Meghan says ‘they are destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show finally airs
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired as the royal family braces itself for the revelations.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am on Thursday in the UK, with the Windsors steeling themselves for bombshells in the first three episodes.In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in footage he filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as he prepared to leave the UK for the last time as a senior royal.Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume...
Daily Beast
It’s War! William and Kate’s Team Label Harry and Meghan ‘the Kardashians’
Relations between William and Kate and Meghan and Harry descended into a state of outright war Friday, after sources close to the Waleses compared the Montecito-based couple to the Kardashians, after Netflix released a glossy trailer for their new reality docuseries, Harry and Meghan. The timing of the release appeared...
France 24
Royals brace for damaging claims as 'Harry & Meghan' airs on Netflix
Britain's royal family will be braced for renewed criticism from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday when a Netflix documentary series about the couple airs. Trailers suggest the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from royal duties and moved to California two years ago, will deliver more embarrassing barbs against Harry's father King Charles and elder brother Prince William.
newsnationnow.com
Vittert: Harry & Meghan are here to stay
(NewsNation) — Just when you think it cannot get any worse with Harry and Meghan, we learned the once royal couple cannot even tell the truth about being victims. It’s astounding, really. Their new Netflix documentary airs soon. They got a reported $100 million from the streaming service...
New trailer for "Harry & Meghan" docuseries creating royal controversy
Netflix has released the official trailer for "Harry and Meghan" and it's promising a previously unseen look into the royal family. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the response.
BBC
Harry & Meghan documentary series gives Netflix a ratings hit
More than two million people watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix series in the UK on Thursday. The first episode of Harry & Meghan was seen by 2.4 million people on TV sets on its launch day, ratings show. That is the biggest single-day audience for any...
Harry & Meghan: Netflix series beats The Crown as viewership ratings announced
The viewing figures for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan have been revealed.According to the independent ratings body Barb, the first episode of the tell-all royal docuseries was watched by 2.4 million people on TV sets on its launch day (8 December).The figure marks the biggest one-day audience for any Netflix show since the streaming service began being monitored by Barb in October.Barb’s figures only take into account people watching the programme on TV sets – not those watching on phones, laptops, or other devices, which could comprise millions more.The 2.4 million figure is more than double the viewership the first...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make talk show debut on ‘The Tonight Show’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be making their talk show debut next Thursday — just one week after the release of their Netflix documentary. “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” seemed to tease the appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Twitter. “Guess who’s making their talk show debut next Thursday? We’ll give you a hint,” they tweeted with emojis of a crown and a shirt with a tie given as the hint. The couple’s talk show debut is set to be on the same day as Princess Kate Middleton’s Carol Concert — which all the royals are expected to attend. The explosive “Harry & Meghan” series dropped Thursday and has received intense criticism.
