly atmosphere and signature recipes have stayed the same. The restaurant used to be located inside the Shell gas station on Harvey Road in College Station, but the new Longmire Drive location has more room to dine and cook the dishes many have eaten time and time again.
KBTX.com
Bryan & College Station ISD alumni collect toys and donations for community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan & College Station ISD alumni are giving back to the community in a big way. The 3rd annual giveaway is part of the Home for the Holidays Annual Hometown Throwdown that brings together former students from A&M Consolidated, Bryan, College Station, and Rudder High Schools. The...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author. Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.
KBTX.com
Salvation Army of Bryan College Station kicks off Angel Tree distribution
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan College Station distributed gifts for Christmas to families in need on Thursday. A total of 1,200 families with over 2,800 kids qualified for the program this year. That’s a record number of kids in need. There were bikes, toys and really any gift you could think of going to families across the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department. Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire. Firefighters...
KBTX.com
College Station toddler gets to spend Christmas at home after beating cancer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas came early for one College Station 3-year-old and her family this year. Back in late 2020, Ivy Holmes was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was only 18 months old. Ivy’s parents, Guy and Paige Holmes, both said they remember getting the call that changed their lives like it was yesterday.
Fourth victim confirmed in deadly Centerville crash
LEON COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn announced that the fourth victim, 20-year-old Maryah Lopez, has died from her injuries in the deadly Centerville crash that killed three others over the weekend. According to the Texas DPS, Lopez had been air lifted to CHI...
KBTX.com
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
