The Independent

Meghan says ‘they are destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show finally airs

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired as the royal family braces itself for the revelations.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am on Thursday in the UK, with the Windsors steeling themselves for bombshells in the first three episodes.In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in footage he filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as he prepared to leave the UK for the last time as a senior royal.Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume...
Daily Beast

It’s War! William and Kate’s Team Label Harry and Meghan ‘the Kardashians’

Relations between William and Kate and Meghan and Harry descended into a state of outright war Friday, after sources close to the Waleses compared the Montecito-based couple to the Kardashians, after Netflix released a glossy trailer for their new reality docuseries, Harry and Meghan. The timing of the release appeared...
France 24

Royals brace for damaging claims as 'Harry & Meghan' airs on Netflix

Britain's royal family will be braced for renewed criticism from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday when a Netflix documentary series about the couple airs. Trailers suggest the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from royal duties and moved to California two years ago, will deliver more embarrassing barbs against Harry's father King Charles and elder brother Prince William.
newsnationnow.com

Vittert: Harry & Meghan are here to stay

(NewsNation) — Just when you think it cannot get any worse with Harry and Meghan, we learned the once royal couple cannot even tell the truth about being victims. It’s astounding, really. Their new Netflix documentary airs soon. They got a reported $100 million from the streaming service...
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Independent

Harry & Meghan: Netflix series beats The Crown as viewership ratings announced

The viewing figures for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan have been revealed.According to the independent ratings body Barb, the first episode of the tell-all royal docuseries was watched by 2.4 million people on TV sets on its launch day (8 December).The figure marks the biggest one-day audience for any Netflix show since the streaming service began being monitored by Barb in October.Barb’s figures only take into account people watching the programme on TV sets – not those watching on phones, laptops, or other devices, which could comprise millions more.The 2.4 million figure is more than double the viewership the first...
New York Post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make talk show debut on ‘The Tonight Show’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be making their talk show debut next Thursday — just one week after the release of their Netflix documentary. “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” seemed to tease the appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Twitter. “Guess who’s making their talk show debut next Thursday? We’ll give you a hint,” they tweeted with emojis of a crown and a shirt with a tie given as the hint. The couple’s talk show debut is set to be on the same day as Princess Kate Middleton’s Carol Concert — which all the royals are expected to attend. The explosive “Harry & Meghan” series dropped Thursday and has received intense criticism.

