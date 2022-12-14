Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be making their talk show debut next Thursday — just one week after the release of their Netflix documentary. “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” seemed to tease the appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Twitter. “Guess who’s making their talk show debut next Thursday? We’ll give you a hint,” they tweeted with emojis of a crown and a shirt with a tie given as the hint. The couple’s talk show debut is set to be on the same day as Princess Kate Middleton’s Carol Concert — which all the royals are expected to attend. The explosive “Harry & Meghan” series dropped Thursday and has received intense criticism.

8 DAYS AGO